MacroGenics: Strong Fundamentals Coupled With Major Catalysts Ahead

Today, we want to share our analysis of MacroGenics (MGNX) with you. Since the beginning of 2019, the share price has risen by more than 35% due to encouraging data regarding Phase 3 SOPHIA for its lead medicine, Margetuximab. Despite this, we see the further upside as highly possible, given the company's strong pipeline progress, debt-free balance sheet, and several upcoming catalysts in the second half of 2019.

Company description

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that concentrates on developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company, based in Rockville, MD, was founded in 2000 and went public in October 2013, selling 5M shares at $16.00 per share. MacroGenics is led by Scott Koenig who joined the company in 2001 from MedImmune Inc. Currently, the company has a market cap of ~ $700M and trades around $15 per share.

Recent Developments and Pipeline Update

On July 17, MacroGenics presented a Flotetuzumab program update in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company recently completed enrollment to their Phase 1 clinical trial that will evaluate the anti-tumor activity of Flotetuzumab in patients with AML. The updated clinical results of the study are expected to be announced at the 2019 American Society for Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in the second half of 2019. Flotetuzumab is also scheduled to be studied in combination with a proprietary anti-PD-1 antibody, MGA012, for the treatment of refractory AML. We believe that the combination of Flotetuzumab and MGA012 will enhance the anti-tumor activity of Flotetuzumab, thus leading to an increase in the frequency of complete responses. The trial is expected to begin enrollment in the third quarter of 2019 with a data readout anticipated by 2020.

On July 10, MacroGenics announced it had entered into collaboration and a license agreement with I-Mab Biopharma, through which I-Mab obtained rights to develop and commercialize Enoblituzumab in Greater China. Enoblituzumab is an anti B7-H3 antibody that enhances FC-mediated activities currently in development for the treatment of Head and Neck Cancer. Under the terms of the deal, MGNX will receive $15M upfront and will be eligible to receive up to $135M in other milestone payments. In our view, this cash raise is in line with MGNX's strategy to generate additional financing by monetizing royalty assets while avoiding dilution for shareholders.

On June 4, MacroGenics published the Phase 1 study design for the bispecific DART inhibitor (MGD019) at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting that was held in Chicago, IL. Primary objectives of the Phase 1 trial are evaluation of safety and tolerability, and preliminary antitumor activity of MGD019. The trial is currently enrolling patients with a data readout anticipated by May 2021. Right now, it's hard to conduct a clinical forecast. We would want to see at least the Phase 1 data before drawing any conclusions associated with this asset.

On May 15, the company announced positive outcomes from the Phase 3 SOPHIA trial of Margetuximab in patients with HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer (HER2+ MBC). In the trial, Margetuximab arm met its primary endpoint with a median Progression-Free Survival (PFS) of 5.8 months, showing superiority over trastuzumab arm with a median PFS of 4.9 months. As for key secondary outcome measure, ORR was 22% compared very well to 16% for trastuzumab arm. The drug also demonstrated an acceptable safety profile. Only 3% discounted the trial because of Adverse Events (AES). As a result of these encouraging outcomes, MacroGenics indents for submitting BLA to the FDA for Margetuximab to treat HER2+ MBC in the second half of 2019. According to the company's presentation (Slide 9), approximately 18,800 new cases of 3/4L HER2+ MBC were diagnosed in 2018. We assume Margetuximab might be initially used in roughly 15% of cases or 2,820 patients per year. We also assume Margetuximab to be priced similar to trastuzumab ($70,000). At this price point, MacroGenics could potentially bring in about $200M in annual revenues from Margetuximab, with a potential for greater earnings through higher pricing or larger market penetration.

Financials

As is typical for a clinical-stage biotechnology company, MacroGenics is currently bringing in only limited revenues (royalty, collaboration, license revenues) while spending significant amounts on R&D and G&A:

Source: Company's 10-Q filing (As of June 30, 2019)

As of June 30, 2019, total revenue decreased 46% to $10.5M. At the same time, operating expenses increased moderately, growing from $63.12M to $63.4M, driven primarily by an increase in the general and administrative (G&A) expenses. Specifically, G&A expenses came in 9% higher at $12.1M. The increase was related to increases in consulting expenses and other professional service fees. That aside, R&D expenses registered at $51.44M compared to $52.01M for the same period year ago. The 1% year-over-year (YoY) R&D decrease is primarily due to decreased clinical trial costs of the Phase 3 SOPHIA study.

Cash used to run the company's operations during the first half of 2019 was roughly $78.8M. As of June 30, 2019, the company reported a strong balance sheet with approximately $272.3M in cash and marketable securities. In addition, the company is currently free of any outstanding debt. We think the company will continue to spend significant amounts on R&D and G&A related to submitting a BLA to the FDA as well as other late-stage clinical trials. Based on that, we would expect the cash on hand to be sufficient for at least 18 months. Management also believes that its cash will be sufficient to fund the company's operations into the second quarter of 2021.

Additionally, MGNX recognized $31.7M ($0.65 per share) net loss compared to $43.2M ($1.03 per share) decline for the same period a year prior.

Ownership and Analyst Coverage

Institutional ownership is approximately 89% of diluted shares. Most of this is Invesco Advisers, Inc., which owns around 4.46M shares or 9.15%. Next are Bellevue Asset Management AG and BlackRock Fund Advisors at about 9.01% and 7.31%, respectively. According to CNN Business, approximately 14.7M shares were bought by institutions, and only 1.7M shares were sold during the second quarter of 2019.

What is more, a few analysts upgraded the company in the last six months, targeting the share price in the $19-39 range.

Source: Market Beat

Technical analysis

Looking at the daily chart, we can see what is going on with MGNX. The technical chart is bullish and highlights the stock rise in the near term. Currently, the stock is floating around a $15, near the stock's 50-day moving average. It is also trading 57% off the 52-week high reached in February. It would not surprise us to see the stock soar close to the $17.5 technical level. Moreover, any significant resistance does not seem apparent until the $20.00 level.

Source: Think or Swim platform

Options analysis

Looking at the October 18, 2019, options, we see a bid/ask for the $15.00 CALL option of $1.55/$1.90 and a bid/ask for the $15.00 PUT option of $1.50/$1.80. Keep in mind that the options strike closest to the previous MGNX closing price of $15.12. We can calculate the expected price move using the mid prices of these options:

1.65 (15.00 Put) + 1.725 (15.00 Call) = 3.375/15.12 = 22.3%

As seen above, the options imply that the stock could rise or fall by ~20% by the October expirations from the $15.00 strike price using the long straddle strategy. It would place the stock in a trading range of $11.69 to $18.08 by the expiration date. Moreover, the calls at the $15.00 strike price outweigh the put options about 5 to 1 with 83 open calls to 17 open puts. A buyer of the calls would need the stock rise to $16.97 by the expiration date, a gain of about 12% from the stock's current price.

Risks

Investing in clinical-stage biotechnology firms is associated with many risks, including significant amounts of cash required for R&D in the absence of revenues, risks around drug development, and competition from other firms in the biotechnology industry. We think the main risk for MacroGenics arises from the prospects of Margetuximab: The value of the company as a whole depends highly on the success of its lead medicine. Additionally, the ongoing trials of Enoblituzumab, Flotetuzumab, and MGD019 may fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy. If its lead programs were to fail, the stock price is likely to fall substantially. However, regarding the downside, the company has ~$272M of cash on the balance sheet, equivalent to $5.48 per share, with a burn rate of approx. $0.79 per share, per quarter. We would not find it unlikely for the stock price to fall below these levels.

Additionally, the company operates in a very competitive space dominated by the largest companies in the biotechnology industry (Merck (MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), AstraZeneca (AZN), Pfizer (PFE), and others). Furthermore, there are inherent multiple risks as biotech stocks move out of favor in the market. In our case, MGNX has tracked the SPRD Biotech ETF (XBI) considerably over the last year at a correlation coefficient of 0.704. Finally, the company is well-funded for now. However, it would likely be dependent on a funding raise to maintain its operations, which may cause a further dilution of shareholders' equity.

Recommendation

We believe MGNX at these levels of $15.12 per share is a "Buy". We think the risk/reward ratio for the investment is favorable at these levels. However, regarding the downside, we do not expect MacroGenics to drop below its recent low of $13.00. According to TipRanks, MGNX is a "Strong buy" with an average Price Target (PT) of $28.67, representing a 90.25% upside.

