Walgreens: Not So Bearish With A Crazy 17.5% Yield

The retail pharmacies have been crushed over the last few years, but Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) appears positioned to rebound. The retail profit center has been damaged, but the key pharmacy part of the business is more positioned than ever to thrive. The large yield provides a nice support near the lows of $50.

Source: Walgreens Boots website

Pharmacy Focus

In the past, Walgreens was turning into a retail store that just happened to sell pharmacy prescriptions in the back. Now, due to immense competition in the retail space, the company is shifting back towards a specialty health and pharmacy company.

The shift is coming at a hit to short-term profits as de-emphasizing tobacco sales hits retail numbers and the build up of the specialty health business hits gross margins during the ramp up period. At the end of the day, Walgreens is better positioned to deal with the Amazon (AMZN) threat via more specialty health services that can't be replicated via online only services.

The results are starting to show with FQ3 U.S. pharmacy sales up 4.3% and comp sales up 6.0%. The revenue growth rate is far outpacing prescriptions that only grew 1.9% in the period. In essence, the core business is executing on long term plans.

Source: Walgreens Boots FQ3'19 presentation

The flip side of positive domestic pharmacy sales are both the currency impact on international pharmacy sales and the weak retail sales in the U.S. pharmacies. Domestic retail sales were down 2.9% due in large part to the 150 bps hit from the de-emphasis of tobacco sales. The short-term sales numbers are still weak due to the store optimization program, but Walgreens is better positioned for long term success.

The Boots part of the business is equally weak due in part to currency impacts. The business has seen sales slump 7.3% in the last quarter, but only 1.6% on a constant currency basis. Ultimately though, the operating margin dipped 60 bps to 5.9% causing operating income to crash nearly 11% to $165 million.

The international business is only a fraction of the profit machine at Walgreens where operating income hit $1.7 billion in the quarter placing the international operations at less than 10% of the total company. The U.S. retail pharmacy and wholesale pharmacy businesses account for 90% of operating income. Wall Street needs to start focusing on the efforts of Walgreens to turn their domestic retail store into neighborhood health destinations such as in-store labs and primary care clinics.

The key here is a culture to explore expanded services that fit into the health and wellness theme via pilot tests. The willingness to fail is the Amazon way and a part of the culture shift Walgreens needs to fend off the online retail giant. Per the CEO on the FQ3 earnings call:

Let me clear, however, while the number of partnership we are piloting has the potential to have a meaningful impact on our business, no single one of these will define or frame our future. In truth it will be a combination of products and services, working together in the convenience of a community pharmacy that will forward the basis of our future customer proposition. The mixture of products and services will inevitably bring together a range of complex and differentiated business models.

Some of these initiatives will fail, but if Walgreens does these tests correctly the end result in a few years is a transformative shift to health and wellness services at the corner drug store.

One Strong Signal

While Walgreens continues to struggle, the company continues to position the retail pharmacy for strong stock gains once the turnaround in complete. The company already offers a 3.6% dividend yield and management has a substantial stock buyback plan in place to reduce the diluted share count. In the YTD period, Walgreens has already repurchased $3.7 billion worth of shares for a stock with only a $45 billion market cap.

The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield is soaring off the charts as the stock hits new lows. Walgreen clearly bought at the wrong prices and far too early when spending $2.7 billion on buybacks last August at substantially higher prices, but the company has consistently bought more shares on the dip.

Data by YCharts

The resulting move is a net payout yield soaring above 17.5% while the stock is at multi-year lows. Walgreens now has one of the largest yields in the large cap sector highlighting the extreme value in the stock here.

The company is struggling to grow earnings, but the business is positioning for a brighter future in healthcare services providing the catalyst worthy of the BOD approving large scale capital returns.

The balance sheet has built up debt in the last year to net levels of $16.8 billion so the company isn't likely to repeat the current level of capital returns. Regardless, the signal has already been sent that management is willing to stake a line in the sand that Walgreens and the sector stocks like CVS Health (CVS) are true bargains at 8.5x forward EPS estimates.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Walgreens is down 40% from the yearly highs. The net payout yield is providing a strong signal that the stock is an ultimate bargain while the pharmacy chain is busy transforming the business to fend off disruption from Amazon. Use the weakness to load up on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WBA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.