Akcea Therapeutics And AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx I: The Story

Its thesis is that RNA silencing of ANGPTL3 is a viable therapeutic target for treating dyslipidemia to prevent potential cardiovascular events in high risk patients.

Akcea is developing antisense-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases and cardiovascular events associated with dyslipidemia.

Market Assessment

Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA), a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), is a commercial-stage small-cap ($1.98B) that was founded in 2014. Akcea's scientific forte is developing innovative therapeutics to treat rare and life-ending hereditary diseases associated with dysregulated lipid metabolism. AKCA has a diverse pipeline with drug candidates at different stages of clinical development.

Its two commercialized products, Tegsedi and Waylivra (formerly volanesorsen), are for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis and familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), respectively. AKCA is also developing therapeutics for cardiometabolic lipid disorders including FCS, familial partial lipodystrophy (FPL), hyperlipidemia, and NAFLD (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1: Drug Pipeline For Cardiometabolic Lipid Disorders

ANGPTL3

Angiopoietin-like proteins, ANGPTL, are a family of proteins that are structurally similar to angiopoietins-proteins that play a key role in the formation of new blood vessels through a process known as angiogenesis.

A role for ANGPTL3 in lipid metabolism was initially identified in 2002. ANGPTL3 is a hepatokine that is produced exclusively in the liver by hepatocytes. Preclinical and clinical studies have established an important role for ANGPTL3 in lipoprotein metabolism. For example, the over-expression of ANGPTL3 using adenovirus was associated with a marked increase in circulating plasma total cholesterol and triglycerides. Additionally, mice deficient in ANGPTL3 have reduced plasma triglyceride and free fatty acid levels coupled with improved atherosclerosis.

AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx is designed to inhibit ANGPTL3 protein expression and subsequent function. Data from a Phase I randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study provided clinical evidence on the effectiveness of AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx in improving dyslipidemia with reduced levels of TG by 50%, LDL-C levels by 33%, and HDL-C levels by 27% in healthy volunteers.

It is currently being assessed for clinical efficacy in a Phase 2 study in patients with hypertriglyceridemia, type 2 diabetes, and NAFLD. Obviously, the Phase 1 data could bode well for the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial. The top-line data is due in H2/2020.

Financials And Risks

Gene silencing-based therapeutics can be very high risk as was the case with Arrowhead (ARWR) a few years ago when it had to discontinue some clinical program. This technology is also very effective in the absence of adverse events. AKCA is somewhat financially and clinically de-risked with the regulatory approval and commercialization of Tegsedi (global) and Waylivra (Europe).

AKCA is currently trading at $21 which is a good entry point based on the 52-week trading statistics. The 12-month price target is $40.75 with over 80% institutional holders.

AKCA has rights to Ionis' proprietary technologies for use with their drugs and exclusive license agreement from Ionis to globally commercialize their pipeline of drugs, including Tegsedi, Waylivra as well as drug candidates, AKCEA-APO(A)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, and AKCEA-TTR-L Rx. AKCA further notes that:

Ionis also agreed that it would not work on its own or with other parties to develop or commercialize antisense drugs that target the same gene targets as the drugs we are developing and commercializing.

AKCA has a collaboration agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for the development and commercialization of AKCEA-APO(A)-L and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, for hyperlipoproteinemia and high triglycerides, respectively.

At the end of Q2/2019, AKCA reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $296M. A global sales revenue of $10M was reported for Tegsedi in Q2/2019. Increase in sales revenue is anticipated in future months as the commercialization of Tegsedi (global) and Waylivra (Europe) are expanded.

Market Outlook

CEO Paula Soteropoulos on upcoming milestones:

We continue to see momentum building in the launch of TEGSEDI and growth in the number of patients diagnosed with hATTR and symptoms of polyneuropathy. This is also a pivotal time for the FCS community as we prepare for the commercial launch of WAYLIVRA in the E.U., the only therapy approved for those with FCS," said Paula Soteropoulos, Chief Executive Officer of Akcea. "The rest of our pipeline is also progressing. We are on track for two Phase 3 initiations by the end of this year for AKCEA-APO(A)-LRx with Novartis and AKCEA-TTR-LRx with Ionis, and two Phase 2 data readouts from AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx in early 2020. We remain focused on delivering innovative solutions that improve the lives of those affected by serious and rare diseases.

