Forget The Trade War - Buy Alibaba

Alibaba: Another Great Quarter That Is Not Fully Appreciated

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) released their Q1 results for fiscal year 2020 (the quarter ended June 30, 2019). Here are some key highlights:

Revenue Growth: Total revenue was RMB 114.9 billion (US$16.7 billion), an increase of 42% year-over-year. We find the 42% revenue growth simply remarkable considering the size of BABA and the fact that China is facing an overall economy slowdown. The majority of the revenue still came from its Core Commerce business, which contributed over 86% of the total revenue. Cloud computing, on the other hand, although contributed only 7% of the total revenue, has delivered the best growth result (66% yoy).

Source: BABA’s ER Slides

User Base Growth : Annual active consumers on BABA’s domestic retail marketplaces reached 674 million, an increase of 20 million from last quarter’s result. Mobile MAUs reached 755 million in June 2019, an increase of 34 million over March 2019.

: Annual active consumers on BABA’s domestic retail marketplaces reached 674 million, an increase of 20 million from last quarter’s result. Mobile MAUs reached 755 million in June 2019, an increase of 34 million over March 2019. Profitability: Adjusted EBITDA increased 34% year-over-year to RMB39,238 million (US$5,716 million). Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB21,252 million (US$3,096 million). Non-GAAP net income was RMB30,949 million (US$4,508 million), an increase of 54% year-over-year. Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB8.06 (US$1.17) and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB12.55 (US$1.83), representing a $0.34 beat on consensus;

Source: BABA’s ER Result

Despite the strong earning reuslts, BABA’s share price closed just up 3% at slightly below $167 on the earnings day (Thursday August 15th). The share price appreciation is considered unjustifiable for such shining financial performance. Like some SA users commented:

Source: SeekingAlpha

In this article, we tried to articulate a couple of common concerns that people had around BABA, to illustrate why we think BABA is undervalued now.

Trade War Should NOT Be A Concern For BABA

The No.1 concern on BABA has to be the US-China trade war. Like Joseph Tsai, BABA’s Executive Vice Chairman once mentioned, it’s “the elephant in the room”.

If we look back into BABA’s share price in the last 12 months, the trade war (or to be more precise, Trump’s Trade-war related Tweets) was the key driving force of each major drawback, despite delivering consistently strong earnings results in the past 4 quarters, BABA’s share rally was completely halted by the trade war (or warnings of trade war) news:

Source: Author’s Summary

We understand why the market is concerned about trade war and its potential impact on BABA, but we also think the concern is unnecessary.

First of all, BABA should still be treated as largely a domestic business. The international commerce business (including US and all other countries) contributed to merely 7% of the total revenue:

Source: BABA’s ER Slides

Secondly, as the trade war evolved over the past 13 months (China-Briefing marked it as over 400 days now since the trade war started), BABA didn’t seem to suffer from it. Both the business operations and financial results kept exceeding market’s expectations, leading to a strong belief to Jack Ma’s argument that “Alibaba is ready for the war”.

Last but not the least, in last quarter’s earnings call, Joseph Tsai gave a detailed explanation as why the trade talks put Alibaba on the “right side of the table”. His argument was that, if US wants to reduce trade deficit with China by exporting more goods, then BABA should be the No.1 beneficiary since it operates the largest commerce platform both globally and locally.

Also, the concern on China’s economy slowdown due to trade war is unjustifiable. The domestic consumption was really driving the economy growth nowadays. The middle class in China has reached critical mass of over 300 million, almost as large as the entire U.S. population, and will double in the next 10 years. Private-sector is playing significant roles in digitizing the economy, from manufacturing, supply chain, distribution, product development, and marketing. BABA is at the frontline of reforming the structure of the Chinese economy by playing a leading role in building a new commerce infrastructure in an increasingly digitized economy.

So, as a summary, we don’t think the trade war has been or will be hurting BABA in a meaningful way. As the leading e-commerce platform in China, BABA has to stand in front of every wave from the trade war, but we believe the market will soon realize that it has been over-reacting on this.

Decreasing Profitability? Not Much A Concern Either

Another major concern, as Bluesea Research stated in their article, is the declining margin for BABA. People are worried that BABA was really trading profitability for growth, which is the sign of a weak outlook.

We don’t think this is something that investors should worry about either. For one thing, the decreasing margin was mainly driven by the innovative business areas, which require consistent investment. Most importantly, BABA still maintains a higher than peers profitability:

Source: Seeking Alpha

We do see Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) improving its margin over the past years. But we should also be aware that BABA still beats AMZN on this metric, and at the same time “enjoys” less than half of its P/E multiples:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investment Strategies on BABA

Now that we have cleared the long-term concerns on BABA, let's take a look at short term catalyst that can trigger a potential entry opportunity for it.

First of all, we believe the momentum of price break-through has established. The logic behind this is that market has been well-informed about BABA's momentum factor, which is a combination of strong financials and negative external news. As the impact from the external news is getting more and more immaterial, we believe a break-through of BABA's price is on the way:

Source: StockCharts

Second, there will be several major sales events along the way in the 2nd half of the year. Other than the most famous "Double 11" shopping festival initiated by BABA, the e-commerce giant is adding one more sales event to its calendar in the 2nd half of the year. Juhuasuan, a group shopping function wihtin in BABA that allows people to get big discounts when purchasing in large volume, will have its first special festival on September 9th. The huge success of PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ: PDD) proves the value of lower-tier markets in China, which also pushed Juhuasuan to a strategic position within BABA's landscape.

Based on the number from "618 Shopping Festival" this year, as well as the shining Q2 results from PDD, we are highly optimistic about the numbers that BABA will be delivering in the two major sales events of the coming two quarters. We believe now will be a good opportunity to buy into that outlook.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel BABA is performing super strong in financials, and is largely undervalued by the market. As the leading e-commerce platform in China, BABA shoulders too much negative sentiment due to the trade war, which will be corrected in the near future. The price momentum as well as the coming sales events present good entry point for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.