Why You Need To Avoid EQM Midstream Partners

The company does not generate enough income nor cash from operations to fund the distributions.

EQM Midstream (EQM) has strong operational concerns. Also, the company is taking on new debt and issuing equity to fund the distributions. In this article, I am discussing why you need to avoid having a long position in EQM.

EQM’s headwinds

I found a significant discrepancy between EQM’s management’s words and actions in the 2Q 2019 earnings call. To begin with, Tom Karam, CEO, does not seem very optimistic about the production growth of natural gas. He claims that the company should continue to focus on being the low-cost midstream service provider in the basin. Also, he mentions that the company must remain disciplined with their capital investment decisions. Nonetheless, the company’s capital expenses have increased substantially since 2Q 2018. I think that if management is not optimistic about the demand for the commodity, it should plan to deleverage and reduce capital expenses to turn the current projects into cash cows.

The second interesting comment that I found in the earnings call was the 6% distribution growth target that management set. I am unsure how the management plans to achieve the objective since the company cannot cover the distribution from the net income nor the cash flow from operations. Instead, it has relied on equity issuance to fund the distribution.

One worrisome situation is the fact that management did not comment on the long-term guidance due to the change in control at EQT Corporation (EQT). It makes me uncomfortable when the management does not comment on the long-term guidance in an earnings call. Therefore, we have to keep a close eye on what the long-term guidance is when management comments on it.

Another situation that could impact EQM’s performance is the MVP project. Diana Charletta mentioned that the project is 85% complete and that the company is working diligently to resolve the project’s remaining legal and regulatory issues. However, she does not provide more color on what the situation may be. The company is targeting a mid-2020 full in-service date, but at this point, who knows.

Lastly, one more item that should get you worried is the impact on EQM from a downgrade in credit quality from EQT. The downgrade could come due to sustained low natural gas prices, as mentioned by Holly Stewart in the 2Q 2019 earnings call.

EQM’s financial performance

I am also not confident that management can execute a strategy beneficial to equity holders based on the deteriorating fundamentals from EQM. First, I want to discuss the debt. My go-to metrics are the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the debt/equity ratio (D/E). Although the leverage level is not concerning yet, I think that the rapid rise in leverage level is questionable. From 2Q 2018 to 2Q 2019, the long-term debt rose from $3.45 billion to $4.88 billion after issuing senior notes due in 2023, 2028, and 2048. Also, the company has a credit facility of $3 billion, out of which the company has $1 billion outstanding. Therefore, there is still room for the company to take on new debt. I think that this will be the case because the company cannot cover the distribution from the cash flow that it generates. Therefore, I am expecting that the interest rate will continue to climb in the coming quarters.

It seems that I am not the only one concerned about the rapid increase in leverage. Jeremy Tonet, from JP Morgan, asked the management about the company’s comfort level with its retaining investment grade debt rating in the 2Q 2019 earnings call. While the management remains optimistic, I am slightly more pessimistic.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Due to the increasing debt level, the interest expense has increased by a factor of 4.25 from 1Q 2018 to 2Q 2019. While the company can cover the interest expense from the operating income with ease now, we have to keep a close eye on a possible deteriorating ratio. Ideally, you do not want to see the ratio below 3.0. Otherwise, the distribution may be compromised.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

EQM’s operational efficiency is stable

I always look at the operational efficiency of a company through the DuPont ROE Analysis. The summary gives me an idea about how the company is doing on with its tax burden, interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I have included the inputs and summary in the following tables. All numbers are shown in 1000s unless they're ratios or otherwise noted.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

The first popping item is the tax burden. As an MLP, and hence a pass-through entity, EQM should pay a minimal amount of taxes. Therefore, the tax burden ratio should be close to 1.0. It seems that the metric has stabilized around 1.0 for the past two quarters. Going forward, I want to see the ratio remain close to 1.0.

The interest burden has been all over the place for the past six quarters. Generally, you want to see an interest burden close to 1.0, meaning that the interest expense represents a meager amount compared to the operating income. In EQM’s case, the interest burden ratio has been highly volatile due to unpredictable interest income. Therefore, going forward, I want to see a stabilizing interest burden ratio.

I must congratulate management for keeping the operating costs under control, as observed by the high operating income margin. Going forward, keep an eye on it to make sure that it does not contract.

The asset turnover multiplier is worrisome. It has been declining slowly from 1Q 2018. It seems that EQM should revisit its assets to determine the revenue-generating efficiency.

Regarding the DuPont ROE, the metric has been relatively stable between 2.5% and 5.9%. On one occasion, the ratio dipped to (2.2%).

The distribution is not sustainable

The company does not generate enough net income or free cash flow to cover the distributions. How has the company been funding the distributions? EQM has been issuing preferred stock and taking on debt to fund the distributions. I do not favor this practice, and I think that sooner or later, the company will slash the distribution. One of the dangers of issuing preferred stock is that the payments to those shares take priority compared to common equity. Also, EQM’s preferred shares are cumulative. In other words, if EQM misses a distribution on the preferred shares, the company halts the distribution to common shares until it can repay all the cumulative distributions to the preferred shares.

The following table shows that EQM has only covered the distribution two times in the past six quarters. In this time, the company generated $646 million in net income, whereas the distributions amount to $1.17 billion.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

I observed the same issue when I looked at the distribution coverage ratio from the cash flow from operations. Due to substantial capital expenditures, the CFO has not been enough to cover the distributions. I think that EQM should reevaluate its strategy regarding capital expenditures. I still do not understand how the management is targeting a 6% distribution growth rate if the company cannot cover the current distribution.

For the second quarter of 2019, EQM will pay a quarterly cash distribution of $1.16 per common unit, which will be paid on August 13 to unit holders of record at the close of business on August 2. We continue to target a 6% distribution growth rate at EQM.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

My two cents

The headwinds affecting EQM that I discussed coupled with the increase in leverage and inability to cover the distribution tells me not to have a long position in EQM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.