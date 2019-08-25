Crude Oil - Avoid Getting Bearish On Dips And Bullish On Rallies

It is so easy to buy highs and sell lows in markets across all asset classes. After all, markets look great when prices are moving higher and terrible during selloffs. Everyone loves a bull market, and most people want to bail out at the first sign of trouble. Blow off tops and bottoms in markets occur because of the psychological effect that highs and lows have on investors and traders.

Since early June, the crude oil futures market has been a washing machine, chopping up market participants on highs and lows. When the price is dropping, the headlines and talking heads are all screaming global recession. On the highs, Iran or optimism over a trade deal between the US and China are the lead stories. For almost two months, crude oil has extracted a few pounds of flesh from participants who have been selling at the bottom end of the trading range near the $50 per barrel level and buying on rallies. Since April, when the price reached a peak for 2019 at $66.60 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract, the price has been making lower highs. The most recent lower low came at $50.52 in early August. At below the $54 level on Friday, August 23, the price was closer to the low than the high, but bullish and bearish factors continue to pull the price of the energy commodity in opposite directions. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) is a double leveraged instrument that moves higher with the price of NYMEX crude oil futures. UCO's bearish counterpart (SCO) does the same thing on the downside.

Crude oil is going nowhere fast

Anyone looking for a significant move in the price of crude oil futures has been frustrated this summer.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, crude oil has made lower highs since late April, which is the reason why some of the technical metrics lean towards the downside. Both price momentum and relative strength are below neutral territory, but they are flattening as the price is trading in a narrow range. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the WTI crude oil futures market as dipped just below the 2 million contract level. The decline is a sign that some market participants closed risk positions as the September contract rolled to the new active month October contract on NYMEX. Weekly historical volatility at 32.28% is around the midpoint for 2019. The bottom line is that the price of crude oil has been going nowhere fast over the recent weeks.

Inventories presented few clues last week

The minor uptick in the crude oil futures market over the past week was likely the result of two reasons. The market appeared to run out of selling during the week of August 5 when the price dropped to a marginally lower low at $50.52 per barrel on the nearby future contract. Meanwhile, after an increase in inventories as of August 9, the stockpile reports for the week ending August 16 were slightly supportive of the price.

The American Petroleum Institute told the oil market that inventories fell by 3.45 million barrels last Tuesday. The market consensus called for a lower decline of 1.889 million barrels. While gasoline stocks fell by just 403,000 barrels, estimates were for a marginal increase. Distillate stocks rose by 1.806 million barrels, which tempered the bullish stock report. Last Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration reported that oil stocks fell by 2.7 million barrels while gasoline and distillates rose by 300,000 and 2.6 million barrels respectively. The EIA told the market that for the week ending August 16, output averaged a record 12.3 million barrels per day. While the reports were mildly supportive of the price, they were not overly bullish.

Recession is bearish

The trade and currency war between the US and China, falling interest rates around the world, and a continuation of bullish economic data in the US are making it difficult for markets across all asset classes to establish price trends. It seems that each time the yield curve inverts during the day, the financial networks focus on the event as a sign that the US economy is heading for a recession. The threat of a downturn in the US and around the world is weighing on the crude oil market. If you have any doubt, oil dropped by $2 per barrel on August 23 after China escalated the trade war with tariffs on $75 billion of US goods.

An economic slowdown over the coming months will cause demand for crude oil and oil products to decline. Given the record output from the US, there are plenty of supplies at this time. One sign that the oil market is nervous about the economy over the coming months is the price action in crack spreads over the recent weeks and compared to last year's levels.

While the price of gasoline now reflects the end of the 2019 peak season of demand, the processing spread has dropped to a level that is significantly below where it was trading last year at this time.

Source: CQG

Last week, the nearby gasoline crack spread traded in a range between $8.98 and $14.85 per barrel compared to a band from $14.02 and $18.39 last year at the same time. The price of crude oil this year at just under $54 per barrel compared to a price at over $65 last year during the week of August 20. The oil market displays weakness over the prospects for demand at the end of August 2019.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, heating oil processing spreads which serve as a proxy for other distillate products, traded in a range from $20.70 to $22.73 last week compared to $21.96 to 24.08 per barrel last year during the same week. While the differential in distillate was not as wide as in gasoline on a year-on-year basis, the heating oil crack spread also reflects the current bearish tone in the energy commodity when it comes to overall demand.

Iran is bullish

The standoff in and around the Persian Gulf region has quieted over the recent weeks as Iran has not made any additional provocative moves. However, the theocracy's inability to sell crude oil through usual channels because of US sanctions means that the potential for hostilities is still on a slow boil in the area. Late last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled a new missile defense system and said that any talks with the US are useless when it comes to the nuclear deal. "Now that our enemies do not accept logic, we cannot respond with logic." When it comes to Iran's plans for the futures, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, "It's clear that the US' intention (of having a) naval presence in the Persian Gulf is to counter Iran. Don't expect is to remain quiet when somebody comes to our waters and threatens us."

The bottom line in the Middle East these days is that it remains one slip of the trigger finger away from an event that could stoke crude oil supply fears that would ripple around the world like a tsunami. Any incidents involving production, refining, or logistical routes in the area could cause the price of nearby futures in both the Brent and WTI market to spike higher in the blink of an eye. As the US becomes more distracted with the trade dispute with China, it is possible that Iran will use the environment for provocation. Therefore, the situation between the US and Iran remains an issue that underpins the price of the energy commodity.

Continue to trade with UCO and SCO

I continue to believe that NYMEX crude oil futures offer market participants trading rather than investment opportunities. Since the price ranges have been narrow, the double leveraged ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product and its bearish counterpart SCO are tools to magnify price moves. The top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The swap transactions held by UCO create the double leveraged effect of the tool on the upside. SCO holds swap positions to create the same leverage on the downside for the price of NYMEX crude oil. The price of October crude oil futures rose from $50.50 on August 7 to a high at $57.40 on August 14, or 13.7%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UCO rose from $14.36 to $18.47 or 28.6%, a little over twice the percentage move in the October WTI futures.

The price then fell to $53.77 on August 15, a decline of 6.2%.

Source: Barchart

SCO rose from $16.39 to $18.48 or 12.8% around the same time. The UCO and SCO tools magnify the price action in the crude oil futures market on a short-term basis.

UCO has net assets of $384.73 million and trades an average of over 3.9 million shares each day. SCO's net assets are around the $69.67 million level, and 2.4 million shares change hands on average each day, making both liquid trading products. Both tools charge an expense ratio of 0.95%.

I continue to believe that the highest risk of any spike in the crude oil market is on the upside because of Iran. However, any new protectionist measures that increase the risk of a global recession could have the opposite effect, as we witnessed on Friday, August 23. I will continue to trade crude oil, buying on price weakness and selling on rallies with stops that skew the risk-reward on positions in my favor. UCO and SCO provide alternatives for those who do not venture into the highly leveraged and volatile futures arena.

It is easy to get bullish on rallies and bearish on dips in the crude oil market. However, that has been the wrong approach over the past weeks and will likely continue to be a strategy that results in losses rather than profits.

