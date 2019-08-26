Murphy Oil And Murphy USA - Q2 Earnings In Opposite Directions

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has been around for a long time. The company began operations in 1950 as Murphy Corporation and changed its name in 1964. MUR is headquartered in El Dorado, Ark.

The company is engaged in oil and gas exploration in the US and Canada. Murphy had an investment in Malaysia, but it divested earlier this year. MUR also completed a $300 million share repurchase program at the end of the second quarter, but it did little to support the price of the stock. The company authorized and disclosed a $500 million program, but more buying could be throwing good money after a questionable outcome. The company has diverse independent resources, including production from North American onshore properties in the Eagle Ford Share, Kaybob Duvernay, Tupper Montney, and Placid Montney. It also has interests offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada.

Murphy Oil is struggling, as the price of its shares continues to decline. While the company is still offering shareholders an attractive dividend in the current environment, it may be worth more in an asset sale as the value of companies in the oil path continue to decline. I would not purchase MUR shares at the current price level, but I will be keeping my eyes on the company as it could become an attractive takeover candidate over the coming months.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) is a retail operation. While MUR beat on Q2 earnings, MUSA missed. Meanwhile, MUSA shares are not far off all-time highs, and MUR shares are at multiyear lows.

A technical breakdown

All oil-related equities are struggling these days. Oil services companies have been hit particularly hard.

As the chart shows, the VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) was trading at $11.06 per share on August 23 after falling to a low at $10.76. The ETF is currently at a lower level than late last year when the price of crude oil was substantially lower. At the same time, when oil hit a low at just over $26 per barrel in early 2016, OIH remained above the $20 per share level. MUR is not an oil services company, but it has performed like one.

Meanwhile, the Energy Select SPDR (XLE) at $56.24 remains above its lows from late last year and in early 2016.

At $18.08 per share at the end of last week, MUR has already taken out its late 2018 low at $21.51 and looks like it is steaming for a test of the early 2016 bottom at $14.30. The shares are in a position where the selling could pick up over the coming days and weeks, especially if the crude oil market experiences further price pressures.

The reaction to Q2 earnings was rough

On August 8, MUR reported Q2 earnings and beat expectations on profit, revenue, and production. Reduced downtime and increased drilling efficiencies boosted output for the company. Net income rose to $92.3 million or 54 cents per share from $45.5 million or 25 cents per share during the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EPD was 21 cents, above the market consensus, which was at 17 cents per share. Total revenue rose to $709.05 million from $389.58 billion. The news was good for the company, but the shares have declined from the pre-earnings release price.

On August 7, the day before earnings, MUR closed at $21.64 per share. In the aftermath of the release, they fell to a low at $17.90 per share and were not far above that level at the end of last week. The overall stock market has been volatile over the recent weeks. However, a recovery in MUR shares following the earnings report failed at over the $20 per share level.

When the price of a stock cannot at least hold after a good earnings report, it is often a bearish sign.

An attractive dividend - can it keep paying?

At just over $18.00 per share, the company pays shareholders a $1 dividend or 5.22%. The dividend is attractive, but in the oil patch, yields have been rising because of the overall price weakness of stocks in the sector. A recovery in the share price depends on the company's ability to sustain profitability and deliver growth. I believe that there are companies in the oil sector that offer investors compelling opportunities in the currency environment. However, the price action in MUR over recent days could be a highly bearish sign for the company. Moreover, with the potential for a recession on the horizon, the weakest companies tend to suffer the most. MUR is a candidate for suffering.

A downdraft in crude oil as the energy commodity moves into the offseason could jeopardize the current dividend yield. In Q4 2018, the price of oil fell from $76.90 to a low at $42.36 over three months. A similar downdraft in 2019 could cause significant problems for MUR and cause the company to trim or suspend the dividend. If the price of the shares declines over the coming months, MUR could become an attractive target for an acquirer.

MUSA shares could tank

Murphy USA Inc. has been around since 2013 and also has its headquarters in El Dorado, Arkansas. The company operated a chain of retail stores in the US that offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. As of the end of 2018, MUSA operated approximately 1,474 retail stores including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 standalone Murphy Express stores. On August 12, MUSA reported Q2 earnings of $1.01 missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 and the Q2 2018 results at $1.58 per share. The loss came at least partially from lower retail gasoline prices, which fell from $2.61 during Q2 2018 to $2.48 in Q2 2019.

The company's shares trade at a high P/E ratio at 17.96 and are not far below its all-time peak.

As the chart shows, MUSA rose to a record peak at $94.71 per share on August 19, after the earnings miss. However, the shares dropped below the $90 level at the end of last week. The company does not pay a dividend.

MUR has a market cap of $2.87 billion, and MUSA's is at $2.867 billion. While MUR shares are cheap at the current level, MUSA is trading at a level where the value could be too high, given the growth prospects in the retail space.

Options are a safer path

I did not like the price action in MUR shares, given the earnings and rebound in the stock market. MUR is suffering from a sluggish oil sector. The problem for the company is that too many other companies in the oil patch offer far more attractive growth prospects.

I would not short MUR, but MUSA could be a short-term play from that side of the market. Call options on MUR and put options on MUSA from the long side could be a way to take advantage of the company that is cheap and the expensive company. I have been looking at the January 2020 $80 put option on MUSA at around $2 per share and the $22.50 call option on MUR at under the $1 level. My rationale is that recessionary pressures could likely send the price of MUSA shares significantly lower. In December 2018 they fell to below $70 per share. When comes to the call options on MUR, the sum of the parts of the company could be worth a lot more than the current share price making it a juicy takeover candidate with under a $3 billion market cap.

