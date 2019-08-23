Cooper-Standard Deserves A Second Look

However, there are minor moves in the offing that could once again turn the tables in the company's favor - if you're willing to take an optimistic view.

Auto parts maker Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) was hit hard in 2018 by a slowdown in passenger and light vehicle sales across all its geographic markets. The resulting loss of sales and the company's debt position at the time made things even worse, pushing the stock from year-ago highs of $140+ down to the current level of about $32 as of this writing. The situation has hardly improved since then, but the company has proactively addressed operational and financial issues to a point where it makes sense to once again look at it as a long-term investment opportunity.

Operational Moves

From an operations perspective, CPS has done a lot of things to make itself leaner and better-aligned for revenue growth - or, at the very least, stable enough to avoid revenue shocks. Let's look at these key elements, some of which are ongoing while others represent one-time initiatives.

Restructuring

At CPS, restructuring primarily involves cutting operational fat and that comes at a recurring price since the exercise itself is an ongoing one. Restructuring charges as reported in Q2 2019 earlier this month, however, were 40% lower than the prior period. While this could mean the company has been more conservative with its restructuring activities in 2019 compared to 2018, the high restructuring charges in Q1 2019 are more indicative of the fact that a large portion of such activities has already been completed. That's in line with the company reporting in Q2 that "The decrease was driven by lower restructuring charges in North America and Europe as certain salaried employee initiatives were completed." Restructuring charges for Q2 2019 were reported at $5.9 million compared to Q1's figure of $17.7 million.

Restructuring is by no means over, and the company plans to accelerate its planned restructuring through the rest of the year.

Market Reputation

What's encouraging is the fact that Cooper-Standard still represents a premium supply partner to the big guns of the U.S. and German auto industry. This is a key factor because future sales depend on the reputation they maintain with their most important clients, the three largest of which are Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU). In that respect, CPS is still a preferred vendor, having been awarded the "Ford World Excellence Awards and the General Motors Supplier of the Year award, in addition to 20 customer awards for quality and service at the plant and regional level."

Sales Wins

Another win, this time on the sales front is the fact that the company has been awarded $252 million in new sales on an annualized basis. While that only represents about 7% of 2018 sales, it could translate into ongoing revenues down the road.

Technological Innovation

Moving to specific product segments, Cooper-Standard's proprietary material platforms such as Fortrex, MagAlloy, and ArmorHose are all ground-breaking technologies that will bolster the company's top-line in the long run. For example, the company recently signed its third technology development agreement for Fortrex this year and expects to sign one to three more on a license/commercial basis. Those revenues are yet to be realized, but they represent long-term revenue opportunities.

Financial Moves

Cost Savings

On the financial side, the company achieved cost efficiencies amounting to $52 million for the second quarter of 2019. That's not a significant amount in itself, but it does show that the CEO and his team are continually finding ways to cut costs to offset the negative impact of the sales dip. CPS is targeting a total cost savings of $130 million for 2019, which puts them more or less on track as of Q2 2019. As part of that goal, the company also expects to begin closure plans for another 8 plants through the end of 2019. These plans will remain "mothballed" until volume demand justifies reactivating them. It's a prudent move because it gives CPS the flexibility to address a sudden demand surge if and when new business comes its way.

CPS has also committed to further reducing its selling, administration, and engineering expenses in the second half of the year.

Cash Position

The company's cash position is a bit of a mixed bag. The company still has long-term debt of about $738 million (net of current portion) and net debt of $481 million, but it paid down all balances of the revolving credit facility in the U.S. and some debt balances in China from the proceeds of the AVS division sale. Guidance for the full year is to be free cash flow neutral. Cash and cash equivalents were up to $311 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to the previous sequential period ended December 31, 2018.

Share Repurchases

In what could be perceived as a prudent move, the company has no plans to use the remaining $98.7 million (of $150 million) in share repurchase authorization in fiscal 2019. However, it did use $30 million from the proceeds of the sale under an ASR (accelerated share repurchase) program executed in May 2019 and to be completed before the end of the third quarter of 2019. CPS also used a further $5.9 million to repurchase 85,000 shares during the first half of 2019. There are 16.9 million shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019, down from 17.6 million at the end of 2018.

Investor's Angle

Looked at individually, these moves don't seem significant enough to make a difference, but they show initiative on the part of the management team. The problem right now is that even though many of these initiatives will play out over the next several months, the company doesn't expect to fully realize the benefits of these moves until 2020:

The initiatives we've laid out for you are already beginning to reduce costs in the second half of the year, but not sufficiently to offset the first half volume impacts. Most of the benefits will not be realized until 2020 and beyond. Given our first half results and the expectation of continued weak volumes in Asia and Europe, we've revised our full year outlook as shown on Slide 16. While we expect the positive impact to second half sales as new launches ramp to full production, we are not assuming volume lost to production delays in the second quarter will be made up this year. Using the midpoints of the sales and EBITDA ranges, you can see we do expect improvement in EBITDA margin in the second half."

Source: CPS Slide Presentation at Q2 2019 Earnings Call

As such, CPS will still be under pressure for the remainder of the year. I would suggest waiting to see how Q3 2019 pans out. If there are sequential improvements in margins as indicated by the CFO during the Q2 call, that would be the time to invest. Investors are also advised to carefully track segment-wise revenues to affirm that CPS can keep growing on the back of the "new normal."

Data by YCharts

In terms of valuation, CPS is trading at a much more attractive price than many of its sector peers, but higher than others. Data from Seeking Alpha Essential shows that the company is trading much lower than the sector median:

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

On a relative basis, CPS is priced reasonably. While keeping that in mind, let's not lose sight of the fact that Cooper-Standard is one of the leaders in its field - and one that is continually investing in proprietary technologies that have found applications in diverse industries. It is also a trusted partner of the largest auto companies in the world, and that's not an easy place from which to dislodge any organization. The Fords, GMs, and Volkswagens (OTCPK:VLKAF) of the world aren't going to fade into the background just because Tesla (TSLA) is leading the field in electric passenger cars; nor are basic auto designs involving braking, sealing, and other systems going to change for the foreseeable future.

There's no doubt that it's a risk to invest in CPS considering short-term problems like its debt situation or even auto sales trends around the globe, but if you're willing to bet on the positives, this could be a very lucrative investment in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.