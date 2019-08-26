Natural Gas - It's Time To Eat Like A Bird, Not Dine Like An Elephant

Each year when the alarm clock goes off at the end of August, I begin to get serious about the natural gas futures market. In 2018, buying call options during late August wound up being one of my best trades of the year as the price rose from under $2.90 per MMBtu to almost $5 in November. When I was purchasing call options during August last year, the price was higher than the current level, but weekly historical volatility at under 20% was a lot lower.

As a result of the price explosion at the start of the withdrawal season in late 2018, weekly historical price variance is significantly higher this August compared to last year at this time. However, the price of nearby futures and peak season December 2019 through March 2020 are substantially lower. The price action over the past week in the nearby futures contract on NYMEX was hardly inspiring. After reaching the lowest price since 2016 at $2.029 in early August, natural gas was sitting around the $2.15 per MMBtu level on Friday, August 23. I am starting to nibble on some long call positions this week and am bidding for a leveraged ETF product (GASL). I am eating like a bird rather than dining like an elephant in the natural gas market at this point.

Natural gas edged lower since last week

On Friday, August 16 the price of nearby September natural gas futures was trading around the $2.20 per MMBtu level. On August 23, the price slipped to around the $2.155 level

Source: CQG

As the chart of the September futures contract shows, the price fell to a low at $2.029 on August 5 and ran out of upside steam at $2.267 per MMBtu on August 15. On the high during the middle of the month, natural gas made another in a long series of lower peaks as the bearish trading pattern remains intact.

Price momentum and relative strength metrics are at either side of neutral levels. Daily historical volatility has declined to just under the 25% level. Open interest at 1.308 million contracts is around 67,000 contracts lower than when the price was at the lowest level since 2016.

Inventories continue to trickle in

On Thursday, August 22, the Energy Information Administration reported an injection of 59 billion cubic feet into storage. The report was at around the level the market had expected for the week ending on August 16.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, at 2.797 trillion cubic feet, stockpiles were 15.2% above last year's level, but still 3.6% below the five-year average for this time of the year. To reach last year's peak at 3.247 tcf in mid-November, the weekly injection over the coming twelve weeks will need to average 37.6 bcf. Going into the peak season for demand with four trillion cubic feet would require an average flow of 100.3 bcf into storage. It looks like somewhere around the 3.6 tcf level is a good bet at this point.

The forward curve offers value during the winter months

The September natural gas futures contract is now rolling to October, and the prices are virtually at the same level

Source: CQG

As the chart of October minus September, natural gas futures illustrates, the prices were close to the same level last Friday. Contango has declined from 5.5 cents in June and over 2 cents in late July. Since speculators are likely rolling positions, the downside pressure in the spread appears to indicate that shorts are more active than longs. Buying September and selling October causes the spread to decline.

Meanwhile, the forward curve exhibits some low seasonal prices for the peak months of demand from December 2019 through March 2020.

Source: CQG

Considering that the highest price for natural gas futures over the coming peak season is at just over the $2.50 level, the market is not expecting a repeat of the price action from November 2018 when natural gas traded to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu. However, the uncertainty of the coming winter season is likely to foster a rally at some point over the coming months. I believe that the risk/reward landscape for natural gas futures over the winter months is attractive at the current price levels on the forward curve.

The current level of volatility is attractive for option premiums

The primary determinate of call and put option premiums is implied volatility. Historical volatility measures the price variance of an asset, but implied volatility is the market's perception of future volatility. Implied is often a function of the level of historical volatility, but in the natural gas market, it tends to command a premium.

Source: CQG

At the 15.46% level, daily historical volatility on the peak season January futures contract has declined.

Source: CQG

Weekly historical volatility at 33.74% is likely a better base guide for call and put option pricing for the coming winter season.

Source: CQG

The measure on the monthly chart remains elevated at just under 64%, which reflects the wide price variance last November that took the price to its highest level since 2014.

The combination of slightly lower nearby volatility and the current price is making the risk/reward profile of options for January futures contracts attractive. The January $2.80 call option was around the 16.4 cents per MMBtu level as of Friday, August 23. Each contract costs $1.640 without commissions or fees. Natural gas futures in January would need to trade to $2.964 per MMBtu to breakeven on a long position at expiration. However, as the uncertainty of the peak season increases in October, November, and December, the odds favor at least one trip to the upside for the natural gas futures market. While inventories will not go into the coming withdrawal season at the same low level as last year, they will likely fall far short of the four tcf level. At the same time, when you purchase an option, the only risk is the premium. The January options expire on December 26, 2019, providing a buyer with a long position with limited risk for the coming four months.

I am not piling into options like the January $2.80 call, but I am purchasing a slew of options at various strike prices leaving plenty of room to add on price weakness.

GASL is a dangerous instrument, but where there is risk there is reward

The other instrument I favor is the highly leveraged Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares. The top holdings of the turbocharged tool include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GASL has net assets of $31 million and trades an average of 316,351 shares each day. The product has an expense ratio of 1.04%. GASL is not for the faint of heart as it is susceptible to reverse splits that destroy its value. The cost of the triple leverage is time decay, which eats away at the value of GASL if the price of producer shares do not move higher. GASL underwent a one-for-five reverse split over the recent months.

Source: Barchart

At the $8.15 per share level last Friday, GASL recently traded to a low at $7.88 when both the stock market and natural gas prices were under selling pressure. While I would sit on long call option positions with no stops, I would only trade GASL with a tight stop and trading plan when it comes to profit targets over the coming weeks and months. I view GASL as a potential trading instrument to capture any surprise recovery in the natural gas market. If the price action stops me out, I would repurchase the instrument.

I am nibbling at long positions in the natural gas market, but the price action remains bearish. Therefore, I am eating like a bird and not an elephant when it comes to amassing positions. A spike to the downside could change that, and I continue to hope for a test of under the $2 per MMBtu level to load up for the peak season.

