Biohaven Pharmaceutical: An Intriguing CNS Play

Despite the 35% plunge in the company’s shares, little has changed except it now has enough cash to fund its many clinical trials well into 2021.

Today, we look at a mid-cap play with multiple 'shots on goal' focused on therapies to treat afflictions of the central nervous system.

Company Overview

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern with a portfolio of candidates targeting the central nervous system. Based in the British Virgin Islands and operating out of New Haven, Connecticut, the company was founded in 2013 and went public in May 2017, raising net proceeds of $152.7 million at $17 per share. Biohaven employs ~63 and commands a market cap of ~$2 billion.

Pipeline

The company has three separate platforms from which it develops therapies directed at neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases. Its calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist, glutamate modulator, and myeloperoxidase (MPO) inhibitor platforms have spawned four late stage candidates, which are being evaluated in seven indications.

Rimegepant for Migraines. From Biohaven's CGRP platform comes oral rimegepant for the treatment of migraines. The CGRP receptor is believed to play a significant role in migraine pathophysiology, responsible for neurogenic inflammation, artery dilation, and pain transmission. Studies have found that serum levels of CGRP are elevated during migraine attacks.

This approach to migraine relief is divergent from triptans, the current standard of care since the early 1990s, which are serotonin 5-HT1B and 5-HT1D receptor antagonists. They are only partially effective and are contraindicated for cardiovascular disease and other vascular conditions. Approximately 4 million Americans experience chronic migraines, defined as suffering from at least 15 headache days per month, of which at least eight are migraine, for more than three months. For these and others afflicted, nearly 14 million triptan scripts and nearly 10 million beta-block scripts are written annually. Beta-blockers are employed both as a treatment and preventative measure. In 2018, three subcutaneously administered CGRP monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) were approved, for which there has been rapid early uptake.

Owing to rimegepant's high receptor affinity and long half-life, it may not only provide acute relief but also possess preventive effects. In three Phase 3 trials - two as a tablet and one as an oral dissolving tablet (ODT) - rimegepant was shown to be safe and well tolerated while meeting its co-primary efficacy endpoints each time, demonstrating superiority to placebo at two hours post-dose on measures of pain freedom and liberation from the patients' most bothersome symptom (MBS) - either nausea, photophobia, or phonophobia.

Given its excellent safety profile, oral availability, and expected lower cost versus CGRP mAbs, rimegepant offers excellent potential. The only fly in the ointment is Allergan's (AGN) oral CGRP receptor antagonist ubrogepant, for which an NDA was filed in April 2019. If approved, ubrogepant is expected to launch in 2020. Although Biohaven has yet to file NDAs for both oral formulations of its candidate -filings are imminent - rimegepant has demonstrated more rapid onset and longer duration of effect versus placebo than ubrogepant in its clinical trials, which will likely make it best in class when/if both forms of the treatment are approved. To speed the approval process, Biohaven purchased a Priority Review Voucher from GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) for $105 million that will be employed in its rimegepant ODT filing.

It should also be noted that Biohaven entered a CGRP receptor antagonist nasal spray (BHV-3500) into a Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment of migraine in April 2019 with data anticipated in 4Q19.

From the company's glutamate platform, it has developed two late-stage glutamate transponder modulators and licensed one early-stage glutamate N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist for multiple indications. Glutamate is neurotransmitter in over 90% of brain synapses and is employed by nerve cells to signal other CNS cells. If glutamate function is not tightly regulated, it can lead to devastating neurological diseases such as ALS and ataxia.

Nurtec (BHV-0223) for ALS. Biohaven's most advanced candidate from this platform is BHV-0223, which is a sublingual form of approved ALS medication riluzole employing the same delivery technology as rimegepant did in its recently completed Phase 3 study. Riluzole is the only approved therapy for enhancing survival in ALS patients and is prescribed to ~7,500 of the ~20,000 patients afflicted in the U.S. but needs to be taken on an empty stomach and is only 60% bioavailable in its tablet form. Additionally, patients with ALS have a difficult time swallowing, adding to the need for a more palatable version. In trials, BHV-0223 has demonstrated bioequivalence with riluzole. Employing the 505(B)(2) pathway, an NDA was filed in 3Q18 with a PDUFA date on July 21, 2019. The FDA rejected this application on July 22nd due to concerns about the supplier of the active ingredient. Biohaven is working to resolve the issue (it uses another supplier) and then should resubmit this application in the near future. The rejection did contribute to the recent decline in the stock.

Troriluzole for Alzheimer's, Ataxias, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), and Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). In addition to a new delivery version of riluzole, Biohaven has developed a more bioavailable once-daily tripeptide prodrug conjugate of it called troriluzole. This reformulation of riluzole is being assessed in four indications in mid-to-late stage trials.

The most advanced indication is for patients with spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), an inherited disorder characterized by degeneration in an area of the brain associated with movement control, which affects ~22,000 in the U.S. In a post-hoc analysis of a Phase 2/3 trial that readout in March 2019, troriluzole demonstrated attenuation of disease progression at year one versus a natural history cohort as measured by difference in a modified Scale for Assessment and Rating of Ataxia (SARA) scores after failing to demonstrate statistically significant separation from placebo. Biohaven believes biases in the study may have led to this anomaly, which is back by the post-hoc analysis. Based on these results and considering comparisons to historical controls are generally not accepted by the FDA, Biohaven initiated a 230-patient, placebo-controlled, 48-week Phase 3 study, also in March 2019. Enrollment is expected to complete in 1Q20 with a readout in 4Q20. There are currently no approved remedies for SCA.

Troriluzole is also being assessed in three other Phase 2/3 trials for Alzheimer's Disease, OCD, and GAD.

Partnered with the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study - a consortium of sites funded by the National Institute of Health - Biohaven is evaluating troriluzole in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's. The trial is scheduled to complete enrollment and announce interim futility results in 4Q19.

The OCD trial initiated in December 2017 with randomization expected by YE19.

The Phase 2/3 trial for GAD began enrollment in February 2019 and is expected to complete enrollment by YE19. Given the huge amounts of failures in Alzheimer's, we are putting little to no value on this asset in our analysis.

BHV-5000. In addition to manufacturing new formulations of riluzole, Biohaven has licensed an NMDA receptor antagonist (BHV-5000) from AstraZeneca (AZN) that is being considered for early stage trials in neuropsychiatric diseases such as Rett syndrome.

Verdiperstat for Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). From its MPO platform is another candidate licensed from AstraZeneca: verdiperstat. It is a brain-permeable, irreversible MPO enzyme inhibitor that is being developed for the treatment of MSA, a rare, rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disease that typically leads to death six to ten years post-onset. There is a dearth of research, and no approved treatments for this condition that afflicts ~45 out of every million. Before the September 2018 licensing deal, AstraZeneca had moved verdiperstat through a Phase 2b trial for MSA. In February 2019, verdiperstat received Orphan Drug designation and recently enrolled its first subject.

Takeover Speculation

Given its multiple shots on goal and promising glutamate platform, Biohaven has been a rumored acquisition candidate during 1H19. Trading in mid-30s when the calendar turned into 2019, shares of BHVN ascended into the mid-60s during April, May, and June. However, when whispers spread of a ~$300 million secondary offering, the air was released from the speculative balloon, with the deal pricing at $43 per share on June 18, 2019, down 32% from its close two trading sessions prior. The shares have continued to be weak since and now trade just below $39.00 per share.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

With this cash infusion and the proceeds received from an April 2019 $125 million preferred private placement to finance the Priority Review Voucher, Biohaven exited 2Q19 with ~$465 million in cash, which should give it a cash runway into mid-2021. The company also has an option to sell another $75 million in preferred to the same buyer contingent upon the FDA's acceptance of its NDA for rimegepant ODT.

Since mid-July, six analyst firms, including Needham and William, have reiterated Buy or Outperform ratings on Biohaven. Price targets proffered have ranged from $62 to $87 a share. Morgan Stanley seems to be the lone pessimist on the stock, reissuing its Hold rating two weeks ago. It should be noted, Morgan's price target of $50 a share is more than 25% above the current trading level of the stock.

Seeing their company's stock rapidly deteriorate after the announcement of the secondary, three insiders (CEO, CFO, Director) collectively purchased over $700,000 of Biohaven stock in the low 40s during late June. A different director added 5,000 shares to his core holdings on August 20th.

Verdict:

Biohaven has a significant number of catalysts on the horizon. 1. Resubmission of marketing application for Nurtec in the treatment of ALS; 2. Imminent NDA filings for rimegepant in the treatment of migraines; 3. Initiation of full Phase 3 trial for verdiperstat in the treatment of MSA in 3Q19; 4. Interim futility results for troriluzole in the treatment of Alzheimer's in 4Q19; 5. A readout of a Phase 2/3 trial involving nasal spray BHV-3500 in the treatment of migraines is anticipated in 4Q19; 6. Enrollment completion of a troriluzole Phase 2/3 study in the treatment of GAD by YE19; 7. Randomization of a troriluzole Phase 2/3 trial for the OCD indication by YE19; 8. Enrollment completion of a Phase 3 trial for troriluzole in the treatment of SCA.

The secondary offering reduced the market cap of Biohaven from $2.8 billion to $2 billion. Since the net effect of secondary offerings is to dilute shareholders, not lower market caps, it can be reasoned that a good portion of the recent ~$800 decline in market cap is due to an acquisition premium that has been removed from its stock.

The investor now has an opportunity to invest in all these catalysts without the speculative mark-up in the stock, ~35% cheaper per share than before the secondary. Ironically, the odds on Biohaven being bought out haven't really changed.

There is a lot to like about Biohaven. The company has a ton of shots on goal, but with a $2 billion market cap without one commercialized product, more than one candidate is going to have to stick in a big way to trigger significant appreciation in the stock outside an acquisition. However, with the milestones on the horizon, the company could get some significant press in the quarters ahead, and the stock seems to be stabilizing after the post-secondary sell-off in recent weeks. Insider buying is always encouraging.

This stock sets very well for a buy-write option strategy, given option premiums are quite good, the stock has strong analyst support, and there are upcoming milestones on the horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHVN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.