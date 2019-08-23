Fundamentals Of Leadership: Apple Will Struggle Without Jony Ive

We start at Neutral. We could get more bullish but first we want to see a successful major product launch that didn't have Ive's hand in it.

Apple is one of very few companies to survive the passing of its founder-CEO in such a seamless and successful way.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

The Fundamentals - Leadership, Part I

This is the fourth and latest in our "Fundamentals... " series.

Our aim with the "Fundamentals" series is to help you sharpen your investment judgment by taking you step-by-step through how to assess a company, its prospects, its stock price, and the prospects for that stock price. With each topic we pick a single stock on which to focus.

So far we've covered product cycle innovation, the difference between cash flow and earnings, and timing the capex cycle. We focused on Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce.com (CRM) and Iridium (IRDM) for each of those articles in turn.

Today we're going to talk about leadership and its impact on stock price performance, and we're going to use Apple (AAPL) as the worked example. We're initiating coverage at Neutral. As a reminder of our ratings, or if you're new to our work - for us Neutral means "we wouldn't buy at this price." It doesn't mean Sell. Sell means Sell.

Leadership is a germane question for AAPL right now. The company continued to soar after founder-returnee CEO Steve Jobs stepped down - a surprise to many. The question for AAPL shareholders on this topic is - can the company continue to innovate and grow now that Chief Design Officer Jony Ive has left.

We think the company has a product leadership problem that will take time to answer. And for that reason we open at Neutral, despite the many compelling reasons to own the stock (including valuation, which almost always looks modest in the context of the company's financial performance).

Below we set AAPL in the context of another company in our coverage universe which have gone through major management change - Microsoft - and we draw some conclusions about what we believe is the key to successful CEO transition.

Part II of "Fundamentals of Leadership" will cover two companies in our space sector coverage universe. You'll be able to read this soon.

Quick Summary of AAPL Numbers

Here's a quick take on the company's recent financial performance. This looks annually over the period of Tim Cook's leadership.

The revenue line is volatile, driven mainly by iPhone upgrade cycles and secondly by Mac upgrade cycles. EBITDA margin is clearly very closely managed to come in around 33%, but even unlevered pretax free cash flow margins - which are much harder to manipulate than earnings of any kind - are fairly stable in the high 20s/low 30s.

Let's take a look at valuation.

It's not unreasonable. 11.4x TTM EBITDA is low given recent growth in EBITDA and 14.0x TTM unlevered pretax free cash flow tells us that the company converts earnings to cash pretty keenly. That's as unusual as it is impressive for a hardware company.

So are we going to "Buy - Long Term Hold" on AAPL?

No. Not yet.

For those who our new to our work, we're long term in outlook, and we're focused on long equity positions only. We're looking for solid returns over a 3-5 year period. We salute anyone who can pilot a trading screen day and night and make their money that way - it's not easy and you can never switch off. And if you can work derivatives or short strategies to your advantage, kudos. But none of that is our focus. Our focus is, how can we help you find great companies which offer long-term returns and the ability to sleep at night, and help you identify moments to buy in for the long run.?

So as far as AAPL is concerned, our view is that today's price isn't unreasonable and you may very well be able to make short-term gains. But long term? We think the company has one very big question to answer.

Leadership.

The Acid Test of Leadership - Shareholder Returns

CEOs themselves, customers, suppliers, employees, historians, politicians and the general public can and do all have an opinion on the performance of the CEOs of America's largest and most important companies. The bases of these opinions are manifold and change by the hour.

Fortunately as investors we can choose one primary lens - stock price performance. In doing so we assume plenty of other things - compliance with the law, reasonable ethical standards in their dealings, and so on. But for the purpose of this analysis, let's say that all the leaders we cover in this note pass muster on those tests, and that all that matters to us in judging their performance is the stock price during their reign.

Apple Under Jobs

The gold standard is AAPL during Steve Jobs' second semester. Here's how AAPL stock fared during that time (from 1997 when Jobs stepped into the interim role, to 2011 when he stepped back due to ill health, passing the reigns to the then-COO Tim Cook).

Nothing short of incredible. And you can attribute pretty much all of that to the iPhone. One single visionary product which swept away all others in its market, to the degree that it more or less destroyed the market share held by BlackBerry (BB), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), touchscreen Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) devices etc. Today all smartphones are more or less a copy of the iPhone - bigger screen, better camera, more features maybe - but form factor? User interface? They all look and feel like an iPhone. And the stock price chart you see above is what happens when a visionary CEO creates a product that revolutionizes and dominates consumer purchasing.

Now, it's important to note that Jobs didn't design and develop the iPhone with a buddy in the garage where Macintosh computers were first assembled. He did so with at least one other key AAPL employee, Jony Ive, who joined AAPL in 1992. Ive stayed on following Cook's 2011 promotion to CEO, announcing his resignation in June this year. We'll come back to this below.

Apple Under Cook

Let's look at how AAPL fared from the time Jobs stepped back and Cook took the top job.

Not too shabby, about 2x the S&P 500. But that looks like exactly the performance we'd expect when you make an operational manager run a consumer products business that has lived - and almost died - according to its creativity or lack thereof. Because despite religious claims to the contrary, there has rarely been anything desperately cutting edge about AAPL products' raw performance. Macs run on standard semiconductor components. Sometimes when a generation of Macs happens to run on a faster processor than the comparable generation of PCs, they're faster than those PCs. But that's not because AAPL has prioritized raw processing power. Samsung will tell you all the many ways in which their phones are more powerful, faster, sharper imaging etc than the iPhone of the day. They're sometimes right. But it doesn't matter. Few choose PC vs. Mac or iPhone vs. Samsung on performance. Most choose on the basis of religion, cost, network effect factors or design.

AAPL has always put design first - meaning form factor for sure, but above all meaning the user experience. "UX" is now a common term in tech - an overused term in fact - AAPL cared deeply and fundamentally about UX before anyone invented the acronym. This stems from Jobs first, and Ive second. And Ive was recruited because AAPL felt that his design beliefs would be at home in the company.

So when you take a company like this and you make the COO the CEO, as an investor you would be right to be skeptical about the future. Speaking for ourselves, we've been surprised how well AAPL has performed under Tim Cook. Not because he isn't a capable CEO - quite clearly he is - but because this is a consumer products company we're talking about, where creativity is the driving force of the revenue line.

We think AAPL has continued to do well under Cook because Cook has done what an excellent COO would do - amend and extend the product lines, hike prices, introduce product and service adjacencies, innovate by incremental change. The sole new product under Cook has been the Apple Watch. And by all accounts that has been a success.

The Apple Watch was Jony Ive's last major product design task at Apple. Since its launch Ive has reportedly spent less and less time at Apple HQ, culminating in his resignation this year. Why that is, we can only speculate. But we suspect that the pairing of an execution-oriented CEO like Cook and a creative genius like Ive is probably not a natural one. We assume professional, yes. But not instinctive, not mind-meld DNA match in the way you need between these two parts of the company if it is to set the world on fire. Ive and Jobs probably spent a lot of time yelling at one another and a lot of time being joined at the hip. We would guess Cook has a calmer but less productive relationship with Ive.

So while AAPL has been the Cook and Ive Show, it's doubled the S&P's stock price return. Pretty good. But good - not great.

Looking back over Apple's history, we've been here before. The company during Jobs' first innings was volatile but era-defining by its products. It hit financial trouble in large part due to Jobs' operational weakness. The board ejected Jobs and hired two execution-focused CEOs, one after the other (John Scully and Gil Amelio). This proved disastrous. The company flirted with bankruptcy on more than one occasion. As has now passed into legend of near-Arthurian status, Jobs returned as a result of Apple acquiring his company NeXT, assumed the role of interim CEO to assist the board in finding a full-time CEO - and the rest is history as charted above.

Tim Cook is no Scully or Amelio, he's a whole lot better than that, as is apparent. He did inherit a company in great shape, but he also faced a more precipitous decline should he mess up, and that brings pressure of its own. But his toughest test just started - can he drive the company to new success without Ive?

Ive is leaving at a time when Apple's products are all looking a little long in the tooth (lest religious war break out in the comments to this article - we speak as longtime iPhone converts - we did have to have our BlackBerries pried out of our hands back in the day, to shouts of "we hate the touchscreen keyboard," "it's not secure," "the battery sucks" - but we're now welded to our iPhones). New revenue categories all look like adjacencies to us - all in the "Services" bucket. Great for incremental growth. But we think Apple has some stored-up problems which will come home to roost when the next product category takes off - and our guess is Apple won't dominate in the next 10 years the way it has in the past 10 years.

So we're at Neutral on Apple.

We'd love to be wrong. We'd love to drive an iCar, watch an iTV, buy an iHouse, whatever. We have religion. But it's been a long time since the Second Coming of Jobs and we're beginning to doubt there will be a new prophet in town at Cupertino.

We can imagine ourselves going to Buy, but we want proof that the company can design, innovate, create new product categories and dominate them - without Jobs and without Ive. If Cook can do that - then he's an awesome CEO and we'll be looking for ways to go to Buy.

Now, there's another storied tech company that provides a cautionary tale as to what can happen when the CEO isn't in their DNA a product leader. And its experience is what gives us pause when it comes to the challenges AAPL is about to face.

What Happens When Products Take A Back Seat - Microsoft Under Steve Ballmer

Turning now to another religious icon of tech - Microsoft (MSFT).

Microsoft always has been a very smart, commercial business. Founders Bill Gates and Paul Allen no doubt had the technical skills required, but their transformational genius was commercial in nature. They managed to go from driving across the country programming Altair kit computers in the mid-1970s (not a very profitable exercise) to buying an operating system from a guy in Seattle for $50k and then licensing it on a non-exclusive basis to IBM (NYSE:IBM) in 1980. MS-DOS was born. Which begat Windows. And lo, did the temporary monopoly take hold. "A PC on every desk" was Gates' early corporate motto. What he meant of course was "an MS-DOS license on every desk."

Here's what the temporary monopoly did for MSFT's stock price - 8x the S&P 500 between MSFT's IPO and Gates stepping back in 2000.

Here's what happened next. Gates stepped back. An execution-oriented CEO was appointed. Steve Ballmer, a college dorm-mate of Gates, was put in place. By all accounts a hard-driving commercial CEO, Ballmer was - like Tim Cook - not a natural product leader. He studied mathematics and economics at Harvard. He was CEO from 2000 to 2014, during which time Microsoft grew off the back of numerous incremental product developments. Gates remained chairman. Microsoft famously missed Internet 1.0 (ceding victory to Netscape initially, before using controversial bundling practices to gain dominance for Internet Explorer), search (Google), and mobile (your phone today runs on Apple software or Google software or maybe, just maybe, BlackBerry software. It almost certainly does not run Windows). In other words the company executed fairly well, but missed the creative product junctures that could have helped it stay truly ahead of the competition. The stock price performance pretty much tells the story.

The opening date in the chart below is mid dot-com crisis, which is why the S&P is showing a loss over the period. It had a long way to fall. MSFT recovered to deliver a 21% gain over the period. Given that 2000-3 felt a lot like 2007-9 ie. the world looked like it might end, at least for tech companies, it's pretty impressive to have turned in a gain at all for MSFT. So let's not underestimate Ballmer's achievement here. He may not be a popular guy today but how many guys with $50bn and change are popular?

By 2014 shareholders and the board lost patience with the Ballmer approach, because MSFT was once again facing the risk of being outmaneuvered by competing religions - this time open source and cloud. Thanks in part to an unsung activist shareholder called ValueAct Capital, Ballmer was ejected and Satya Nadella appointed. Nadella has performed fantastically well. He is product-first, respected by most of the engineering side of the business and has revitalized MSFT's product portfolio. You can read all about it in one of our earlier "Fundamentals" notes.

Here's what has happened so far under Nadella's product-first approach:

3x the S&P so far. And we think MSFT remains undervalued - we think there's plenty more to come. (See our most recent notes on buying into dips at MSFT here and here).

Our conclusions on AAPL and MSFT are - you can appoint a successful COO to the CEO job if what you need doing is a job of work. Execution-orientation. Raise margins, increase prices, build incremental market share, fend off the competition, block, tackle. Both Ballmer and, better, Cook have done this.

But those skills alone aren't enough. Because at some point the game changes and creativity is required. Cook has solved for this by having Ive still in the company. Ballmer didn't solve for it, so someone else solved for Ballmer. Nadella - good start but really, too soon to tell. Maybe he can do the whole thing, product vision and business execution. Let's wait till a real challenge comes to Office or Windows or Azure, as it surely will. But so far - so (very) good.

What Next for AAPL?

Every week we hear a rumor of a new AAPL product line. We're watching closely for such developments and in particular whether it can create and dominate a new category of consumer devices. That's what it will take to drive AAPL to the next level of stock price performance. Without that, it should continue to outpace the S&P because it will enjoy those quasi-monopoly rents from the iPhone network effect for some time yet. So it's not a foolish stock to buy at these prices. But we want to see something more before we commit our Buy rating (or our real-money portfolio) to the company.

We'll continue to cover AAPL and report back each quarter or earlier if there are key events.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 22 August 2019.

Join Our Members-Only Service, 'The Fundamentals' Our best and most timely work is always inside our subscription service, "The Fundamentals". We focus on long-term investments in the technology and space sectors. We're SEC-regulated & 100% independent.

Our mission: High quality research prepared with institutional discipline.

Priced for every investor to afford.

Available live on social. 'The Fundamentals' includes: Analysis of key tech and space stocks.

Investment and dividend growth ideas.



Selected trading ideas.

Earnings analysis - every covered stock, every quarter.

Industry insight earned over two decades' worth of institutional investing.

Our direct, one-to-one conversations with company CEOs and management teams.

Live chat. Join us!



Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, CRM, IRDM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.