Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Hasbro to Acquire Entertainment One Conference (Transcript)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Hasbro to Acquire Entertainment One Conference Call August 22, 2019 5:00 PM ET

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Ms. Debbie Hancock, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Ms. Debbie Hancock, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Debbie Hancock

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Hasbro’s acquisition of Entertainment One.

With me today are Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deb Thomas, Hasbro’s Chief Financial Officer, and Darren Throop, Chief Executive Officer of Entertainment One.

We will begin with prepared remarks, and then we’ll have a question-and-answer session. In the interest of time, we ask you limit yourself to one question.

Our press release and slide presentation announcing the transaction are available on the investors section of our website. Our prepared remarks will be posted shortly after the conclusion of this call. A replay of this call will be available on our website approximately two hours following our call. Please note that the remarks made during this call do not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy or sell securities or solicitation of any proxy, vote or approval.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements we make during this call will be forward-looking. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include those referenced in the forward-looking statement Safe Harbor included in our press release, and our filings with the SEC.

Also during this call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures reflect management’s current expectations and beliefs regarding the potential benefits and impact of the proposed transaction. Hasbro is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to reported measures at this time without unreasonable efforts because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual impact or timing of items that may impact comparability. More information about non-GAAP measures can be found in our press release.

I will now turn the call over to Brian. Brian?

Brian Goldner

Thank you, Debbie. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today, on short notice. On behalf of the entire Hasbro team, Deb and I are delighted to be with you today, alongside Darren Throop, CEO of Entertainment One, to speak to the tremendous opportunity we see in this acquisition.

The combination of these two companies creates a compelling opportunity for both Hasbro and eOne, along with our respective employees, shareholders and partners. Over the past decade, Hasbro has set an uncharted path to build amazing brands, informed by consumer insights, brought to life by storytelling and executed everywhere consumers want to experience them. We’ve strategically invested, adding capabilities in digital gaming, consumer products licensing, and entertainment across platforms, including film, TV and digital. The addition of eOne accelerates these efforts, bringing brands, entertainment expertise and scale to the execution of Hasbro’s Brand Blueprint strategy.

The acceleration of our strategy is accomplished by expanding Hasbro’s brand portfolio with eOne’s beloved global preschool brands, adding exceptional and proven TV and film expertise and by creating additional opportunities for long-term profitable growth. I will highlight each of these.

eOne is a growing, profitable company with strong family brands as well as robust TV, film and music capabilities. Nearly half of their EBITDA last year came from their family brand portfolio, a highly profitable business, similar to how we view our Franchise Brands. The acquisition of eOne adds successful global preschool brands to Hasbro’s robust portfolio. Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and other brands in development are highly profitable and merchandisable. These brands have many of the characteristics and profitability of our Franchise Brands.

The infant and preschool category within toys and games is the largest super category in the G11 markets and brands that are built on engaging stories and compelling characters standout in what can be a crowded market. Peppa Pig and PJ Masks are tremendous properties executed across touchpoints including toys and games, consumer products, live shows, theme parks and importantly entertainment, including high growth SVOD and AVOD channels. Backed by Hasbro’s global retail relationships, we see great promise in the portfolio, and the slate of additional brands, including Ricky Zoom, which is already produced and distribution has been secured globally including on Nickelodeon in the U.S. and other top tier global networks this September. The family brand team has proven success in launching new brands and we anticipate adding Hasbro IP to their development pipeline.

eOne also brings exceptional and proven expertise in TV and film. By developing, owning and distributing content, eOne and its capabilities positions Hasbro to capture more franchise economics across differentiated platforms. eOne has outstanding capabilities in scripted and unscripted TV development. We have a high level of interest and several offers from multiple platforms for unique stories based on Hasbro brands. By bringing more of this expertise inhouse we can better meet the interest in new, unexploited Hasbro IP on OTT platforms and networks, enabling us to garner more of the economics for Hasbro and our shareholders.

In film, eOne is producing select high-quality productions, including future family titles like Clifford the Big Red Dog and working with sought after creative stewards including Shawn Levy. They bring strong relationships across the film value chain. These capabilities complement the talented team Hasbro has in TV and film for Hasbro brands both in animation at Boulder Media, and Allspark Pictures.

With eOne’s content creation capabilities across TV and film, we can reach audiences on all screens, from major distributors to broadcast, and cable to new media platforms including streaming. It fuels experiences with Hasbro brands across the fan economy, for example, the opportunity to build stories around a brand like Dungeons & Dragons for our avid gamers and global audiences is extremely compelling.

We are also excited about the teams and opportunities in music, live events, and other immersive entertainment businesses within eOne’s portfolio. For example, Round Room, a premier live entertainment company has executed a tremendously successful PJ Masks live touring event. Round Room with Hasbro IP fits squarely into our ambition for extensive location-based entertainment initiatives.

Through our combined businesses, including eOne’s preschool brands and immersive entertainment capabilities, we expect to be better positioned to unlock the full franchise value of our brands and our stories than we are working only with partners. This complements our relationships in the film and TV space, providing greater opportunity to produce amazing stories for all screens.

Finally, the acquisition improves our growth outlook and enhances long-term profitability through clearly identified in-sourcing and cost synergies, as well as revenue growth opportunities. Deb will speak to this shortly.

Let me close by saying we couldn’t be more excited to welcome eOne and its talented employees to the Hasbro family as we work together to unlock the value from our combined organizations and drive long-term value for our stakeholders. We are looking forward to having Darren on board, who will continue to lead eOne as well as several top executives who have agreed to join us on our journey.

I’d like to now turn the call over to Deb.

Deb Thomas

Thank you, Brian, and thank you to everyone for joining us tonight. Through the combination of two profitable and financially disciplined companies, we expect this acquisition to unlock value in the short and long-term for our stakeholders. As Brian spoke to, we believe it creates a compelling opportunity for both companies to develop amazing brands and content which strengthen our revenue and profit outlook going forward.

We have identified approximately $130 million in insourcing and other global annual run rate synergies we expect to achieve by 2022. Specifically, eOne’s preschool brands have robust toy and game licensing programs, which we plan to bring inhouse over the next several years, capturing significant incremental economics. Also, in partnership with our global consumer products organization, we see opportunity to enhance the profitability of eOne’s licensing and merchandising activities. Finally, while our businesses are highly complementary, we have clearly identified global cost synergies.

Based on all of these strong synergies, we expect the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted EPS in the first year following the transaction, excluding one-time transaction costs and purchased intangible amortization. By year three following the close of the transaction, we see this delivering mid to high-teen adjusted EPS accretion.

I will speak to the specifics of the transaction momentarily, but Hasbro is engaging in this transaction committed to returning to our targeted 2 to 2.5 times gross debt to EBITDA ratio. We believe we can accomplish this in 3 to 4 years. We remain committed to our dividend and expect to maintain it, but we will suspend our share repurchase program while we prioritize achieving our leverage target.

The transaction represents an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion or £3.3 billion and eOne shareholders will receive £5.60 per common share. We expect to finance this transaction with the proceeds of debt financing as well as approximately $1 to $1.25 billion in cash from equity financing. We are not using our cash on hand to ensure liquidity in our business.

To secure funding of the purchase price, we have entered into a debt commitment letter with Bank of America Merrill Lynch to provide a 364-day senior unsecured bridge loan facility.

Beyond the brands, capabilities and talented team eOne will bring to Hasbro, we believe we are adding a financially disciplined organization that has a proven ability in delivering profit and revenue which ultimately positions us to more quickly drive revenue and profit over the medium-term. As Brian said, I am excited at the opportunity to work with this amazing team and organization going forward.

And I’d like to now turn it over to Darren. Darren?

Darren Throop

Thank you, Deb, and thank you, Brian. I’m very happy to be here with you both to speak about this major milestone in the history of eOne, a deal myself and my management team are extremely excited about. This transaction creates significant, immediate value for our shareholders and recognizes the unique strengths of our company.

Throughout this process, it has been apparent to me that Hasbro values what we have created at eOne. Working with the Hasbro team illuminated how we share consistent visions of our two companies’ future. Hasbro brings a deep portfolio of meaningful IP which we can put our teams against. I believe our two businesses can build something amazing together for audiences, consumers, employees, partners and for shareholders.

We also see a strong cultural fit. We are two organizations that share a passion for creativity and storytelling. We both have built successful global brands that are rich in story and highly merchandisable. And, as Deb said, we are committed to making smart financial decisions that allow our businesses to profitably grow for a long period of time.

Our two companies are highly complementary. And together, we believe we can unlock real value. Adding Hasbro’s toy and game expertise, along with its retail relationships, will strengthen Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and newer brands like Ricky Zoom. For eOne, we look forward to creating content around Hasbro’s amazing vault of IP. Putting our talented teams in TV, film, music and other areas like live shows against a robust portfolio of Hasbro brands is truly a unique and unparalled opportunity, and we are really excited about it.

So, this is a major milestone and it’s a result of our team’s passion, dynamism and excellence from across our business day in and day out. I am so proud of the work that we have all done to get us here. And I am looking forward to eOne’s next chapter including continuing to lead eOne in the coming months and after this transaction closes.

With that, I’ll turn it back to you, Brian. Thanks.

Brian Goldner

Thank you, Darren. And we're now happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Michael Ng, Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Ng

Hi. Thanks so much for the question. I just have one and I'll get back into the queue. But I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit about the current licensing arrangements for toys for Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. Who are those licensing partners today? And how long do you think it'll take for those licenses to be renegotiated, so they can be brought back in?

Brian Goldner

Thanks, Mike. Let me comment and then maybe Darren will comment as well. So, first and foremost, currently, there are licensed partners in toy that go either through the end of ‘19 at this point or through the end of 2020. We may end up extending one of those relationships for a bit longer to allow for us to gear up. But certainly, we would imagine that by fall of 2020 into spring of 2021, we would begin in earnest, recognizing that there would be some sell-off period for a prior licensee. So, by 2021, and then full year 2022, we'd be underway with product for both brands that are currently in market, but also recognize that eOne has some new brands that are coming to market like Ricky Zoom, as well as others in development. And for those, we would be the toy partner ostensibly from day one.

In addition, we would expect that eOne would begin development of Hasbro IP using their amazing expertise. And they would of course, then be working with us across toy and licensed products.

On the licensing side, recognize that many places around the world eOne is working through agents. And of course, we have a very robust global licensing organization. And we see a great opportunity there to again enhance the value of consumer products licensing across a myriad of categories, and to bring to bear our great retail relationships that should enable us to ignite and really elevate these brands with global retailers.

Darren, I don't know if you want to comment further.

Darren Throop

No, Brian. I think, you've covered; it really does unleash the power of our brands, when we can utilize the amazing reach and the web that Hasbro throws out there. So, I think it's just a huge opportunity to supersize and supercharge these brands that we've been developing.

Operator

Our next question is from Eric Handler, MKM Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Eric Handler

Hi. We'll do one question in two parts, if that's all right. First, with regards to the Hasbro film slate, how does this deal impact your current arrangement with Paramount? And then on the Entertainment One side, it looks like cash flow has been negative for the last couple years on the film and television side. Can you maybe talk about some of the capital intensity of that business, and how much you're spending each year, investments you're having to make in content, and how that could be changing over the next couple of years?

Brian Goldner

Yes, sure. Let me start again, and then, Darren, and Deb can certainly come into this. So, first and foremost, our partnership with Paramount is fantastic. Our relationship with the top executives and all the way through the organization is expansive. And what we see is this is an expansion of our opportunity with Paramount, but also the opportunity to continue to develop IP that isn't part of our priority projects there. But with the opportunity to bring them there if Paramount were interested in expanding array of brands.

So, we've identified a number of brands that are part of our priority productions with Paramount. But yet, our deal continues to clock forward. We don't see ourselves being able to get all the IP and ideas into the market that we would like. We both would like to expand our relationship and to get more of Hasbro IP into theaters around the world to activate our blueprint across multiple elements. And so, this is really an enhancement there and an opportunity to activate brands that have been historically very successful and yet, aren’t on a priority project list today, and yet have great salience and resonance with fans over time.

On the overall cash spend side, we believe that between the two companies, we have ample amounts of investment capital. We don't see ourselves expanding in the immediate present the amount of money that we would be spending on content. And in fact, we are continuing to look at as eOne has in evolving where we spend that capital. Of course, we would begin to deploy more of that capital to activate more Hasbro IP. And we feel that we can be a company that can bring to life, several of our brands and new brands to the market using that model.

I don't know, Darren, if you want to comment first?

Darren Throop

Yes. I think, you hit it on that last point, Brain. It's really been an evolution for our business independent of what you've been accomplishing over the last period of time where we've been shifting investment capital actually away from film. We historically were a strong partner with a lot of different suppliers producers in the marketplace where we're buying single pictures off of them. We switched strategy over the last few years and our investment in content has migrated down consistently with our stated strategy, which is fewer releases, higher profile titles.

So, when we look at this opportunity and look at what Brian and his team bring to bear, the IP that we'd normally sourced in the marketplace, while we'll continue to do that, there's a huge library of IP that we can help identify, mine and hopefully produce on behalf of Hasbro and all of its partners.

So, you'll see a natural progression. While you've seen the natural progression within the eOne financials over the last few years, independent of this deal that would have continued. Now, in conjunction with Brian and his team, we can kind of accelerate that change and really start focusing on IP, a deep, deep library of IP that Hasbro owns and controls and also looking for high quality profile titles from other partners that we have made relationships over the last 20 some odd years.

Operator

Our next question is from Steph Wissink, Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Steph Wissink

Question for you Deb on the synergies, I think you noted $130 million, specifically related to the integration of the toy and consumer products business. I’m wondering if you can talk a little more about some of the other advantages, on the media side in particular from scale. Should we think about that $130 million as the first kind of wave of cost synergies and future advantages in the out years? And if I could, just one housekeeping, anything you can share with us on the breakup fees, just given how competitive the media M&A marketplace is today? Thank you.

Deb Thomas

Sure, Steph, and good to talk to you. Now, we really have identified, really looking at the opportunities available for outsourcing or insourcing the toy and merchandising business and taking those really great creative consumer product talents that we have over -- and using them with these great brands that Entertainment One has. So, together, while they've built a great business over time, we think by taking that talent and really using those skills that Brian talked about and those great retail partnerships we have, really the opportunity to expand globally and increase the economics to both companies, as we're one together go forward, we see that $130 million really as a starting point. And we do see an evolution in that over time.

Brian Goldner

Yes. So, Steph, that's not really revenue synergies, because we really didn't include that in the conversation tonight more -- being more illustrative about those. We really wanted people to understand that's on the cost side, and on the opportunity side for us. And clearly, as we've done in the past, as a company over multiple years, you've seen us achieve our medium-term objectives, and then, to go beyond the objectives we've set for ourselves with the results we've created. So, you're right, these are our first set of objectives coming out of the gate. And we would expect over time to see as we activate IP, and as we bring the teams together, far more in the future, but we wanted to make sure we are very clear on the deal terms and our expectation in the near and medium-term tonight. The breakup fee is 1% fee.

Operator

Our next question is from Arpiné Kocharyan, UBS. Please proceed with your question.

Arpiné Kocharyan

Brian, so, eOne, it seems has ROICs much lower than Hasbro as a standalone business, and obviously operating profit margins that are also in single digits. So, it's a much lower margin business versus Hasbro. I guess, how investors should think about the strategic rationale for this combination at this point, at this multiple and at this point, particularly in the economic cycle, given also the leverage that you're putting on and I guess cash flow is better with combined ROICs given sort of synergies down the road both cost as well as revenue?

Brian Goldner

Yes. So, what we've seen is over time, if you look to their operating returns or mid to high-teens. And so again, if you particularly look at their family brands segment, their operating returns are very similar to and in some cases, substantively higher than some of our Franchise Brands. And so, what we see as a company is mid to high-teens in EBITDA, the opportunity again to bring more content to the market that has the merchandising opportunity that we've seen in brands like Peppa and PJ and others, we are receiving offers for our IP across a multitude of new platforms in television from streamers and other services. And as you activate those IPs, you of course get the benefit of activating those IPs for fans and gamers and others in our consumer products businesses and our digital gaming business and other high-margin areas for the company. So, we see their returns today as strong and we see the opportunity together as even stronger over time.

Darren, I don’t know, if you want to comment about your historic performance.

Darren Throop

Yes. Brian, we've got the film and TV business, which has a cadence and an operating margin that's lower than family and brands, and the family and brands business that has a huge operating margin, as you said. So, the combined is very high teens EBITDA margins, in combination some of the value that you can unlock for the brands that we've been developing and indeed exploiting is unquestionable. And I believe that cuts both ways and some of the things that we can help our joint efforts attain that pertains to television development, film development, live shows, music. I mean, there's just so many touchpoints of opportunity here that I think you'll continue to see very, very healthy operating margins as we move through the completion of this acquisition and beyond.

Operator

Our next question is from Jaime Katz, Morningstar. Please proceed with your question.

Jaime Katz

I noticed that there was a lot of content that was tailored to a much wider age demographic than maybe Hasbro has focused on in the past. Can you maybe talk about how that fits in for Hasbro over the longer term? And then, also, if you have an idea of what the estimated cost of the incremental debt might be, that would be helpful. Thanks.

Brian Goldner

Sure. Look, I think, one of the things that we've seen, and we’ve spent years now investing to bring our Wizards of the Coast brands to life and our Transformers brand to life, along with our partners' brands in the fan economy, is that Hasbro's already created a business that's roughly 20% of our revenues coming from people over 15 years old. And those individuals, those people, those fans, and frankly families are very interested in consuming content around the brands that they love. And what we've seen is, as we have been able to deliver magic arena, in open beta, we're seeing more people playing magic to gathering moving from analog magic or tabletop magic to now playing in digital space and providing that in a more contemporary setting. And similarly, we're now receiving great offers for those kinds of brands, from some of the major streaming companies that are out there, because they see the opportunity for these IP as we build resonance and salience for these IPs for our G.I. Joe business and the Dungeons & Dragons business, Magic: The Gathering and others. So, that's the opportunity. Clearly, we have had some initiatives in this space before. They've been quite successful for us and modest budget movies like Ouija produced by Universal Studios in partnership with Hasbro and some others. But frankly, we see that the fan economy and going to that broader base of people of all ages, moving for preschool kids, fans and families is a major opportunity for us, as we have seen with digital gaming, as we've created and are activating against that broader audience.

Deb Thomas

And looking at the debt, we remain committed to being an investment grade company and getting back to those targets of 2 to 2.5 times debt to EBITDA. So, with that, we'll be looking to do our completion financing through a combination of both term loans that we can pay down and bonds, and also cash proceeds from an equity offering that we will use to finance part of this transaction as well.

Jaime Katz

I'm just trying to think about the incremental debt service costs, would like a 4% rate be about what you would think it would price at?

Deb Thomas

I think, at present, we're at historic lows on debt rates. And when you look at a combination of all those rates, I'll leave it to you to model at that. But, we are saying that we expect to use proceeds from issuing about $1 billion to $1.25 billion in equity to lower the debt that we would have on our book. And we remain committed to using our cash flow to pay down that debt and reduce our leverage.

Brian Goldner

Yes. And we'll maintain our dividend.

Operator

Our next question is from Ray Stochel, Consumer Edge Research. Please proceed with your question.

Ray Stochel

So, over $2.5 billion in global retail sales per year for eOne, could you guys help us with how much of that would be from Peppa Pig versus PJ Masks versus everything else? And then, broadly speaking, how large could that figure be by year three or four? So, I guess sort of a -- what Hasbro can do for the retail sales related to all the eOne consumer products at retail? Thanks.

Brian Goldner

Well, Darren, if you want to kick that off with your strong historical performance, talk about that. And then, I can talk about where we go from here.

Darren Throop

Yes, sure. So, good question. Peppa, of the 2.5 retail value, Peppa is about 60% of that with Ricky being -- and I'm rounding up, but Ricky being just under 40% of that. And then, we've got some smaller brands that contribute as well. But Peppa has been the strongest contributor through the years. Although our PJ Masks been growing very, very quickly. So, Peppa is at about 60% and PJ is at about 40%. There is a little bit that comes off that for some other brands. But that's the bulk of it. Brian, I'll leave it to you for the forecast.

Brian Goldner

So, as we go forward, there are several different levers in the business. First and foremost, Deb had talked about the toy insourcing over time, which obviously can add in substantial ways, the kinds of ways we bring brands to life with innovation, multiple categories, and working with our global retailers to build the kinds of destinations, linear footprints that we can for our toys business. But of course, we also have a games business and a very robust preschool gaming business, a great Play-Doh business where these brands can travel across brands, like Play-Doh and other brands as well. So, we see a sizable uptick and growth opportunity for the toys and games associated here.

Secondarily, as I mentioned, the brands today and eOne go through licensing agents and many territories around the world. Our expectation is those deals will expire in different territories over different periods of time. And Hasbro has a very robust global licensing organization that gives us an opportunity in the immediate as those deals expire, to enhance the operating profit associated with those licensing revenues, and then, to also grow in categories and to build again, those AAA properties in preschool with our retail partners. And to do so in multiple territories where we have teams on the ground where Entertainment One is less developed, a good example would be Russia or Brazil. And so, we see opportunities for emerging markets. It's also heartening to see that eOne has gotten great traction in markets like China for Peppa. We also have talked about how we're producing content, in partnership with CCTV for transformers. And we think together, it really starts to give us a real opportunity for a beachhead that can go in China for many years to come.

Operator

Our next question is from Gerrick Johnson, BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Gerrick Johnson

I was hoping you guys could give us a little bit more granularity, a little bit more breakdown around $130 million in synergies that you're expecting by 2022. Is this all cost synergies? It seems like the three buckets in source -- sorry, just your plain vanilla cost synergies from duplicative back office, et cetera, and then you've get the insourcing from the toy business, and then also the revenue synergies from utilizing the Hasbro brands across their platform. So, am I right that that 130 calculates those three? And if so, what would be the breakdown between the three? And then, the second part would be what would you expect in, say 2020 or 2021?

Deb Thomas

So, Gerrick, we really kind of look at it more of two buckets of what the synergies that we have built in that we talked about today. The first one is you're right, you've got those duplicative costs that, I would say, is the smaller portion of what we look at, and what we're looking at go forward. And it's the things that you'd expect to be able to eliminate in a combination of two public companies of our size. The larger piece of that $130 million is really the opportunity we see dropping through to the profit level of insourcing and managing that licensing, merchandising, toy retail piece over time. We need to integrate first, and we'll work through to that. So, that's why we put the $130 million target out there for 2022 for run rate synergies, but of course, we hope to exceed that. And from a revenue standpoint, as Brian said, and Darren talked about, we think there's wonderful opportunity, but that's not built into the numbers that we're giving you.

Brian Goldner

Yes. We wanted to be very clear that we see immense revenue synergies, but we didn't want that to be what we were modeling. We wanted to model for you real cost synergies that we can achieve over the near and medium-term.

Gerrick Johnson

Okay. So, the expansion of distribution of eOne's brands through your platform, PJ and Peppa, that revenue synergy is not included in $130 million?

Brian Goldner

Correct. That's all incremental. So, everything we're able to do for current brands that are in performance, what we're able to do for Ricky Zoom as it comes out of the gate, having had a very successful streaming launch on Youku in China as it rolls out to global platforms, and there's a really an amazing array of broadcasters, linear and terrestrial broadcasters who are going to have Ricky for the fall, including Nickelodeon in the States. And what we do with that, longer term partnerships that we may create between ourselves and others in consumer products, none of that is included in these numbers. We wanted to really focus on the model about how we take costs, how we're smartly adding to profitability, and then of course, how we return to our debt ratios of 2 to 2.5-time debt-to-EBITDA on a gross basis over the next few years.

Operator

Our next question is from Drew Crum, Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Drew Crum

Emerging markets, how big is it? How fast is it growing? Is it profitable? And it looks like last year, a good piece of the growth in China came from VOD rights deals. Can you talk about some of the merchandising opportunities you have in that market as you move forward?

Brian Goldner

Darren, do you want to cover that current performance?

Darren Throop

Yes, sure. And you're talking specifically about emerging markets. We had a big focus on China last year, specifically with Peppa Pig, which was coincidently this year, in February, was the Chinese New Year was the Year of the Pig. We had a movie in market. We had a wide retail selection in market. The brand awareness is frothy in that marketplace and we see lots of opportunity. Just a correction, the big growth we've seen was on SVOD, more so than VOD, so subscription VOD services. Peppa is everywhere in China, also on CCTV, but we've also got the same momentum now with Ricky Zoom in China, where we've also got it on all of the SVOD platforms, and happy to announce actually that our new brand that we're launching in -- well, it’s launched now in China, but we're launching in the fall, Ricky Zoom is also on Youku and has garnered more than 100 million views in the first -- since its launch, which was less than, I think, five weeks ago.

So, we got really good momentum and awareness from a brand standpoint in that marketplace. Now we need to meet that awareness and demand with good solid toy selections, good merchandising, good licensing, which we intend to do with Brian and entire team's help.

Brian Goldner

Yes. So, we obviously see tremendous opportunity in emerging markets. And look across the board, what's been so great about getting to know the leadership team and some of the unsung heroes that we haven't really commented on, but we were so impressed by, and they are all coming on board, I should mention the senior management team from eOne is joining us, including the distribution team. Their ability to get properties placed on great broadcasters around the world, SVOD platforms around the world is substantial. That combined with our capability and licensing and in retail, we think is a great winning combination.

Operator

Our next question is from Priya Ohri-Gupta, Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

David Stanley

Hey, guys. This is David Stanley. I'm on for Priya. I was hoping that you guys could give us a pro forma leverage figure for the business and how we should about the cadence of deleveraging over the next three to four years to get back within your target range. On that if you could just speak to some of the options you have to accelerate the pace of deleveraging? Thanks.

Deb Thomas

Certainly, David. Hello, good to speak with you. So, as we look at it, as we said, we're very committed to being investment grade and getting back to our leverage targets of 2% to 2.5% over the next three to four years. In the near term, where I look at, where we can get back to will take that cash that we normally would have used with respect to share repurchases. We said we are halting our share repurchase program in order to pay down debt. And in addition, I'll remind you that Hasbro generates on average $600 million to $700 million of operating cash flow per year. So, we will focus our excess cash on paying down our debt, and we expect to get back to our targets in the next three to four years.

Operator

Our next question is from Brett Andress, KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Brett Andress

I had a question on the $2.5 billion of retail sales for family brands. How much of that is toys and games versus maybe other consumer products? And then, also, what is the total revenue and profit mix by geography for Entertainment One?

Brian Goldner

Sure. Darren, do you want to take that?

Darren Throop

Yes. The total toys sales, it's a good question, but I would think it's around, when you factor in SVOD around the 60% range would be toys merchandise, then you’ve got SVOD and some ancillary revenues coming through. Broken down by geography, I couldn't answer that question Brian without some crib notes here, and I don't have them. So I don't have that information off the top of my head. And I don't want to misguide.

Brian Goldner

Yes. No, that's fine. Look, as we look at it, Brett, what we saw is that the businesses for PJ as a percent of total was a little more highly organized around the toys businesses, for Peppa a little less and a little more in the consumer product area. As you can imagine, it's a property that is very family oriented, very soft and preschool oriented. There's an amazing array of categories and yet around the world, eOne is paying licensing agents to manage that business for them. And they're taking, those licensing agents are taking a sizable piece of the licensed revenues, licensing income that comes in for each of the territories. That's something we can recapture as those relationships expire. And that's exciting.

But, even more so, it's the reimagination of and continued reignition of these brands with new themes, new stories. The team at family and brands based out of London is really fantastic. And we think that there's a great opportunity to take many of these brands to the next logical level as we are also launching new brands like Ricky Zoom that we're incredibly excited about.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I will now turn the call back over to Debbie Hancock for closing remarks.

Debbie Hancock

Thank you. And thank you everyone for joining us this evening. The conference call webcast archive will be available approximately two hours and the scripts of the comments made by the team today will be posted shortly after the call. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.