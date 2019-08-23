IGM Biosciences Begins U.S. IPO Efforts

IGMS is still at a very early stage of development, so the IPO is a high risk/reward offering.

The firm is developing treatment candidates for various cancer disease conditions.

IGM Biosciences has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

IGM Biosciences (IGMS) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is focused on the development of engineered IgM antibodies as cancer treatments.

IGMS is a very early stage firm seeking public capital to advance its novel treatment candidates.

When we learn management’s valuation assumptions, I’ll provide an update.

Company & Technology

Mountain View, California-based IGM was founded in 1993 as Palingen and currently develops engineered IgM antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients.

Management is headed by President and CEO Fred Schwarzer, who has been with the firm since 1999 and has previously founded Charter Life Sciences.

Management believes that IgM antibodies have inherent properties, namely 10 binding sites as compared to only two in IgG antibodies that provides them with a stronger binding affinity to cancer cells.

IGM Biosciences has developed a proprietary technology platform that is designed to be well-suited for development of T-cell [TC] engagers, receptor cross-linking agonists and targeted cytokines.

Below is a structural comparison of IgG and IgM antibodies:

Source: Company registration statement

The firm's lead drug candidate IGM-2323 is a bispecific TC-engaging IgM antibody designed to target CD20 and CD3 proteins that is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma [NHL].

The firm's second drug candidate will be an IgM antibody targeting Death Receptor 5 [DR5] proteins, while management plans to file an investigational new drug application with the US FDA for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies in 2020.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in IGM Biosciences include Baker Brothers Advisors, Haldor Topsoe, Vivo Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, and Redmile Group. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Future, the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market was valued at $7.9 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a strong CAGR of 19% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the rising demand for effective treatments, increase in research and development expenditures, a rise in the older populations that are more susceptible to the disease and an increase in prevalence of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

According to a report by the World Health Organization, the population of older adults is projected to surpass 2 billion by 2050.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to an increase in patient population.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Genentech (ROG)

AbbVie (ABBV)

Amgen (AMGN)

MedImmune (AZN)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Merck (MCK)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Regeneron (REGN)

Xencor (XNCR)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

IGM’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $42.7 million in cash and $6.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

IGMS intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, but I expect to see this element in a future filing.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund our Phase 1 clinical trial of IGM-2323 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell NHL patients to fund IND-enabling studies and a Phase 1 clinical trial of our DR5 IgM antibody to fund the build out and expansion of our manufacturing facilities; and the remaining proceeds to fund the development of our pipeline and our discovery programs, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, Piper Jaffray, Stifel, and Guggenheim Securities.

Commentary

IGMS is seeking capital to advance its pipeline based on the IgM antibody technologies it has developed.

Its lead candidate is aimed at treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia and non, which unfortunately has a forecasted significant growth rate in incidence worldwide due to an increase in aging populations, so the market opportunity for a successful trial process is large.

Management has not disclosed any commercial collaboration relationships, so it is pursuing a ‘go-it-alone’ approach, which is a higher risk/reward approach.

The competitive landscape is large and varied, with several major pharma firms developing treatments for NHL/CLL, so the firm faces a significantly crowded field.

IGMS is pursuing a novel approach to treatment for NHL/CLL but the firm is still at a very early stage of development.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about IPO valuation.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.