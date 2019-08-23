Let's Learn About CEFs: Getting Started

Let's learn about CEFs together. This article is the first in an educational series.

But: Where do those yields come from? What are the risks?

I have been thinking for months about writing a series of articles in which we all learn about CEFs (closed-end funds). Seeking Alpha’s management has approved the concept, even though much of the content will contain no immediately-actionable information.

It is my impression, after reading about CEFs off-and-on for several years, including comment streams, that CEFs are widely misunderstood. I have never invested in one, partly because of my own lack of knowledge, and partly because as a dividend growth investor, none of them fit my model of raising their payouts annually.

That said, I do recognize that mathematically, an instrument without rising payouts can be a component in a portfolio with rising income. That is because, as an investor, I can reinvest the dividends to buy more shares. Next year’s higher income will come not from a raise by the CEF. It will come from owning more shares that I purchased with dividends.

Going into this series, I have no particular expertise in CEFs. But I intend to obtain some. The articles will be in the nature of what I did in my career after I graduated from law school. I took a job with a major legal publisher.

My title was Editor, but actually what I did was research, analyze, and write. We produced what are called annotations for lawyers. Our job was to collect, integrate, interpret, and summarize statutes and precedents that would apply to situations that lawyers face.

Example: A client walks smack into a glass door and gets hurt. The lawyers on each side need to know the law on glass doors. Enter American Law Reports:

As generalists, none of us Editors was inherently an expert on glass door injuries. But we had to become experts in order to write the articles. I want to follow a similar process here.

What I propose to do is to create a series of well-researched articles that everyone can use to bone up on CEFs. Eventually, the goal is for each of us to know enough about CEFs that we can make informed decisions about whether we want to invest in any of them, and which ones fit our needs.

The idea here is group learning. I’ll learn by research and writing, readers will learn by reading and thinking, and we’ll all benefit from comments and sharing experiences in the comment streams.

Why Learn about CEFs?

Those who are familiar with my work know that I am a dividend growth investor. I’m interested in sufficient, reliable, and growing income more than I'm interested in wealth.

CEFs are usually known as high-income investments. However, they don’t usually grow their dividends.

Why would I be interested? Two reasons.

First, of course, because of the high income available.

And second, because with a high-yielding investment, the investor can create their own dividend growth.

The fact is, there is a difference between investment returns (what you see on a chart) and investor returns. The latter take into account your own behavior as the investor. No chart-maker knows what your behavior is, so it can’t appear on a chart (unless you make the chart yourself).

The relevant behavior here is the reinvestment of dividends. The decision to do that (or to do it partially) comes from the investor, not from the CEF.

An instrument like a CEF, that does not grow its distributions, can nevertheless provide rising income if you reinvest its dividends. Those reinvestments buy more shares, which issue their own dividends. You get your income growth from more shares, not from dividend increases.

I haven’t understood CEFs very well. Here’s one thing that has confused me: How can CEFs deliver more income to their owners than their assets provide? If a typical DG company’s yield is 2%-4%, how can a typical CEF’s current yield be 8%?

I know that my dividend growth portfolios cannot do that. How can CEFs do it?

So that’s my starting point and reason for writing these articles: How do CEFs deliver more income to their shareholders than they gather from their assets? What’s the trick?

Starting at the Beginning

Before even attempting to answer questions like that, we need to understand what CEFs are.

Most of the information in this article comes from three sources.

As we speak, there are more than 650 CEFs. Some of them have management and performance histories dating back more than 50 years.

A CEF is an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Unlike open-ended mutual funds, whose shares are sold and redeemed by the fund company, closed-end fund shares are not redeemable.

Rather, its shares trade on stock exchanges, just as corporate shares trade. A CEF’s shares become publicly tradable after an IPO (initial public offering of common stock). Each CEF has a ticker symbol for trading.

A CEF’s IPO is used to raise money, the same as when a corporation goes public. What’s offered at the IPO are shares that represent slices of the CEF.

After the IPO, the fund’s managers use the money to buy securities and get the CEF off the ground. The Closed End Fund Center provides information about recent fund IPOs. For example, there have been 13 CEF IPOs this year. Fund sponsors include Pimco, BlackRock (BLK), and several companies that I’ve never heard of.

Fund performance information becomes available after the funds have been in existence for about two months. So that sounds to me like a typical time for a CEF to get itself going after its IPO.

With a corporation, if you own a share, you own a fraction of everything that the company owns and does. In other words, you own a portion of its assets and operations.

It’s the same way with CEFs. If you own shares in a CEF, you own a slice of the CEF’s assets and operations. As with corporations, you have the right to receive distributions that the fund makes.

What “Closed” Means

The “C” in CEF stands for “closed.”

Its meaning is different than what “closed” means for open-ended mutual funds. There, it means that the fund company is no longer accepting money from new investors, typically because the fund manager thinks that new money cannot be effectively invested via its strategy.

Such a fund may reopen later. If it does, or never closes, the number of shares of an open-ended fund can fluctuate daily, as investors invest more money into the fund or redeem their shares back to the fund company. Cash flows into and out of mutual funds are widely tracked and studied.

In contrast, the meaning of “closed” in CEFs is that typically, after its IPO, the CEF offers no more shares to the public. Capital does not flow into a CEF when investors buy shares, and it does not flow out when investors sell shares.

This lack of capital flowing into and out of CEFs can be seen as advantageous. CEF managers can follow long-term investment strategies, because they do not have to worry about either redemptions or increased demand for shares. CEF managers are never forced to sell securities in a declining market to meet redemptions. And in a bull market, they are not inundated with new cash they must invest at rising prices.

Often, the IPO is the only time new CEF shares are created, and the number of shares remains fixed after that.

But not always. For example, a “rights offering” is a plan through which current shareholders are given the right to purchase additional shares in proportion to their current holdings. The offering price is often below the market price, which is an inducement for shareholders to exercise their rights.

This is one way that an established fund may increase the amount of capital in the fund, since the shares purchased in a rights offering are newly issued. Shareholders who exercise their rights will maintain their percentage ownership in the fund – the ratio of shares they own to all shares available will remain the same.

Another way that managers can increase working capital is by offering preferred shares. And of course, like any company, a CEF can incur debt as part of its capital structure.

CEF Assets

Typically, a CEF’s business strategy involves active management of the assets it owns. In that sense, I see CEFs as having a lot in common with other companies: They all actively manage their assets.

I don’t see the fact the McDonald’s (MCD) actively manages its assets to be scary. Their ability to do that well is why I own MCD.

In a similar vein, I don’t see CEFs’ active management as inherently scary. Indeed, as with other companies, that would be why I would own one, to get the benefit of its expertise with its assets to produce profits for me.

A CEF can own many different types of assets: Stocks, bonds, and other financial assets.

Because I am most familiar with stocks (equities), I am going to narrow my discussions to CEFs that own stocks.

As Buffett has said, stay near the places that you are smart. For now, that means that I will be focusing on about a quarter of the CEFs in existence.

[Source]

Later on, I might broaden that out, but in the beginning, I’ll stick to equity CEFs.

CEF Price and Net Asset Value

Because CEF shares are traded on the market, their prices go up and down, just like stocks. Here’s an example, DNP Select Income Fund (DNP), a CEF that invests mostly in utilities. Keep in mind that this is a price-only chart.

A CEF’s share price is independent of its NAV (Net Asset Value). You will see the term NAV all the time with CEFs, so let’s get a handle on it.

A CEF’s NAV is the cumulative dollar value of the CEF’s investments in the assets that it owns, minus any liabilities, divided by the number of shares. It is crudely akin to per-share book value in the case of a corporate stock.

The NAV is usually not the same as the CEF’s market price. That’s because the market price is determined by the auction-based stock market, whereas NAV is an accounting concept.

You can see that over the past 5 years, DNP’s market price has generally been higher than its NAV.

You can also see that DNP’s NAV has stayed flat over five years, while the market has gone way up. We’ll get into that in a future article.

Dividends and Distributions

I want to end this first article with a peek into dividends and distributions. There will be more detailed looks in future articles.

CEFs are usually designed for regular cash flow to shareholders. CEFs pay out their earnings to shareholders in two ways.

First, dividends that the fund receives pass through to shareholders (net of expenses). Payouts may be quarterly, semi-annually, or annually.

Realized capital gains (as when the fund sells shares of something it owns) also pass through to shareholders (net of realized capital losses). Most CEFs make capital gains distributions once each year, toward the end of the calendar year.

Because everyone’s tax situation is different, I will follow my usual practice of discussing dividends and distributions without regard to taxation. As a general observation, CEFs do not pay tax at the fund level on money distributed to investors. Therefore, the responsibility for taxes passes through to the shareholders.

Here’s what the distributions for DNP since 1993 look like on an annual basis.

[Source]

As you can see, DNP has not changed its annual payout since 2006. Its current indicated yield is 6.3%

Hold those thoughts. We’ll return to dividends in the next instalment.

Summary

CEFs are not as well understood as conventional mutual funds. This series aims to provide an educational way to understand CEFs better.

CEF shares are created at its IPO and trade thereafter on stock markets. Share prices are determined by market action.

The underlying total value of a CEF’s holdings are known as its NAV (net asset value). The market price of shares often differs from the CEF’s NAV.

CEFs are notable for their high distribution yields, but those are often accompanied by zero dividend growth and failure of the CEF’s price to keep up with the market. Those topics will be explored in a future article.

Please use the comment stream to share your experiences, ask questions, and suggest topics for future coverage. I haven’t mapped out the rest of this series in detail yet, so I am definitely open to suggestions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.