The Charts Are Looking Uglier (Technically Speaking For August 19-23)

International Economic Releases

China/Japan/Australia

Australia

Markit Composite PMI: 52-1-49.5 Manufacturing PMI: 51.6-51.3 Service PMI: 52.3-49.2



Japan

Asia conclusion: The Markit data indicates that Japan's manufacturing sectors continued to experience weakness, largely related to ongoing trade issues. This explains the country's weak industrial production numbers over the last 12 months. Australia's growth has been grinding lower over the last year. The fairly sharp drop in service sector activity was unexpected.

EU/UK

EU

EU Conclusion: EU data continues to show a region that is slowing, largely as a result of a contracting manufacturing sector. The drop in construction activity, however, is occurring in the middle of a broader increase.

Canada/Mexico

Canada

Mexico

Canada/Mexico conclusion: Canada is in fair shape. However, retail sales have been moving sideways in real terms, indicating stable but uninspired consumer activity. Mexico's contraction marks the third consecutive quarter of declining economic activity.

Central Bank Actions of Note

Although there was little interest rate policy this week, four major central banks released their latest meeting minutes. There is a consistent theme of international weakness. Let's start with Australia (emphasis added):

Growth in major trading partners was expected to slow a little in 2019 and 2020. This outlook had been revised down a little since the May Statement on Monetary Policy in light of the escalation of the US–China trade and technology disputes and the related weakness in indicators of investment. Members noted the recent announcement by the US administration of a 10 per cent tariff to be imposed on a further US$300 billion of Chinese exports to the United States. Further escalation presented a downside risk to the outlook, particularly if heightened uncertainty weighed further on business investment. Members noted that investment intentions had already eased significantly in a number of economies, including the United States and the euro area, and investment had fallen in a number of economies with a high exposure to international trade, including South Korea. ... Weaker global trade and greater uncertainty had also affected growth in output in the euro area.

The ECB made similar observations (emphasis added):

Regarding the external environment, survey data had indicated a slowdown in global activity in the second quarter of 2019, particularly in manufacturing. Global trade had remained subdued on the back of a weakening of both global investment and durable goods consumption growth, as well as ongoing trade tensions. ... The trade outlook had remained surrounded by uncertainty and there was no clear sign of stabilisation. In terms of types of good, car export volumes had remained significantly below those recorded last year, reflecting lower global demand for passenger cars. After a modest recovery around the turn of the year, the contribution of capital goods exports had continued to be subdued.

The Reserve Bank of India also discussed weak global growth (emphasis added):

6. Global economic activity has slowed down since the meeting of the MPC in June 2019, amidst elevated trade tensions and geo-political uncertainty. Among advanced economies (AES), GDP growth in the US decelerated in Q2:2019 on weak business fixed investment. In the Euro area too, GDP growth moderated in Q2 on worsening external conditions. Economic activity in the UK was subdued in Q2 with waning consumer confidence on account of Brexit related uncertainty and weak industrial production. In Japan, available data on industrial production and consumer confidence suggest that growth is likely to be muted in Q2. 7. Economic activity remained weak in major emerging market economies ((EMES)), pulled down mainly by slowing external demand. The Chinese economy decelerated to a multi-year low in Q2, while in Russia subdued economic activity in Q1 continued into Q2 on slowing exports and retail sales. In Brazil, the economy is struggling to gain momentum after contracting in Q1 on weak service sector activity and declining industrial production. Economic activity in South Africa appears to be losing pace in Q2 as the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) contracted for the sixth month in succession in June and business confidence remained weak.

And finally, we have the Federal Reserve (emphasis added):

First, while the overall outlook remained favorable, there had been signs of deceleration in economic activity in recent quarters, particularly in business fixed investment and manufacturing. A pronounced slowing in economic growth in overseas economies—perhaps related in part to developments in, and uncertainties surrounding, international trade—appeared to be an important factor in this deceleration. More generally, such developments were among those that had led most participants over recent quarters to revise down their estimates of the policy rate path that would be appropriate to promote maximum employment and stable prices.

This shouldn't be surprising; the Markit PMIs have been telegraphing weaker international manufacturing numbers for the last 12-16 months. The IMF and OECD's respective economic outlooks have been discussing declining trade volumes for the last year. And the US-China trade war has been in the headlines and impacting markets since the first tariffs were announced. What this does mean is that the US-China trade war has created a negative feedback loop: news of tariffs has lowered corporate sentiment, which has decreased investment, which has lowered manufacturing/industrial activity.

US Economic Data

This week's news was centered on the housing market, with new numbers on both new and existing home sales. Remember that this is occurring against a backdrop of sharply lower interest rates, a strong jobs market, and high consumer confidence, all of which support housing activity.

New home sales dropped sharply (emphasis added):

Sales of new single‐family houses in July 2019 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 635,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 12.8 percent (±16.2 percent)* below the revised June rate of 728,000, but is 4.3 percent (±14.0 percent)* above the July 2018 estimate of 609,000.

However, this is occurring in the broader context of fairly stable demand:

The Census has reported new home sales between the 560,000 and 680,000 level for about the last two years. When looking at the above chart, notice that large drops aren't common, but also not uncommon.

Meanwhile, existing homes sales, which account for the vast majority of housing market activity, were up (From the National Association of Realtors):

Total existing-home sales1, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, rose 2.5% from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.42 million in July. Overall sales are up 0.6% from a year ago (5.39 million in July 2018).

Like the new home sales data, this housing statistic has been moving sideways for the last few years:

H/T Calculated Risk

Overall, the housing market data shows a market that is stable.

US Market Data and Charts

Let's begin with a few performance tables:

To no one's surprise, the equity markets were down on the week. The Transports were the worst performer, followed by the IWM and IWC. But overall, no one was spared from the bearishness. However, the Treasury market didn't rally; it was only up marginally. As for the major market sectors, three of the top four performers were defensive: utilities, real estate, and consumer staples are in slots 2, 3, and 4 above. The XLB (basic materials) was the worst performer, followed by healthcare, energy, and financials.

Let's start our chart analysis with the SPY's 1-week, 5-minute chart: Overall, things were going pretty well until today. Between Monday and Thursday, the market traded between the upper 280s and mid-290s, which is a standard consolidating move. Today, prices sold off sharply on news that the Chinese were going to reciprocate the recent announcement of more US tariffs. This signaled that the US-China trade war was escalating. The lack of a major policy announcement from Fed Chair Powell probably didn't help, but I doubt that his silence would have tanked the markets to such a degree.

The 30-minute remain very bearish. Please see the charts from yesterday's post.

Today's price action did a lot of technical damage and greatly hurt the possibility of a technical rebound. Let's start with the transports: Today, prices printed a very strong bar that comes very close to the 175.5 level, which is the lowest technical support for some time. Volume was huge. If prices break the mid-170s, there is nothing to keep them from moving to the lower 150s. Micro-caps also sold off very sharply and are trading right near recent lows. The only thing missing from today's sell off is a large volume spike. If prices break through the mid-80s there is nothing keeping them from hitting the mid-70s.

The IWM also sold off on very high volume today. And like the transports and micro-caps, there is nothing keeping prices from selling off 15-20 points if they break this level.

Adding to the bearishness are the 2-month charts of the major industry sectors: Real estate (top row, far left), staples and utilities (middle row, last two) have printed modest rallies. All other sectors are in the lower 1/3 of their respective charts.

Finally, we have a few key weekly charts that show key bearish trend breaks: The Nasdaq has broken a key trend line connecting lows from late last year and this Spring, as has ... ... the SPY.

Remember that the last two charts are weekly, meaning the trend break is that much more technically important.

What we have is a continual but increasing breakdown in charts across multiple time frames. The above-mentioned weakness on two key weekly charts is especially concerning. Add to that the increasing signs of a coming economic slowdown and rising trade tensions that are hurting the global economy and you have a recipe for continued bearishness in the short and long-term time frame.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.