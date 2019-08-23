Momo Facing Resistance Ahead Of Earnings

The stock has been trending lower over the last four months and it will face resistance if it is to move higher.

Chinese social networking platform operator Momo Inc. (MOMO) is set to release second quarter earnings results on Tuesday. Analysts expect the company to earn $0.72 per share for the quarter on revenue of $574.29 million. The company reported EPS of $0.62 in the second quarter of 2018 meaning analysts expect earnings growth of 16.1%. Revenue is expected to increase by 23.7% compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Over the last three years, Momo has seen earnings grow by 105% per year while revenue increased by 111% per year. First quarter earnings results showed a decline of 10.1% compared to the same period a year earlier. Revenue was also down in the first quarter.

The management team at Momo has performed well as evidenced by the management efficiency measurements. The return on equity is well above average at 29.2%, the return on assets is at 12%, and the profit margin is at 18%.

The biggest fundamental concern for Momo seems to be the overall economic environment in China. The domestic economy is slowing and the ongoing trade war with the United States isn't helping the economy as a whole. The trade war shouldn't have a direct impact on Momo, but the indirect effects could be a source of concern. The ongoing unrest in Hong Kong is another factor that could hurt the Chinese economy in terms of foreign exchange rates but shouldn't have a direct impact on Momo.

Downward Sloped Trend Line and Moving Averages Acting as Resistance

The technical picture for Momo is far less promising than the fundamental picture. The stock has been trending lower for over a year and the value dropped by more than half in the second half of 2018. The stock did recover from its December low, but there is also a trend line that connects the highs from 2019.

The trend line is currently just above the $35 level and it is in the same vicinity as the 104-week moving average and the 52-week moving average. The congestion created by these various trend lines could prove to be difficult for the stock to break through. Of course, a blowout earnings report would go a long way in providing the fuel for a breakout.

I wrote about Momo ahead of its earnings report back in March as well, and I was bullish on the stock at the time, but I was a little cautious. There was a possible head and shoulders pattern forming that I felt could limit the upside in the $45 range. The stock did move higher after the earnings report in March, but the stock never got to the $45 area.

Looking at the daily chart, we see that the stock moved above the trend line I mentioned earlier, but it wasn't able to close above the trend line. Now the stock is facing the potential once again and the overbought/oversold indicators were elevated before the stock turned lower over the last few days.

Looking back at the earnings report in March, we see that the stock was above its 50-day moving average and the momentum had allowed the 10-day to cross bullishly above the 50-day. Now, we see the opposite is true, the 10-day crossed bearishly below the 50-day on August 7 and that indicates more downside momentum is possible.

Analysts are Extremely Bullish on Momo

Looking at the sentiment indicators for Momo, we see extreme bullish sentiment from one indicator, extreme bearish sentiment from another one, and a neutral reading on a third indicator.

Analysts' ratings are extremely bullish with 26 analysts following the company and all of them have the stock rated as a "buy" or "overweight". Breaking the ratings down further, there are 24 "buy" ratings and two "overweight" ratings. This is a concern because it leaves little room for an upgrade that could help push the stock higher and help it break through the various resistance levels mentioned above.

The short interest ratio is at 2.52 and that is neutral with maybe a slight skew toward the bullish side. When I wrote about Momo back in March, the short interest ratio was at 2.5 - the end of February readings wasn't available at the time I wrote the article. It is worth noting that the short interest did spike in June and the first part of July, but it dropped back down in the second half of July.

The other part of the calculation is the average daily trading volume. The volume has been declining over the summer and that is somewhat expected, but the volume is also down from last summer's average.

The put/call ratio is the one indicator that is reflecting extreme pessimism ahead of the earnings report. There are 64,051 puts open at this time and only 26,565 calls open. This puts the put/call ratio at 2.41 and that is one of the highest ratios I have seen in the last few months. For comparison's sake, I looked back at my article from March and the ratio was at 1.27. The ratio was higher in May than it was in March with a reading of 2.01, but it still wasn't as high as what we have now.

Because of the distribution of the sentiment, I would say that it is neutral overall, but a little skewed toward the bearish side for the short term. The reason I say that is because the put/call ratio tends to have a greater impact on the short-term moves as does the short interest ratio. Analysts' ratings tend to have a longer term impact as analysts don't change their ratings very often.

My Overall Take on Momo

Looking at the whole picture for Momo, the fundamentals, the technical picture, and the sentiment, I'm neutral on the stock. The fundamentals look good and would make me lean to the bullish side, but the chart and all the potential layers of resistance concern me. The sentiment would normally serve as the tiebreaker in an instance like this, but the sentiment is mixed.

The huge put/call ratio makes me think that the stock could bounce after earnings but can it bounce enough to get through the different moving averages and the trend line? The analysts' ratings concern me because there is a much greater chance of a downgrade than there is for an upgrade and that is just based on the fact that all analysts have the stock rated as a "buy".

I'm not willing to take a bullish stance on Momo just yet. I think there will come a time when the fundamentals, the technical indicators, and the sentiment indicators are all pointing in the same direction, and when that happens, I think the stock will be a tremendous buy. Unfortunately, with the current economic environment in China and the ongoing geopolitical issues affecting China, I can't see Momo breaking out of its downward trend just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.