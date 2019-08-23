Valvoline To Acquire Certain Minit Lube Locations

With the acquisition, Valvoline continues to prioritize a transition toward a more company-owned, service-driven business model.

Minit Lube was founded in 1978 to provide a range of automobile oil change and related services in the Alberta region.

Valvoline said it would acquire certain Minit Lube oil change service locations.

Valvoline (VVV) said it would acquire certain assets of Minit Lube in Canada for an undisclosed amount.

Minit Lube has developed a network of automobile oil change service centers.

VVV is acquiring the locations to operate them as company-owned stores as it expands its focus on a transition toward a more ‘service-driven’ business model.

Alberta, Canada-based Minit Lube was founded in 1978 by the Robinson family to develop owned and franchised oil change retail locations for autos and small trucks.

Management is headed by Vice President of Operations Paul Robinson, who has been with the firm since 2003 and was previously a senior accountant at Petro-Canada.

Minit Lube’s primary offerings include:

Oil and fluids change

Tire rotation

Windshield repair

Fuel system services

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by IBISWorld, the oil change services market in Canada grew annually by an average of 4.2% between 2014 to 2019.

Total market size is currently approximately $2 billion and the survey estimates that ‘over the five years to 2024, industry revenue is projected to continue trending upward as disposable income continues to improve and the automotive sector continues its revival.’

Major vendors that provide oil change services in the market include:

Jiffy Lube

Mr. Lube Canada

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Valvoline didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the transaction was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial figures indicate that as of June 30, 2019, VVV had $126 million in cash and $2.25 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.3 billoin was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, was $141 million.

In the past 12 months, VVV’s stock price has risen 3.5% vs. the U.S Chemical industry’s drop of 16.1% and the broader overall U.S. market’s fall of 0.04%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been negative versus consensus estimates seven quarters out of the last twelve, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been trending upward, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Commentary

Valvoline agreed to acquire certain assets of Minit Lube for its vertical integration plans in Canada.

As Tony Pucket, president, Valvoline Quick Lubes stated in the deal announcement,

The Minit Lube acquisition is significant for Valvoline because it will establish our first company-owned service centers in Canada.

By moving into company-owned stores, Valvoline is shaking up its existing model of selling through franchisees.

The firm didn’t provide a rationale for the business model change, but I expect that part of the reason is to obtain better market data by owning some stores directly.

Additionally, VVV has done well to develop a mobile application that provides wait-times for customers and enables other engagement opportunities.

By owning more of its stores, the firm can develop closer customer relationships and drive more business through technology enhancements like the mobile app. In fact, in VVV’s most recent earnings call, it highlighted that it has been rolling out the app first in company owned stores, then will add it to the franchisees later.

The deal is also emblematic of VVV’s push in its international segment, where it is focusing efforts. The firm operates in Europe, Latin America, and Asia and it is ‘working to reinvigorate the implementation of [its] growth model, building channels, platforms and the brand’ in its international markets.

The deal for Minit Lube is part of an initiative to prioritize a transition to a ‘service-driven model.’

Going forward, I expect to see further activity by VVV to extend its definition of addressable market and expand its service offerings.

