Adding Income Using Cash-Covered Puts And Covered Calls

Because option values can move rapidly, trades are presented to show how I am executing my option writing strategy, not as recommended trades.

My goal is to add 1-2% to my return in accounts I write options in.

I will cover the guidelines I use in deciding what options to write and cover the 'why' for some recent trades.

While there are many option strategies investors can use, the two most popular for income generation are the writing of cash-covered puts and covered calls.

Introduction

This article only deals with writing options for income. I am not covering the pros/cons of being option buyers. For those new to option writing, I suggest you read my Options 101 blog.

My Portfolio Strategy for Writing Options

Before writing options, you need to have a clear understanding of what you want to accomplish by being an option writer. Developing criteria for both strategies is a good starting point, and I share mine below. For me, covered call writing is used to enhance the income from that holding or a means of selling for a slightly higher price than the market is offering. I use put writing for two different portfolio strategies. First is to attempt to buy a stock that I am interested and willing to own for below the current market price. The risk is you may never own it but have at least generated income in the meantime. Since I like to have 20-25% in cash, writing OTM puts generates income with minimal risk, if solid stocks are chosen to write options against. If I can earn 6% on my option writing against 25% of my portfolio, that will add 150 bps of performance.

Covered Call Criteria I use:

As I just mentioned, there are two reasons I would use a covered-call. One is to sell a stock I no longer want to own but don't currently have a replacement in mind. In this case, I would write a deep ITM option out 3-6 months (most US options expire on the 3rd Friday of most nearby months and several months out 1-2 years). Taking dividends and premiums into account, I would want to earn 5% to make such trade worth the risk of still owning the stock. The second reason would be I want to keep the stock but think it won't raise much in the near future, so option writing against that position will generate income. The strike price chosen would be one I am okay selling at in case I am "called". I avoid expiration dates where a dividend ex-date is within three weeks as that increases the odds of being called (caller wants to capture the dividend).

Cash-Covered Put Criteria I use:

There are several factors I use to determine if I want to write a put against a stock.

Top reason (and this should apply to any put writer) is willingness to own the stock at the strike price chosen.

OTM by 5% if expiration within 3 months; 10% otherwise. This is referred to your downside protection. If my ultimate goal is to own the stock, I'm more likely will sell an ITM put.

ROI of over 6%; preferably closer to 10%. This is the (premium-commission)/strike price annualized.

MACD, OBV, RSI showing Bullish signs. These are available on the S&P Capital IQ reports.

Probability of the price dropping to the strike price on expiration date less than 25%. Fidelity provides this data.

Dividend ex-Date not in the three weeks before the expiration date.

For special situations where I believe the stock dropped on news more than was justified, I might ignore some of the above criteria.

Recent option trades I made

I'm sharing some recent option trades to show how I am executing the portfolio strategies I mentioned above. I will summarize where each stands afterwards.

I always place trades as a 'limit order' for the day. If not executed quickly, I either will cancel or adjust the bid to increase chance of being executed, depending on my conviction for the trade. The Excel-like grids are from my workbook where I calculate the values I need to determine if the option trade makes sense.

Covered Call on Omega Health (OHI)

On 8/1/19, I wrote 2 August 38 strike for $.20 per call contract. Probability of being called: 12%

If not, the option would have returned 13.32%. I looked at writing the September 38 but decided to take advantage of the faster time decay of the August contract. The reason for this trade is over exposure to skilled nursing REITs and 38 appeared to be an upper-resistant price on OHI. Good earnings report pushed the price up $3 to over $39. That is a risk one takes executing a trade just before and earnings report!

Cash-covered Put on CVS (CVS)

On 7/23/19, I wrote 3 Nov 50 Put contracts for $1.23 per contract. Probability of being put: 21%

If not put to me, I will have an ROI of 6.9%. My downside breakeven is $48.77, or 12% below the market price on the day of the trade. I also consider the shorter Oct 50, but since I believe CVS was beaten down due to "Medicare For All" talk, I wanted to capture more time value.

Cash-covered Put on SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

On 7/23/19, I wrote 2 Sept 80 Put contracts for $1.43 per contract. Probability of being put: 27%

If not put to me, I will have an ROI of 10.82%. My downside breakeven is $88.57, or 8.4% below the market price on the day of the trade. I accepted a smaller amount of downside protection than my target (10%) because this is an ETF I want to add but believe it was slightly overpriced at the time.

Cash-covered Put on AbbVie (ABBV)

On 7/29/19, I wrote 3 Nov 60 Put contracts for $1.53 per contract. Probability of being put: 32%

If not put to me, I will have an ROI of 8.41%. My downside breakeven is $58.47, or 13% below the market price on the day of the trade. I also considered the Nov 62.5 but chose to be a bit safer.

Cash-covered put on Alexandria Real Estate (ARE)

On 8/6/19, I wrote 1 Oct 140 Put contract for $3.31. Probability of being put: 35%

If not put to me, I will have an ROI of 11.62%. My downside breakeven is $136.69, or 5.1% below the market price on the day of the trade. I also considered the Oct 135, but since this is a REIT sector I want exposure to, I accepted the greater risk of being put to. ARE specializes in urban centers who have large medical and technology research companies in need of office space.

I listed probabilities for each trade not expiring worthless (the main goal of most writers). Fidelity provides this information after you enter option strike price and expiration date. This is what it showed on the date I sold the OHI calls. For calls, the key number is the one above the line; for puts, below.

Source: Fidelity.com Option Probability screen

Current status of above trades (i.e., how am O doing?).

The OHI option was called and the price is now over $40. One important thing option writers need is "no regrets". My CVS options have moved in my favor and are now $12 over the strike price. This raises a second issue for writers: "Do I take my profit now or wait for expiration?". @Option Generator has an article on that topic on Home | Option Generator | Trading stocks. The XBI has moved closer to the strike but that isn't bad as I need biotech exposure. ARE is moving in my favor and now providing $10 downside protection. ABBV has moved much since my writing those options.

Conclusion

My employer did not allow its employees to do option trading, so these are my first in over ten years. Finding covered-calls is easier since you own the stock. Your analysis is whether to keep, cover, or sell. Finding good candidates for cash-covered puts takes more work. One source I use is the SA contributors who cover this market segment. If you type "option" in the SA search box, you will see a list of contributors with "option" in their SA name.

Overall, I think my restating option writing is going okay so far. I need to now focus on quality stocks and not special situations ones like GE or PCG for my next round of option writing.

For investors new to option trading, may I suggest you start by doing a few paper trades to see how they do and you feel if they don't go as expected. Thanks for reading and good writing if you venture into the world of options!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short all the option contracts mentioned in this article. As with any article I submit to SeekingAlpha, no investment advice is implied but the article is provided for educational purposes.