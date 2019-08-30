This 14% Yield From Alliance Resource Partners Is A Strong Buy

Investors need to look outside of the Western Hemisphere to understand coal demand.

The Big Picture of Coal's Future

Recently, investors and the media have made a lot of noise regarding the death of coal as a source of power. Unfortunately, this has only been made worse by the poor performance of major US coal companies - 6 have filed bankruptcy since 2017. Often the entire sector is abused together when one company struggles, whether publicly traded or not.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD), Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB), Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) all have undergone or are currently moving through bankruptcy proceedings. Privately owned Blackjewel has recently declared bankruptcy also and this led to the closure of 32 mines across the United States. Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) and CONSOL Energy (CEIX) on the other hand have proven financially resilient and there are key reasons for this difference.

American and European Outlook

Moody expects the US share of power production from coal to drop from mid-20% to 11% by 2030 when factoring likely coal-fired power plant retirements, both scheduled and due to age. Domestic utilities accounted for 83% of the consumption of US mined thermal coal. As these plants close, the hardest hit are the Powder River Coal basin mining companies.

Within the United States, The Powder River Basin - is the largest region of coal production.

From 2014 till 2018, Powder River Basin production has declined sharply, this is understandable as the largest four coal producers - all of whom have gone through or are currently in bankruptcy - operate primarily in this basin. The difference between coal basins is often not immediately apparent to most casual observers. The Powder River Basin or PRB, is primarily comprised of Sub-bituminous coal. This type of coal is less dense and closer to the surface, making it much easier to mine. The lower density means this coal has a lower BTU value and more must be burned to achieve similar results from other types of coal. This means that PRB coal creates higher emissions and is less efficient. As coal power plants are shut down, PRB coal is losing sales and value - leading to financial woes for large coal producers.

ARLP operates in the Illinois Basin and the Appalachian Basins and these basins produce superior coal that demands a higher price. ARLP is the 6th largest coal producer in the United States and largest producer in the Illinois basin.

This coal is also deeper in the earth - requiring added expense to mine.

Domestically the quality of this coal is defined in its pricing. PRB coal is valued at a third of the value of Illinois Basin coal and only 4th to a 6th of the value of Appalachian coal. This explains why the financial struggles and inability for the largest US coal producers to compete internationally is so pronounced.

Now we know overall that American demand for thermal coal is set to decline in the near term, but what about Europe?

Within Europe a dichotomy exists. Developed Western and Central European nations are actively moving away from coal-fired generation, while Eastern European nations are continuing to rely on coal and some are actively building new coal fired generation. Poland, Greece and Balkan nations are building new coal-fired generation. While overall European demand is trending negatively, it is not disappearing. Many of these nations remain fully reliant on coal for the vast majority of their electrical power.

Asian Demand For Coal

China remains the world’s largest importer of coal and user. 1/4 of all world-wide use of thermal coal is by China. So its policies and decisions can effect world-wide coal pricing. China recently attempted to adopt clean air provisions and closed small coal-fired boilers. This directly impacted LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) pricing as this was used to offset coal-fired production. Currently if Chinese demand for power remains flat - read: no new demand - coal demand world-wide would be expected to decline by 1% annually. However if Chinese power demand were to rise by 10%, coal demand world-wide would grow by about 3%, assuming China’s power mix stayed static. China has already announced new coal-fired power plants to be built in 2019 and more in 2020, showing its demand for power requires more coal consumption.

China isn't alone in using coal within Asia to stabilize power generation. India has seen a massive growth in demand for coal as their economy grows. Indian power demand is expected to grow by 5% year over year until 2023.

India has been one of the largest coal importers as well:

Alongside India, the rest of Asia is seeing a rise in coal demand. The development of Southeast Asian nations requires their economies to be electrified and coal continues to provide the backbone of this.

China's Belt and Road initiative worldwide has funded future infrastructure development. Ironically, as China presents itself as moving away from coal-fired generation, it is actually the key driving force behind increasing production of many new coal-fired plants worldwide.

Throughout Asia, Africa and South America, new coal-fired generation is being developed. This had led to the future prices of coal to rise dramatically. Currently the price for API 2 coal sits around $56 per tonne while pricing in 2023 is expected to rise to over $72 per tonne.

A good summary of future developments was provided by CEIX during their last earnings release. Below you can see global demand is set to rise even with US and European demand declining strongly.

Where Does ARLP Fit In?

Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) actively sells to domestic and international markets. Currently ARLP sells 72.2% in domestic markets and 27.8% in international markets. Adverse weather this past quarter delayed 500,000 tonnes worth of coal shipments on top of their 750,000 delayed tonnes from the first quarter. All of this tonnage is contracted volume - meaning it will be caught up and revenue is still part of ARLP's annual outlook.

Furthermore, ARLP is expanding and developing their Appalachian presence and two Illinois Basin mines.

The mine locations circled in red above are being developed or expanded while the mine with the red square was recently closed. These adjustments are lowering ARLP's cost per ton and allowing them a greater profit margin.

ARLP's minerals unit - which contains all their royalties business - continues to see the strongest new investments as ARLP is committed to developing this new business. This unit accounts for less than 10% of ARLP's quarterly earnings but as they continue to invest in it, this sector's contribution will grow rapidly.

Distribution and Financial Check Up

ARLP's distribution coverage dropped to 1.13x meanwhile ARLP raised its per unit distribution by 0.9% to $0.54 per unit. We have no concern over its coverage and expect its coverage to materially improve as their committed coal shipments are caught up and as the new mineral sector’s payments roll in.

ARLP touched on the issue of their past distribution cut that many still hold against the company. CFO Brian Cantrell addressed it head on when he said:

“Just to clarify to and the 2016 environment the actions we took around our distribution were really driven more by the bank market at that point in time. We had always believed that our distributions were sustainable, but given the large bankruptcies that were occurring at the time, the bank markets were very skittish and we wanted to make sure that we were taking control of our distribution policy and didn’t see that for the bankers.”

During 2016 the largest coal producers in the United States were going bankrupt rapidly. ARLP felt its distribution was safe and covered, but lenders were obviously scared of the large bankruptcies. ARLP cut the distribution to reduce leverage rapidly, resolving this problem permanently.

In 2016, ARLP had a net debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA of 1.38x. Currently that same ratio is 0.88X, ARLP's management has no plans for this ratio to break over 1X for any length of time.

ARLP's only major outstanding indebtedness is their 2025 bonds - yielding 7.5%. These bonds are callable in 2020 and ARLP could opportunistically refinance these bonds if interest rates continue to decline moving forward.

Looking Forward

ARLP has a strong track record as one of America's largest coal producers. Coal demand worldwide is set to rise and coal prices per tonne are expected to rise 28.5% by 2023 providing a strong catalyst for exports being more profitable.

Investors buying into the coal sector need to be aware that not all coal producers and all coal types are made equal. The major coal companies mine coal worth 1/3 to 1/6th the value of the coal mined by ARLP and suffer from shrinking margins. ARLP has strong domestic contracts for coal and growing international demand for their high quality product.

We expect ARLP to withstand various commodity cycles and as its peers fail to survive, it will leave ARLP room to take over their domestic coal contracts and support growing their minerals business segment. At the current price ARLP is a strong buy for the 14% yield and long term capital gains.

