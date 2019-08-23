A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card

The Apple Card will be a profitable business as well, projected to be generating $2 Billion net income on annual basis for Apple.

We find the product design of Apple Card very attractive and believe it will be a big hit on the market.

Source: Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces Apple Card, March 25, 2019

Investment Thesis

Apple Card Available To All

On Tuesday, August 20th, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) made Apple Card available to all customers in the US. This means the closure of the experiment period and marks the official launch of this "New Kind of Credit Card". As an investor who is enthusiastic on both finance and tech, the author submitted the application (and got approved) right away when notified. In this article, I will try to provide a comprehensive analysis on the Apple Card from product as well as business perspectives, more specifically, what it means for Apple in terms of value adding.

The Product: Unique Value Proposition

Although I haven't got the physical card (which intrigued me to the first place), there are some unique details that impressed me already.

First of all, the application process is smooth. Everything was done within Apple Wallet App (iOS version 12.4 required). The effortless and extremely convenient application process will largely encourage iPhone users to come through the door. Also, the decision takes just a couple of seconds to complete, with an offer page as following. If you decide not to take the offer, the application won't add a Hard-Pull on your credit profile.

Source: Application Approval Page

Second, the terms are good. Aiming at "help customers lead a healthier financial life", Apple Card offers two major attracting terms compared to other major credit cards:

Low APR: the APR of Apple Card goes to as low as 12.99%, which is definitely at the low range of credit card rates;

No Fees: Apple will not charge a late fee or apply a new high-interest penalty rate for a missed payment. Considering that fee income is an important source for credit card business, Apple is quite generous on this aspect.

Third, the seamless budgeting experience. All card management activities, including tracking, payments, customer support, can be done within the Wallet App. I think this will provide unbeatable user experience compared to other bank apps. After all, which bank can build a better app if Apple wants to do it themselves?

Source: Apple Card Page within Wallet App

These details bring very unique user experiences and value propositions compared to traditional credit cards. I don't regard myself as an enthusiast of all Apple products, but I have to say the Apple Card is successful from just the product design aspect. A proof of this is, as mentioned by Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay:

We're thrilled with the overwhelming interest in Apple Card and its positive reception. Customers have told us they love Apple Card's simplicity and how it gives them a better view of their spending.

The Business: How Valuable Will Apple Card Be?

As much as I like the card, Apple can't make money by just selling the thin piece of metal itself. From a business perspective, we have to evaluate how much revenue/profit Apple Card can bring to the company. We will apply a simplified framework here, where we try to estimate the number of Apple Card customers, as well as revenue, expenses, and losses per customer to get the prediction on profit from this business.

First, on customer base. According to Statistica, currently, there are more than 100 million iPhone users in the United States, accounting for about 45 percent of all smartphone users in the United States. We assume (for now) that all applicants of Apple Card are iPhone users. This is a natural assumption as all features of Apple Card were designed fully within iOS environment, we don't think the card is as attractive to Android users.

It's hard to forecast how many iPhone users will actually apply and get approved for an Apple Card. A good benchmark would be to use Prime Card offered by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). According to a note published by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, approximately 15% of Amazon's U.S. customers have one of Amazon's credit cards, representing approximately 21 million customers. AAPL and AMZN are both tech giants, and we regard Apple Card and Amazon Prime Card as their expansion into financial business. We assume that the number of Apple Card holder will grow to around the same percentage (15%) of Prime Card in 12 months. That represents 15 million customers as of Q2 2020.

Second, revenue per customer. According to a study, each active credit card account generates $213 for credit card companies per year. This number varies by banks, primarily due to different customers they are targeting. Banks targeting more on subprime borrowers tend to see higher per customer revenue:

Source: ValuePenguin

As for Apple Card, although the APR is lower than other major cards, the interchange income (commissions from merchants) will be higher as Apple Pay will present stronger bargaining power compared to other card companies. So, overall, we believe the revenue structure will be comparable as the other peers. Here we will do a scenario analysis with low, base and high scenarios on average revenue per customer at $150, $200, and $250.

Lastly, expenses and losses. Major costs running a credit card portfolio are operating expenses, loan losses, as well as tax expenses. Here, we are using the numbers from Discover Financial Services (DFS) as a benchmark, as it is closest to a pure credit card company (as of Q2 2019, DFS's credit card balance takes about 70% of their total loan balance):

Source: Discover Earnings

As shown in the table, the net profit margin for DFS (defined as net income/revenue) is about 26%. We think Apple Card will enjoy a higher profit margin, since the operating expenses will likely be lower here (we would expect marketing and business development costs to be lower for Apple Card, since the initial marketing is primarily done within iOS ecosystem). Our assumption of net profit margin for Apple Card is 30%.

Source: Discover Earnings

Putting it all together. Finally, let's put everything together. The following table shows our projection on the net income brought by Apple Card:

Source: Author's Projection

Based on our analysis, by Q2 2020, Apple Card will be generating $700 MM to $1.1 Billion in net income per quarter. Depending on the distribution terms between Apple and its lending partner Goldman Sachs (GS), we would expect the net income attributable to AAPL at around $500 MM per quarter or $2 Billion on an annual basis. This represents a 5-8% boost on AAPL's net income with everything else held equal.

Conclusion

We consider the Apple Card a successful product launch, as well as a profitable business for the company. Our projection shows that the card business will grow into a segment that can generate $12 Billion in total revenue and $2 Billion net income attributable to AAPL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.