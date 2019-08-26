Wells Fargo: U.S. Banking Giant In Final Stages Of Completing Transformation - Get 4.6% While You Wait

At a PE of less than 10, a dividend of 4.6% growing at almost 10% plus potential share buybacks, we think this is a buying opportunity.

Understandably, the bank may have lost some credibility with consumers, but it looks to be setting the stage for a comeback.

We believe the worst is behind Wells Fargo and that the stock has sold off way too much relative to some of its mega-cap banking peers.

We don't provide much coverage on large US banks. For starters, they tend to be so overly diversified across businesses that it's extremely difficult to determine their future prospects because while some of their businesses could be positioned well, others could be struggling.

Banks are supposed to perform poorly when the yield curve is inverted or flat because "banking," in its traditional form, is when a bank uses deposits from customers like you and me to lend long term at a higher rate than they pay on our short-term accounts. When the difference between short-term rates and long-term rates is low or negative, in the case of an inverted yield curve, then margins practically disappear.

But today's banking institution, particularly the larger, multi-national ones, have a number of other businesses than just taking deposits and lending. So the pace of IPOs might be a factor for banks with a high share of investment banking business, or those with a custodial business (TD Ameritrade) might be driven by the number of transactions or the level of assets held. Some might even be more focused on payment processing services. And then there's the impact of financial regulations - as we witnessed after the Great Recession of 2008. Finally, there are situations that aren't specific to banks per se, such as when a company is accused of unfair or predatory practices that are harmful to consumers. In many cases, such accusations are the beginning of the end for a company, but if that company is able to address the situation and correct those behaviors, there's a potential opportunity for profitable investing.

The final stages of transformation

Source: Shutterstock

Wells Fargo (WFC), the third-largest commercial bank in the U.S. in terms of deposits ($1.3 trillion as of December 2018), has had a devastating past three years following the imposition of $185 million in fines in 2016 for improper sales practices. The company’s share price has fallen more than 20% over the past two years while other large commercial banks such as Bank of America and JPMorgan have fallen only 5%-10%. With the company investing heavily in its control and risk management practices to meet the regulator requirements, as well as beginning the search for an external CEO in March this year, the saga could come to an end by the end of 2019 or early 2020, paving the way for a clear long-term business strategy for Wells Fargo.

Source: Investing.com

It all began in September 2016 when Wells Fargo fired 5,300 workers over several years for creating ~3.5 million fake accounts, which prompted the Fed to open an investigation into the matter (revealing unrealistic sales targets by Wells Fargo on its employees), resulting in a fine of $185 million along with requiring the bank to agree on a consent decree. Following the scandal, Wells Fargo replaced longtime CEO John Stumpf with CEO Tim Sloan. Other scandals also came to light after the fake account scandal, including charging customers with unfair mortgage fees and car insurance they didn't need.

$2.0 trillion asset recap limit: As part of the consent order agreed with the Federal Reserve System on Feb. 2, 2018, the company’s board submitted plans to enhance its governance and oversight of the company as well as improve the compliance and operational risk management program. The consent order requires Wells Fargo to complete third-party reviews of the enhancements and improvements provided for in the plans, and until these are completed to the satisfaction of the Fed, its total consolidated assets will be limited to the level as of Dec. 31, 2017, or $2.0 trillion. Wells Fargo continues to have constructive dialogue with the Fed on this issue and plans to complete the reviews by the end of 2019.

$1.0 billion in civil penalties: In matters relating to the automobile insurance scandal, the company entered into consent orders with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to pay up to $1.0 billion in civil penalties.

In addition to investments in regulatory requirements (risk and control related), Wells Fargo also continues to transform itself through investments in new-age technologies such as mobile banking and broader digital as well as engaging in branch rationalization for cost efficiencies. But the benefits of these investments continue to be offset by regulatory costs, which may continue well into 2020. Hence any meaningful benefits of other transformation activities will only be seen longer term.

Highest costs and lower interest rate environment could weigh on profits near term

Wells Fargo’s profit could be under pressure in the near term as higher costs associated with regulatory requirements/technology upgrade amid a lower interest rate environment that could negatively impact net interest income. In 2Q19, net interest income fell ~2% sequentially with net interest margins declining 9 bps to 2.82%, due primarily to higher deposit costs and lower interest rate environment. In June, management reduced the interest income guidance to the lower end of the 2-5% range, factoring in one or two Fed rate cuts. Following second quarter results, management raised its expense expectations to the higher end of a $52-$53 billion 2019 target, and noted that 2020 expectations will be similar.

Source: WFC 2Q19 Earnings Supplement

Fed rate cuts and inverted yield curve loom large on banks: Following the recent rate cut of 25 bps (the first in nearly a decade), the Fed has signaled a dovish approach in the near term, implying multiple rate cuts over the coming quarters. This could be a big headwind for banks including Wells Fargo as lower interest rates put pressure on net interest income and margins. Along with Wells Fargo, Bank of America (cut their net interest margins to 2% from 3%) and JPMorgan (NII cut to $57.5 billion from $58 billion) have reduced their net interest income/margin expectations for 2019.

Additionally, lower long-term interest rates and a narrowed/inverted yield curve could spell additional problems for banks. Following the inversion of 3-month / 10-year bonds earlier this year, the important inversion of 2-10 year happened just this week (Wednesday, August 14, 2019) with 10-year yield (1.619%) falling below the 2-year yield (1.628%) early Wednesday, as per Factset, raising renewed concerns of a recession. Typically, steeper yield curves (higher spread) drive banks’ net interest margins as they pay short-term rates on deposits and taking in long-term (higher) rates on loans. Hence, a flat or inverted yield curve could result in low or negative net interest margins.

Source: Investing.com

In terms of the specific impact of a rate cut on NII, Wells Fargo noted in the 1Q19 earnings release that a 100 bps cut would cut NII by $700 million-$1.2 billion. In 2Q19, the company noted that the cumulative deposit beta (sensitivity of deposit rates to interest rates) increased to 57% during the quarter from 43% last quarter, implying higher deposits at current lower interest rates.

Source: WFC 1Q19 Form 10Q; 2Q19 Earnings Supplement

Stronger volumes could offset negative impact of lower rates: While lower rates reduce NII and NII margins, volume boost from lower long-term rates could partially offset profit pressure. This is particularly true in Wells Fargo’s dominant mortgage business, where volumes increase as long-term interest rates decline. The underlying drivers for mortgages such as low unemployment (3.9% in 2018 vs 4.4% in 2017) and home-price growth also remain supportive of the mortgage business. Mortgage banking contributes a decent 3.5% of earnings for Wells Fargo, above the median of 2.4% for other large banks.

But payout and dividend yield remain amongst the highest in the peer group

Despite declining net interest income and higher costs owing to spending on regulatory requirements, Wells Fargo’s gross payout ratio (dividend + stock repurchases/net income) and dividend payout (dividend/net income) remain highest amongst the large banks, aided by excess capital and near-term balance sheet limitations. Gross payout has averaged 90% over the past five years, hitting a peak of 137% in 2018. For 2019-20, the company could maintain over ~100% payout as it can use its excess capital (CET1 ratio of 12% - well above the minimum 9%) on its books. Management noted on the second quarter concall that the company’s 2019 capital plan includes up to $23.1 billion of gross common stock repurchases over the next four quarters (3Q19-2Q20), reflecting its goal of reducing the CET1 ratio to 10% over the next two years.

Source: Company Filings

The dividend payout has averaged 30%-40% over the past few years, above the peer group’s 20%-30%. The payout could grow to more than ~40% through 2020, as the pace of quarterly dividends in 2019 has accelerated to 13% above 2018. Note that the company also has received approval for a 13% sequential increase in 3Q19 stock dividend to $0.51 per share. At the current price of $43.38 (as on August 15, 2019), Wells Fargo’s dividend yield works out to 4.6%, the highest amongst large banks, providing compelling opportunity for income-seeking investors.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Results

2Q19

Wells Fargo second quarter results, although largely in line with expectations, were weak with significant fall in core net interest income and higher non-interest expenses. On a positive note, credit quality remained strong and CET1 capital requirement improved.

Source: WFC 2Q19 Earnings Release

Second quarter EPS of $1.30 came in above consensus of $1.15, driven primarily by a ~9.0% drop in shares from buybacks ($4.5 billion net) and gain on sale of pick-a-pay loans. Adjusted for these, the core operating EPS came in at ~$1.14, in line with consensus, but net interest income fell 1.8% sequentially and net interest margins fell 9 bps, 4 bps below expectations.

Total revenue was marginally (0.1%) down QoQ, driven by a 1.8% decline in net interest income to $12.1 billion, offset by a 2.1% increase in non-interest income to $9.5 billion. Net interest margins fell sharply (9 bps) to 2.82% due primarily to higher deposit costs, lower interest rate environment, and higher mortgage-backed securities premium amortization. Non-interest income was primarily driven by higher services charges on deposit accounts (+10.2%), mortgage business (+7.1%, led by a 40% jump in origination revenue), Trust and investment fees (+5.8%) and card fees (+8.6%).

Period-end loans were up $1.6 billion to $949.9 billion at June 30, 2019, driven by consumer loans (up $1.6 billion) as a result of family first mortgage loans (up $1.9 billion), auto loans (up $751 million), credit card loans (up $541 million), offset partially by family junior lien mortgage loans (down $1.0 billion). Average deposits were up $6.8 billion to $1.3 trillion, driven by higher retail banking deposits, partially offset by lower Wealth and Investment Management deposits.

Credit quality remained strong during the quarter with sequential declines in Net Loan Charge-offs (0.28% from 0.30%) and nonperforming assets (0.66% from 0.77%). Common Equity Tier (CET1) capital ratio increased to 12.0% in the second quarter, up from 11.9% in the first quarter, and well above the regulatory requirement of 9%. A high CET1 has been aiding Wells Fargo to return excess cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. In 2Q19, the company returned a total of $6.1 billion to shareholders through common stock dividends and net share repurchases, up 52% from $4.0 billion in 2Q18.

In terms of business segment performance, community banking reported a 11% sequential jump in net income to $3.1 billion despite flat revenues on lower provision for credit losses and lower non-interest expense. Net income from Wholesale Banking rose 1% to $2.8 billion despite a 1% fall in revenues due to lower provisions while net income from Wealth and Investment Management increased 4.3% despite a 1% dip in revenues due to lower provisions and lower non-interest expenses.

Source: WFC 2Q19 Earnings Supplement

Our take

Despite near-term profit pressure from lower interest rates and elevated costs, dividend payout is expected to increase ~15% in 2019-20 owing to excess cash on its books. Management recently reduced the interest income guidance to the lower end of the 2-5% range, factoring in one or two Fed rate cuts, while raising its expense expectations to the higher end of a $52-$53 billion 2019 target, and noted that 2020 expectations will be similar.

Notwithstanding these headwinds, Wells Fargo expects to increase its third quarter dividend 13% to $0.51 per share, while also planning $23.1 billion of gross share buybacks over the next four quarters (3Q19 to 2Q20), which looks appealing for income seeking investors. On a forward dividend-yield basis too, Wells Fargo looks attractive at 4.6%. However, capital appreciation in the stock may remain elusive over the next year or so on uncertainty over the ongoing scandals and lack of a clear long-term strategy beyond 2020 as the company awaits the appointment of a new CEO.

We’re adding Wells Fargo to our Dividend Growth portfolio for its expected dividend growth of almost 10% but also think the it’s one of the most compelling opportunities in a beaten up sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.