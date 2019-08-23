Takeda And HemoShear Therapeutics: The NASH Collaboration

In Q4/2017, Takeda announced an exclusive partnership agreement with HemoShear Therapeutics to discover and develop several drug candidates for liver diseases including NASH.

The Collaboration

As a large-cap ($51.9B) biopharma developing innovative therapeutics for diverse chronic diseases affecting different organ systems, Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPHF) (TAK) was expected to jump on the NASH bandwagon. In Q4/2017, Takeda initiated the first stage of NASH therapeutics development by signing an exclusive partnership agreement with privately-held HemoShear Therapeutics to discover and develop novel therapeutics for liver diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Takeda's comment on the deal:

The ability to study pathophysiology in a human multi-cell system is crucial for our understanding of disease and how to develop best-in-class therapies," said Gareth Hicks, Ph.D., Head of the GI Drug Discovery Unit at Takeda. "We see the HemoShear platform as an integral component in our overall liver disease strategy that focuses on a 'human first' approach to the identification and validation of novel targets in NASH and other liver diseases."

Why HemoShear?

Takeda's clinical interest is the HemoShear's proprietary disease modeling platform, REVEAL-Tx. HemoShear makes a very important statement that the lack of appropriate physiological models that reflect the complexity of NASH has been the main hindrance in the development of NASH therapeutics. HemoShear notes that:

The REVEAL-Tx™ model applies principles of physiological blood flow to tissue derived from patients. REVEAL-Tx™ allows drug candidates to be studied at human concentrations and provides valuable insights into complex pathophysiological pathways by replicating human disease with great accuracy.

Using the principles of physiology blood flow to mechanistically understand the potential effects of drug candidates in NASH is very novel. Agreeably, this technique would allow HemoShear to discern the specific mechanistic and pharmacological pathways for a potential drug target in NASH. HemoShear is also exploring this platform as a potential therapeutic approach for rare metabolic diseases.

Blood flow technique has been widely used in experimental models in the academic setting to understand and define potential pharmacological targets in diverse diseases. Blood flow techniques were used in the initial functional characterization of chemokines and their receptors. This technique is beautifully shown on the video (Fig. 1) from ChemoCentryx (CCXI), a biopharma focused on the development of chemokine-based therapeutics.

Fig. 1: Blood Flow (courtesy of ChemoCentryx).

This is a very timely and relevant approach in the development of potential NASH therapeutics given the different effects that have been reported for drug candidates in animal models for NASH versus clinical studies.

Takeda may appear to be a late starter in the NASH therapeutic race. It is noteworthy that Takeda was an early pioneer of PPAR agonist as potential therapeutics for NASH. Specifically, the PPAR-γ agonist, pioglitazone, widely used to treat type 2 diabetes did not significantly induce improvement in NASH resolution. However, the myriad of adverse events that have been associated with old generation PPAR-γ agonists like pioglitazone could have made NDA approval problematic

Financials And Analyst Ratings

Takeda reported $8B (after conversion from yen) revenue representing an increase of 88.8 % in Q1/2019 versus Q1/2018. Analysts recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $50 (after conversion from yen).

Market Outlook

Takeda must have been pleased with the results of the 2017 agreement by opting to extend it in Q1/2019 as noted by CEO of HemoShear Jim Powers:

We are excited that Takeda recognizes our unique ability to identify novel therapeutic approaches for liver fibrosis and NASH," said Jim Powers, HemoShear's CEO. "We have an incredibly strong and productive relationship with Takeda and are happy to see our science drive their decision to expand our partnership." Under the terms of the original agreement, HemoShear received upfront payments and R&D funding, and Takeda received exclusive access to HemoShear's proprietary disease modeling platform to discover and develop best-in-class therapeutics for specific liver diseases. HemoShear was eligible to receive milestone payments of potentially $470 million and royalties. Further additional financial terms related to the extension of the partnership were not disclosed.

