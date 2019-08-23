Lions Gate Entertainment's Q1: More Hit Content Needed While Waiting For Buyout

Yes, Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) is still on its own; I consider it a buy primarily on speculation of a buyout transaction, and to a lesser (but still significant) extent, on its content/streaming ambitions. One would have thought management could have put together some attractive sales proposal, but nope, nothing yet on that front. That's okay... life moves on in Hollywood.

Right now, the focus is on Starz and whatever hits the company can create. Lions Gate definitely needs more hits, both on the big screen and the small screen, to make itself as attractive as possible to some bigger player out there. Now that CBS (CBS) (CBS.A) and Viacom (VIA) (VIAB) have finally come together as ViacomCBS (deal will officially close later), it wouldn't surprise me if CEO Bob Bakish starts to look at Lions Gate.

But that's not where we're at. For now, the company is seeing an increased subscriber count for its premium-cable/over-the-top channel, a lower adjusted free cash flow number, and a better-than-consensus performance on the top/bottom lines (although, the bottom line was a loss).

Let's take a brief look at the fiscal first-quarter report.

The First Quarter

The company generated a loss of $0.02 per share. This is not encouraging, certainly, but it is notable for beating consensus expectations by a couple pennies, at least. This was definitely an off quarter in terms of income, though, because last year's Q1 featured an adjusted profit of $0.18 per share. Sales revenue also beat by $18 million, coming in at $964 million. The gain on the top line was a solid 3.3%. Adjusted free cash flow plummeted to $24 million from $114 million. (It's only the first quarter of the new fiscal year, we must remind ourselves.)

Lions Gate is all about Starz now, but that doesn't mean it doesn't try hard to make hits for the multiplex marketplace. This year, the company generated a big film with another entry sourced to the franchise blockbuster John Wick universe. The movie has taken in $320 million on a worldwide basis. Problem is, Lions Gate wasn't able to benefit yet from that positive stat, because even though the motion-picture segment increased revenues 9% to $398 million, profit plummeted from $51 million to under $8 million! I get that a company of Lions Gate's scale is going to have these kinds of quarters, but admittedly, the disparity does nevertheless still take me aback - it's just so weird to read news flow that promotes the success of the latest Wick vehicle only to then read a quarterly report that shows a big drop in segment income. The answer is obvious, though: Wick will help the company later on as higher-margin ancillary channels kick in (that's the expectation, anyway). But going through the segment information section of the report, it's interesting to note that gross contribution from last year was $78 million versus this year's $33 million. SGA expenses were essentially unchanged at roughly $25/26 million, so the decline was found in the gross expenses.

Management noted that marketing spend was the factor as there were more releases this time around. Fair enough in one sense: more movies will lead to higher expenses. Unfortunately, we also have to note some weak box-office performance. Hellboy and Long Shot did shareholders no favors. The former grossed just over $40 million worldwide against a $50 million budget, while the latter generated over $50 million on a $40 million budget.

Those numbers are terrible. Wick may be doing well, but as powerful as he is, he can't carry an entire slate on an economic-value basis. The marketing spend on these films certainly did not reap a proper ROI. But that's the movie business.

Turning now to Starz, the growth rates are pretty much as one would expect them to be. The dichotomy is thus: over-the-top and international experienced robust revenue growth while linear paled in comparison. Starz networks reported $363 million versus $351 million while the international Starz unit reported $3.1 million versus $0.1 million. The streaming-services segment jumped to $6.4 million compared to $3.7 million. Profit, too, is what you would think it would be: losses for international and streaming at $42.2 million and $0.9 million, respectively. International widened its loss considerably (against a $6 million deficit) while streaming narrowed its loss from $5.8 million in red ink last year.

Even more important than the P/L statement is the subscriber-count growth. On a global, year-over-year basis, Starz increased its sign-ups over 10% to 26.5 total subscribers. Domestic Starz-streaming customers expanded by a similar percentage to total out at 4.4 million accounts, this being on a quarterly sequential basis. That's the whole idea: keep growing over the top to keep Wall Street happy. Lions Gate probably will never catch up to Netflix (NFLX), but it doesn't need to, of course... it simply needs to grow as fast as possible to put itself in an attractive position for prospective buyers.

Discussion

Starz continues to move along, and I believe the company has marketing levers it can pull. The most significant of these levers would be exclusivity of its movie output. This article at Variety seems to indicate that management is possibly leaning toward using its film slate to make Starz a better value proposition for subscribers. It mentions a deal with Disney's (DIS) Hulu, as well as the company's FX cable channel, for Lions Gate films released to theaters in 2020 and 2021 (with the exception of films derived from the Summit asset). After 2021, it's stated that the output from those years will be ported over to Starz. It's ambiguous to me whether this means Starz will get Lions Gate's output beyond 2021 on an exclusive basis, something that would make this deal basically a transition play to generate revenue while the business model evolves. Nevertheless, when Lions Gate does decide to pull the lever of exclusivity, it can only help subscriber growth. (I should note too that I would look at exclusivity in this case as a distribution window, not necessarily something that would last indefinitely. Lions Gate operates at a scale where it probably will always license films to other platforms. Nothing wrong with that, so long as Starz receives attention in the initial pay-tv period.)

The movie division is where I currently see the biggest opportunity for improvement. Management must always be on the lookout for hits first and foremost; as it is now, the company actually has stated it is on the lookout for talent. This could be a source of explanation for something like the Long Shot failure. That film comes from Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures. Point Grey may decide it wants to do films like Long Shot with Lions Gate as the production company will have more flexibility with a studio that is actively courting talent in an environment where talent's services are being bid ever so higher by tech companies buying more seats at the Hollywood table. Point Grey recently released, with Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Pictures distributing, a well-received R-rated comedy called Good Boys, which placed at number-one on the weekend box-office charts with greater than $20 million domestic (it's reasonably-budgeted at $20 million). The Superbad-like comedy would have been a good get for Lions Gate, but whereas that type of feature is what is in demand from major studios - i.e., something with a concept attached that is, in good faith, commercially viable - I can see Point Grey specifically targeting which studios get what depending on what the production outfit feels it can get away with depending on the idea. Complicating this observation a bit is the fact that Good Universe, which is also involved with Boys, is actually owned by Lions Gate. Thankfully, the company covers its bases by casting a wide net with its investment portfolio and engaging ownership in a wide variety of industry entities (another example would be its investment in 3 Arts). Nevertheless, it would have been more ideal to actually have direct distribution rights (and it should be noted that Good Universe was created by former Lions Gate execs who are currently Lions Gate execs again).

One other thing to note is the company has kept its debt steady at $2.8 billion. Would love to see some reduction here. The company has been keeping an eye on debt, but management should search for any asset it can do without and monetize it to pay off the large obligation at a faster pace. Interest expense was $49 million.

Conclusion

The main thesis at this point is the buyout potential. Yes, shareholders can still look at the company as a speculative long-term buy based on Starz, streaming and movies, but I would guess management is trying to position the business to sell it. Assuming that is the case, I hope execs will look toward a better movie slate and more hit content for Starz (find the next Game of Thrones or Stranger Things, as they say).

The stock (A class) is currently not far from the 52-week low of $10.54 (the high is over $25):

Data by YCharts

As a speculative buy, entering at this point is certainly better than investing at the 52-week high. The SA quote system gives the stock a good grade on valuation.

Part of the reason I own this stock is because the Hollywood business model is one in which I believe strongly as a long-term theme. Lions Gate is a smaller market-cap studio that has two basic components which, in my mind, are somewhat at odds with each other - i.e., the company hasn't explored full synergy with its streaming/premium-cable business, preferring to keep the Lions Gate portion's goals completely separate from Starz. That's the way I see it currently, and I believe that will evolve in a positive way over time. At some point, Lions Gate will find a formula for consistent generation of hit films that can be programmed on Starz in collapsed-window format (I mean 'window' in a distribution-model sense) in a way that can push subscriber numbers ever higher. We're not there yet, and it may all be a moot point since management would love to cash a buyout check instead of having to figure out yet another small partnership/investment (e.g., such as another digital channel).

Of course, we always have to go back to the consolidation thesis. With CBS and Viacom on track to close their deal in the next several months, my thinking centers on that new entity looking at Lions Gate. Why not - CBS was recently interested in Starz. That speculation may have gone nowhere, but I think most of us understand that speculation with Lions Gate will eventually go somewhere and lead to a transaction.

So with what are we left? A media-company stock that has fallen to a 52-week low, one that comes attached with a high-profile, premium-cable channel that can compete in the streaming era and an asset base that may become attractive to value investors given the current price. Lions Gate certainly has had its problems, and it is arguably a confusing mess of this-partnership and that-investment, but some media conglomerate, whether it be ViacomCBS or some other corporate actor, presumably will see Starz and the company's library as something to be acquired before someone else does the acquiring. Definitely one of the riskier bets out there, but I'm long the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, LGF.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.