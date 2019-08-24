Synopsys: Long-Term Growth Outlook Remains Intact

However, its shares are richly valued, and we think a pullback will make it more compelling.

Its entrance towards Software Integrity market is also beneficial as it adds another growth driver to its business.

The company should be able to benefit from the technological trends of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and autonomous vehicles.

Investment Thesis

Synopsys (SNPS) delivered a solid Q3 F2019 with top and bottom line growth. Looking forward, the company should continue to benefit from the trends towards artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and autonomous vehicles as these applications all require sophisticated ICs. The company's entrance towards software integrity market is also beneficial as it adds another growth driver to its business. Despite the positive outlook, its shares are richly valued. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback.

Recent Developments: Q3 F2019 Highlights

Synopsys released its Q3 F2019 results on August 21, 2019. The company delivered a 9.4% growth in revenue, and its net income increased by 25%. We are pleased to see that the company also increased its guidance for the fiscal 2019. As can be seen from the table below, its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance is now increased to $3.34-3.37 billion. This was higher than its previous quarter's guidance of $3.29-3.35 billion. Synopsys also expects to generate operating cash flow of about $750 million. This guidance is much higher than its prior guidance of $670-700 million.

What we like about Synopsys and its business

Recurring revenue model with high switching costs

Synopsys is a Software-as-a-Service company. It generates a stable and predictable recurring revenue from its customers. In fact, about 90% of its revenues are recurring revenues. The company's EDA business is basically an oligopoly business with three major players Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), and Mentor Graphics dominating the EDA market. We do not think its customers will easily switch to its competitors (especially smaller competitors) as it usually takes a while to get familiar with a new EDA software. Switching to other firms may significantly delay their chip designs as the design process is time consuming already. In addition, the risk of a defect in the design process can result in significant delays. If a defect is undetected and the final design was sent to manufacturing, the loss can be humongous.

Well-positioned to capture several megatrends: Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Autonomous Vehicles

Synopsys is well-positioned to benefit from several technology trends such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, and autonomous vehicles. In order for these technologies to happen, integrated circuits are necessary. In addition, these ICs are becoming more sophisticated with much higher transistor density. Therefore, the need for EDA softwares will not diminish. Synopsys' customers will continue to rely on its EDA software to design ICs for these applications.

Software Integrity platform, a new growth driver in the long term

Over the past 5 years, Synopsys has acquired a portfolio of software firms to grow its software integrity platform (see chart below). This platform now represents about 10% of Synopsys' total revenue. We like Synopsys' entrance into this space as software security issue has increased in both number and severity. It is not only needed in electronics and ICs, but also for software developers in financial services, medical, automotive, industrial applications.

We like Synopsys' entrance into this market as this market is set to grow from about $7.9 billion in 2018 to $20 billion in 2026 (see chart below).

Strong balance sheet to support future acquisitions

Synopsys has a strong balance sheet with total long-term debt of only $126.2 million. This only represents about 2% of its total assets. Management expects to generate about $750 million of operating cash flow in 2019. This healthy balance sheet has supported more than $1.6 billion in stock buybacks since 2015 (which generally represents about 80% of its free cash flow per year). The company also has excessive cash flow to pursue accretive acquisitions to grow its business. In fact, Synopsys has recently just announced to acquire QTronic GmbH to strengthen its automotive software and systems developments.

Valuation

Synopsys is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 29.9x. While this is two multiples below its peer Cadence Design Systems' 31.91x, it is still much higher than its 5-hear average of 20.27x. Therefore, we think Synopsys is richly valued at this price.

Risks and Challenges

Customer concentration risk

The consolidation trend in the IC design industry has resulted in several major players dominating the market. Therefore, Synopsys is exposed to customer concentration risk. In fact, over 15% of its total revenue comes from one single customer, Intel (INTC).

Competition from its peers

The semiconductor industry is changing rapidly with new technology nodes. Therefore, Synopsys must spend significantly to retain its competitiveness. In fact, R&D expenses represent about 34% of its total revenue in the first half of 2019.

Investor Takeaway

We like Synopsys and its business growth outlook. However, its shares are trading at a premium valuation already. We think a pullback will provide a better risk and reward profile.

