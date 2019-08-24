Dunkin Debt, Not Donuts

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) operates as a franchisor of Dunkin' Donuts quick-service restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin' Robins brands. The company operates primarily in the U.S. The company is loaded with debt, but the company's stock has performed well. Do the fundamentals really justify the stock price and performance? Let's take a closer look.

Q2 2019 Earnings Recap

The company in Q2 2019 reported what I thought were mediocre earnings with diluted GAAP EPS coming in at $0.71 per share, down $0.01 year over year. Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased from $0.77 to $0.86 year over year. Total revenue increased in the quarter by 2.48% from the same quarter a year ago. Overall, the company is growing, albeit slowly. Same-store sales growth came in at 1.7%.

For the full 2019 year, Dunkin' is guiding for continued low to mid single-digit percent revenue growth and mid to high single-digit percent operating income growth. While the company is very consistent and relatively predictable, this growth is by no means exceptional.

With key metrics like the ones above increasing in low single digits, one would not expect to pay a premium price for the business. As of the time of writing this article, DNKN stock is up 15% from one year ago, despite GAAP earnings decreasing and revenue and same-store sales growing slowly.

Looking at a P/E ratio alongside Starbucks (SBUX) illustrates DNKN is trading near an all-time high earnings multiple relative to itself, but still well under Starbucks. Still, 27 times earnings for Dunkin' Donuts feels expensive for their growth rate. Looking deeper, however, reveals somewhat of a different story.

Earnings Yield

To compute earnings yield on Dunkin, I believe it is best to use the formula: EBIT/Enterprise Value. The reason for this formula is because of Dunkin's high debt. The company owes over $3 billion in long-term debt, over 5 times 2018 EBITDA. EBIT/Enterprise Value will remove the impact of debt, interest expenses, and taxes on the actual earnings power of the underlying business. This will allow us to make a fair comparison to competitors without the distortions of different debt structures. Here, I walk you through the calculation of enterprise value and EBIT.

In Dunkin's most recent quarterly report, they reported 82,717,178 shares outstanding, total current + long-term debt of $3,048,510,000 and cash and cash equivalents of $474,265,000. Using the closing price of $83.10 as of August 20, 2019, gives us an enterprise value of:

(82,717,178*83.10)+3,048,510,000-474,265,000 = $6,876,371,737.

The company reported EBIT of $411,832,000 in 2018 and has grown EBIT by around 10% so far in 2019. Thus, the EBIT number for full 2019 I'm estimating is an increase of 10% to $453,015,000. This is the very high end of management's guidance.

We can now calculate EBIT/Enterprise Value. To do this, we simply do the calculation:

453,015,000/6,876,371,737 * 100% = 6.6%.

I went ahead and calculated Earnings yield, EV/EBIT, and Debt/EBIT for Starbucks as well and compared to Dunkin's numbers in the table below. The results were surprising. It appears DNKN is actually reasonably priced trading at an enterprise value of 15 times EBIT, or an earnings yield double that of Starbucks.

Source: Table created by author with data from Dunkin' Filings and Starbucks Filings

What this means

Dunkin's net income and EPS are masked somewhat by the company's high debt and interest expenses. The true earnings power of the business is higher than one might think if they were to examine a P/E ratio exclusively. That being said, high debt is not really a good thing. At the end of the day, it's not EBIT that matters, it's net income. Interest expenses account for around 30% of EBIT currently for Dunkin'. The company would greatly increase net earnings if they reduced their debt.

The company is reasonably valued, but far from a bargain right now. Compared to Starbucks, Dunkin' looks attractive, but the debt continues to hold the company back. In addition, the company buying back shares is questionable when they could be paying off debt quicker. Of course, the company currently does not have the cash to pull off such a feat, but they could certainly prioritize debt payments over share buybacks.

Overall, I cannot say Dunkin' is a good investment right now. I'd like to see the debt come down substantially and EPS increase because of reduced interest expenses, not because of share buybacks. I do not intend on buying Dunkin' anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.