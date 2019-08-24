Fund Merger Provides Backdoor Way To Invest In Infrastructure

Arbitrage investors may consider buying INB and shorting UTF, but UTF currently has a 7.5% borrow fee.

Both UTF and INB use monthly Managed Distribution Plans. The current distribution yield for UTF is 7.58%, while INB has a current yield of 8.40%.

UTF and INB are both balanced funds with about 85% in equities and 15% in fixed income. UTF is the more focused fund concentrating on infrastructure investments.

UTF currently trades at a 1.8% discount while INB is currently trading at a 6.5% discount to NAV.

Cohen & Steers has announced an upcoming merger of INB into UTF. INB shareholders will be asked to vote on the reorganization at a special meeting to be held in November 2019.

Fund Histories

The Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Fund (INB) was created in July 2007. Its inception NAV of $19.06 has been cut in half since then, mainly because of a massive drop in 2008. But the total return over the last 10 years has been fairly good for a balanced fund.

The Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) was created in March 2004. The inception NAV was also $19.06. The current NAV is considerably higher in spite of generous distributions paid out since the inception. UTF is one of the largest closed-end funds with over $3 billion in managed assets including leverage.

Upcoming Fund Merger

On June 11, 2019, Cohen & Steers announced a proposed reorganization of INB with and into UTF:

UTF will be the survivor.

INB shareholders will be asked to vote on the reorganization at a special meeting expected to be held on November 15, 2019.

If approved, the fund merger is expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.

"The Reorganization will permit fund shareholders to pursue substantially similar investment objectives in a larger fund that has a focused investment strategy and anticipated lower expenses."

Shareholders of INB will receive shares of UTF based on the ratio of the NAVs on the merger date.

By buying INB today, you are essentially using a "backdoor" way of purchasing UTF in a few months, but at a cheaper valuation. Assuming the merger goes through as expected, if you buy INB today, your holding period for that fund is only a few months. Once the merger is completed, you will own the combined fund which is really much closer to UTF than INB since UTF is about 10 times the size.

Fund Objectives

INB Fund Objective: Total return with an emphasis on current income through investments in five proprietary strategies. These strategies are global large-cap stocks, global real estate securities, global infrastructure securities, global preferred securities and closed-end funds. The fund also may utilize options on a portion of its portfolio to enhance income.

UTF Fund Objective: Total return, with an emphasis on income through investment in securities issued by infrastructure companies. Infrastructure companies typically provide the physical framework that society requires to function on a daily basis and are defined as utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports and telecommunications companies.

INB Options Strategy

INB uses options, but in a fairly limited way. When I checked its last reported portfolio, the only options positions were two covered calls on the S&P 500 Index with a total value of about $1.5 million.

S&P index options tend to be more liquid than options on individual stocks and have a lower bid-ask spread. Because of this, the fund's option strategy has fairly low "slippage" cost. The covered call options activity most likely reduced the fund's performance somewhat in 2019, but there have been other time periods where it helped, like in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Discount History

INB is currently trading at a 6.5% discount to NAV, which is less than its average 8.7% discount over the last three years. Many closed-end fund discounts have narrowed this year, and the merger announcement has also narrowed the discount somewhat.

If the merger goes through on schedule, if you buy INB today, you are effectively buying UTF at a 6.5% discount in November. UTF is currently trading at a discount of only 1.8%. So there is a merger gap of 4.7% between the INB and UTF valuations.

If someone were currently long UTF, it seems advisable to sell and switch your investment into INB, unless there are large tax "handcuffs" in a taxable account.

It is also possible that arbitrage players may try to exploit the INB/UTF discount spread by going long INB and selling short UTF. One potential obstacle with this approach is that the annual borrow fee on IBorrowDesk to sell short UTF is currently 7.5%. If you have to pay this borrow fee, it wipes out most of the "edge" gained from the arbitrage.

Here are the three-year discount histories from CEFConnect for both INB and UTF. It is interesting that the three-year average discounts of the two funds are pretty close. But the UTF discount has been narrowing more recently.

Average Discount UTF INB 6 Months -4.00% -8.58% 1 Year -5.35% -9.02% 3 Year -7.78% -8.70%

INB Three-Year Discount History

UTF Three-Year Discount History

Portfolio Allocations

Here are the INB and UTF equity allocations as of June 30, 2019.

Equity Sector Allocations

Sector INB % Equity UTF % Equity Regulated Electric 15% Integrated Electric 13% Midstream- C Corp 13% Tower 10% Corporate Bonds 7% Preferreds 9% 7% Toll Roads 7% Airports 6% Freight Rails 5% Gas Distribution 4% Water 4% Other 8% Large Cap Value 68% Infrastructure & Utilities 11% Global REITs 10% Other 1%

Top Ten Portfolio Holdings As Of June 30, 2019

INB UTF Microsoft (MSFT) 3.22% NextEra (NEE) 5.51% Visa (V) 3.14% Crown Castle Intl (CCI) 5.36% Anthem (ANTM) 2.52% American Tower (AMT) 3.49% Amazon (AMZN) 2.07% American Water Works (AWK) 2.6% CVS Health (CVS) 1.76% FirstEnergy (FE) 2.6% Unilever NV (UN) 1.61% Transurban Group (OTCPK:TRAUF) 2.6% Cisco (CSCO) 1.48% Norfolk Southern (NSC) 2.48% Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) 1.45% Atmos Energy Inc. (ATO) 2.29% GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) 1.44% Enbridge (ENB) 2.23% Alphabet (GOOGL) 1.37% WEC Energy (WEC) 2.06%

Top Ten Countries - % Invested Assets

INB UTF United States 58% United States 57% Great Britain 7% Canada 8% Japan 7% Australia 7% France 5% Japan 4% Canada 3% France 3% Switzerland 3% Spain 3% Australia 2% United Kingdom 3% Germany 2% Brazil 2% Netherlands 2% China 2% Sweden 2% Italy 2%

Fund Leverage Profiles - As of August 16, 2019

INB UTF Total Common Assets $215 MM $2,246.5 MM Debt Leverage $ 68 MM $850 MM Total Managed Assets $283.5 MM $3,096.5 MM Effective Leverage 23.6% 27.3%

Correlation Data

I looked at three-month NAV correlation data to see how the funds have been trading recently. Here are sample three-month correlations for INB and UTF compared to various benchmark ETFs. The correlations are scaled between -100% and +100%:

INB versus UTF = +82%

INB versus SPY = +95% S&P 500

UTF versus SPY = +75%

INB versus HYG = + 85% High Yield Corporate Bond

UTF versus HYG = + 77%

INB versus XLU = + 36% Utilities

UTF versus XLU = + 67%

(Source: CEF Analyzer)

Note that the correlation of INB with SPY is very high, but UTF’s correlation with SPY is low. As a focused infrastructure fund, UTF also has a much higher correlation to utilities than INB.

Fund Performance

INB and UTF have had a decent long-term performance since 2009, but INB had a terrible year in 2008 which hurt its results since inception.

The more recent performance of the two funds since 2009 is given below. For the year-to-date period, both funds have performed well. But UTF has better performance, both on a NAV and market price basis.

Performance from Morningstar

INB - NAV UTF - NAV INB - PRC UTF - PRC YTD 15.28% 25.88% 23.86% 36.97% 1 Year 1.89% 18.44% 0.43% 20.76% 3 Year 6.15% 11.61% 8.18% 16.89% 5 Year 2.97% 7.58% 2.41% 10.83% 10 Year 8.19% 13.77% 8.82% 15.80%

Managed Distribution Plans

INB has been paying a steady monthly distribution of $0.062 since Jan. 2019. UTF has been paying a steady monthly distribution of $0.155 since December 2017. UTF also paid additional year-end distributions of $0.16 in 2017 and $0.14 in 2018.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc.

Total Common Assets = $215.2 MM

Total Managed Assets = $283.52 MM

Annual Distribution Rate = 8.40%

Dividend Frequency = Monthly

Current Monthly Distribution = $0.062 per share ($0.744 annually)

Baseline Expense Ratio = 1.58%

Annual Portfolio Turnover Rate = 102%

Discount to NAV = -6.5%

Six-Month Avg. Discount = -8.6%

Effective Leverage = 23.6%

Interest Rate on Debt = 3.2% as of June 30, 2019

Average 3 Mos. Daily Trading Volume = 91,000 shares

Average 3 Mos. Daily $ Volume = $800,000

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Total Common Assets = $2,246.5 MM

Total Managed Assets = $3,096.5 MM

Annual Distribution Rate = 7.58%

Dividend Frequency = Monthly

Current Monthly Distribution = $0.155 per share ($1.86 annually)

2018 Additional Year-End Distribution = $0.14

Baseline Expense Ratio = 1.39%

Annual Portfolio Turnover Rate = 37%

Discount to NAV = -1.8%

Six-Month Avg. Discount = -4.0%

Effective Leverage = 27.3%

Interest Rate on Debt = 3.0% as of June 30, 2019

Average 3 Mos. Daily Trading Volume = 204,500 shares

Average 3 Mos. Daily $ Volume = $5,400,000

Sources: CEFConnect, Yahoo Finance, CEF Analyzer

INB looks attractive now because of the expected upcoming merger with UTF in three months. It is also somewhat of a defensive holding. INB gives you global equity exposure, but it also holds some preferreds and writes some covered index calls on the S&P 500.

The main reason why I like INB right now is that you are effectively buying UTF at a 6.5% discount, when UTF itself is trading at only a 1.7% discount. The 4.7% gap will likely narrow somewhat over the next three months even before the merger occurs.

INB usually trades about 90,000 shares a day, but this can vary. On a slow day, care should be taken as the bid-ask spread can widen from the usual penny up to two cents.

There was some narrowing of the INB discount in June and July, but in August the discount has been widening again. The one month Z-score is -1.3.

If someone were currently long UTF, I would definitely recommend a swap into INB, assuming there are no tax "handcuffs". Since UTF is a much larger fund, the INB discount could narrow considerably if even a small percentage of UTF shareholders decide to swap into INB before the merger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.