The Fed Is Irrelevant

Most importantly, rate cuts will do very little for the economy.

On the other hand, with rates and unemployment already very low, and the economy still growing at 2%, the need isn't urgent.

With the US 10-year yield well below the Fed Funds rate, there are good arguments for lower interest rates.

We are at one of those moments again where the whole financial world awaits (whilst we write) what Fed Chairman Powell will decide with respect to interest rates.

But here is the thing. The Fed is looking mostly at the real economy (as opposed to financial markets), and rate changes here have very limited effects from the low levels we are already on.

There is almost nothing the financial markets attach so much importance to as Fed decisions and hints of future Fed decisions, and to an extent that is understandable.

Markets can react strongly to policy changes, especially as they are unexpected, or, as might be this case, when expected policy changes don't happen.

But there is very little rationale for this from the low levels of interest rates we already have. Here is the 10-year Treasury (from Bloomberg):

That is quite a substantial decline by any means and is well below the Federal Funds rate, which investors bank on as in line for more reductions from its present level (2.25%).

It was also temporarily lower than the two-year yield, which got the markets in a twist as such an event has been followed by a recession for a number of times, so it's seen as a reliable recession indicator by many.

Don't buy into that bull. What's happening isn't really difficult to explain. The trade war has taken its toll on global trade and manufacturing, and as a result, the world economy is really weak, and this has taken yields down everywhere.

The US, where negative yields haven't happened yet, is simply experiencing an inflow of capital in search of yield which isn't available elsewhere, at least not with this risk profile.

That inflow of foreign capital is also leveling yields in the US even without policy changes; it's an interconnected world (still). One could argue that the Fed should accommodate to this new reality by also lowering the short-end, as long as there are no miracles.

Lowering rates isn't going to trigger economic activity

How are these negative yields working out for Europe? Or the falling yields in the US itself:

Not even a very large corporate tax cut moved the needle by all that much:

Here is Reuters:

The Trump administration's $1.5 trillion cut tax package appeared to have no major impact on businesses' capital investment or hiring plans, according to a survey released a year after the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in more than 30 years. The National Association of Business Economics' (NABE) quarterly business conditions poll published on Monday found that while some companies reported accelerating investments because of lower corporate taxes, 84 percent of respondents said they had not changed plans. That compares to 81 percent in the previous survey published in October.

One might have to keep in mind that it was designed for immediate impact (Bloomberg):

Trump and Republicans sold the corporate tax cut and full and immediate expensing - which gives companies an immediate tax break for investing - as a way to rev up the economy and pay for the $1.5 trillion cost of the new tax law.

Economists know this; it isn't a surprise. Business investment simply isn't very responsive to stuff like interest rates or taxes, even large changes in these variables (like in the early 1980s when interest rates came down rapidly from almost 20%) only had a moderate and short-lived effect.

One could even argue whether much that wasn't simply the result of improved business prospects (a variable that actually impacts business investment in a much more significant way) as the economy came out of a deep recession.

So why do we expect miracles from rate cuts from 2.25% with the 10-year yield already at 1.6%? Two other possible transmission mechanisms:

Housing

The exchange rate

Housing is more responsive to interest rate changes, but with the 10-year yield already at 1.6%, one can wonder how much mileage is left in there. The recent significant yield declines seem to have had little effect on housing so far.

Lower rates might lower the dollar and that would be a significant transmission mechanism, especially with respect to the trade war with China and what it can do with the yuan.

But don't count on it. The dollar is the world's reserve currency, and with the US basically the only major economy still enjoying decent growth and positive yields, the inflow of capital (which keeps the dollar high) isn't going to abate anytime soon.

So we see little economic traction from lower rates, apart from the wealth effect through markets as lower rates will keep the markets higher for longer.

One can wonder whether the main tool of economic policy should be working largely through pumping financial markets up. The wealth effect on the economy is weak and the spoils are concentrated at people with a low propensity to consume and the gains are just paper gains if they're not realized.

Rate cuts actually have a downside as well. Here is Larry Summers (Bloomberg):

They could produce financial bubbles, induce higher savings, and sustain zombie firms with low debt service payments that are like students "who do not have to take tests.

And they are not of much use against supply shocks, like the trade and technology war with China. Supply shocks tend to be stagflationary, reducing growth, but putting upward pressure on prices, a combination which produces a bit of a dilemma for monetary policy makers.

There is of course still fiscal policy, which in a low rate environment becomes much more powerful. There are all sorts of projects which would generate greater returns compared to the paltry borrowing cost and give a direct boost to the economy.

However, the US has already used much of this at a time when there was little need for stimulus, and this is not a government that seems to believe the public sector can do something useful, and with a divided Congress, a fiscal stimulus isn't on the horizon anyway.

Conclusion

All the furore about whether the Fed is embarking on an easing trajectory or still on its "mid-cycle adjustment" paradigm matters a great deal for the financial markets, but for the economy, it is almost irrelevant.

Rates are already so low that further cuts have little traction. Some might come from a lower exchange rate, but we don't see that happening anytime soon.

The wealth effect is the only remaining transmission mechanism, but this isn't particularly strong and has considerable distribution effects.

There is a good case for a rate cut given that the 10-year yield is already well below the Fed Funds rate, but for those who think this will boost (or save, depending on one's outlook) the economy, we have to disappoint them.

