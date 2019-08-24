Weight Watchers: Better-Than-Expected Q2, But Long-Term Challenges Remain

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) with a market cap of $2.0 billion calls itself the world's leading commercial weight management program with over 4.6 million subscribers. The company with a history from 1963 has gone through many different iterations, including the more recent re-branding in 2018 as WW International with a greater focus on the general well-being and healthy lifestyle workshops. WW partnered with highly influential celebrity entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey in 2015 that led to a resurgence in the brand and strong growth in the immediate period after, although that momentum has waned, resulting in the stock losing 60% of its value over the past year. The company just reported Q2 earnings, which were better than expected, although revenues are still down year over year, and there remains looming concerns if WW can remain relevant as it moves away from its traditional focus on live in-person workshops to a digital delivery model which faces more competition from emerging social media platforms. This article recaps the current financials and discusses our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

Q2 Earnings Recap

The company reported Q2 earnings on August 6th with a GAAP EPS of $0.78, beating the consensus estimates by $0.13. Revenues of $369 million were down 9.9% year over year and below expectations of $375. The big story was an improved outlook and guidance by the company. Management's full-year 2019 EPS target between $1.55 and $1.70 was above the consensus expectations of closer to $1.50 prior to the results. Shares rose 10% on the report and are now up an impressive 39% higher in the period since.

WW Q2 Financial Summary. Source: Company IR

It's important to recognize that there was a lot of bearishness going into this quarter, and the company was able to push aside any notion of a complete deterioration in the operating environment favorably. Shares are up 75% from their 52-week low, but still down 63% from their 52-week high due to very high volatility. The financial summary above shows that margins declined, and this is in part related to the lower-priced digital subscriptions gaining a mix compared to the historical larger presence of live in-person "studio+" segment with locally based workshops in cities and communities where the company directly markets the products.

A rise of 1.5% y/y in total subscriber was seen as a positive by the market, as this bucked the trend of a historical larger seasonality fall-off following a stronger Q1, which sees more members join from a boost in "new year's resolution" type of dynamic. 4.6 million members at the end of Q2 actually stayed the same from Q1, which has not happened for the company in many years. The appearance here is that its digital platform including mobile app has gained traction, keeping members engaged even if the average revenue per user has gone down. ARPU is not a metric typically disclosed by WW, but it's evident as 4.6 million members here is a record while revenue of $369 million in the quarter is down from $409 million in Q2 last year when it reported 100k less members - 4.5 million.

WW subscriber growth. Source: Company IR

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The main question here is if the stock has value at 12.7x trailing 12-month earnings and a EV to EBITDA multiple of 9.3x. We note that the current P/E ratio compares to a 10-year average for the company at 13.2x, so by this measure, the stock is only about 4% undervalued. On the other hand, there was a period of incredible exuberance following Oprah's strategic investment in the company in 2015, resulting in WW trading to over $100 by early 2018, driving the three-year average P/E to 19.2x. Investors here need to make a decision on if the company can regain that level of enthusiasm and achieve that prior growth potential, which we are more skeptical of.

Data by YCharts

What the company proved in Q2 is that it's able to retain members, but it has come at the expense of profitability. Studio+ digital subscribers, a higher-margin segment, reflect those users attending in-person live events declined 11.1% year over year. Paid weeks fell 13.2%, reflecting the weeks of meal plans and advice services.

WW subscriber metrics. Source: Company IR

The operating margin and free cash flow levels have trended lower over the past year. Considering the midpoint of the full-year EPS guidance at $1.625, if confirmed, this would represent a decline of 47% in earnings for the year compared to $3.10 in 2018. Also noteworthy is that Oprah has reduced her investment in the company from a peak of 10% in 2015 to just under 8% now.

Data by YCharts

The numbers suggest that Weight Watchers isn't going away anytime soon, but the transition away from its historical focus on live in-person workshops to greater dependency on the digital delivery model raises questions about future profitability. By some measures, the stock is at least fairly valued, but risks are now higher, and the company will need to prove the brand can remain relevant going into the next decade as it may not have the same connection with the incoming millennial generation that it will need as future customers.

Takeaway

WW's Q2 numbers were better than expected, but relative to already extreme levels of pessimism and bearishness in the stock. WW will need a few more quarters to better describe the dynamic of its current financial profile with the mix of its digital and studio+ subscribers as a key monitoring point. We think overall subscriber numbers will underperform going forward, which represents downside risk to current estimates. We rate WW as a sell, with the recent rally representing a good opportunity to reduce exposure considering a long-term bearish outlook.

