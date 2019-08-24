MannKind - Scripts, Cash, And Implied Guidance

It has been a few weeks since I covered scripts, cash, and the usual metrics in a MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) article. Instead, I took a step back to conduct "vision" interviews with the shareholder activist movement known as HFM and with MannKind's management. The purpose of the "vision" articles was to allow a platform for both parties to express their respective visions.

In the HFM interview, Bill McCullough outlined the things which he felt investors should know regarding the activist shareholder campaign. While the interview did cover a lot of ground, it was not designed or meant to get into the nitty-gritty of the HFM mission. Those types of details are reserved for HFM to present and for shareholders to judge for themselves.

In the interview with management, the intent was to give it a platform to outline its overall path forward. Again, this interview was not intended to get into the weeds on numbers, but instead to allow investors to grasp where management feels the company is headed.

As someone that covers the equity, I have been critical of aspects of both the activist movement and management. I do not see my purpose as endorsing one side or the other. Instead, my purpose is to give investors my insights so that they can make more informed investment decisions. No company runs perfectly, and no activist movement has all of the answers either. In that vein, I wanted to inform readers that I am not acting as a form of mediator between the two sides of this issue, nor do I intend to be the platform for that debate. I will cover the equity and what various events may mean to it. At times that may involve a discussion points on the activist movement. Both Bill McCullough and Mike Castagna were very professional in their dialogue with me. Like many readers here, each will have points in time where they might be critical of my opinions, assessments, and coverage. That is healthy.

With that said, I encourage readers to check out both interviews, and look forward to returning to the level of detail in coverage that the active traders in MannKind like to see.

Scripts

For the week ending August 16th, Afrezza scripts came in at a smidgen above 650. This is in many ways a disappointing number. That is the simple reality. That being said, it is a single point in time. We are in the final weeks of summer, and this is typically a weaker month than most might think. Scripts are tracking below my model. This has been the case throughout 2019, and even led me to revise my projections downward after the Q2 call.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Script Revenue

I always encourage readers to look at both revenue and cost. While I will say that both are equally important, revenue seems to often take center stage and can influence the price. The importance of revenue tracking is now greater than it once was. With the MidCap financing deal, there are covenants which time to 12-month trailing net revenue targets. People that have been modeling and tracking the data all along now have an advantage over those that do not.

By the terms of the MidCap covenant, MannKind's 12-month net Afrezza revenue needs to be at $21,500,000 at the end of August. I do not see this as a problem despite the revenue for the latest week of scripts being shy of the pace. Where I get some concern is that in October, November, and December the increments jump up by $1.5 million instead of $1 million. Essentially, a lump sum of revenue from Brazil becomes critical in boosting the net revenue high enough to get ahead of the curve. Compounding that, the U.S. sales of Afrezza will need to accelerate a bit beyond the norm to keep ahead of the curve. The sensitivity I have is that Q1 is typically a slow starter, and keeping ahead of the curve will not be an easy task.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In breaking this down to weekly numbers, you the reader can keep abreast of how things are tracking. In my opinion, MannKind would be in a better place if it was pacing to hit these milestones on U.S. sales alone, or can get ahead of the curve and then rely solely on U.S. sales to stay ahead. Instead, it is apparent to me that there needs to be a reliance on Brazil, and that reliance is betting on a success there coming out of the gate.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

In summary, MannKind has a bit of a cushion currently vs. the implied guidance, but that cushion erodes when the expected net revenue jumps up in October, November, and December. In fairness to MannKind, it would likely not have agreed to these covenants if it did not have a degree of expectation to be able to hit them. The penalty for missing will increase the interest rate on borrowings by 2 points, will put additional tranches of the deal in jeopardy, and could make the monies already borrowed callable. Personally, I do not believe the lender would call the debt, nor would it forego additional tranches, but I think that it would raise the interest. You can see why sales need to be watched with a close eye.

Cash

The cash situation at MannKind has improved quite a bit. More specifically, the cash flow situation has improved. Based on what I saw in the Q2 numbers, I have decreased the burn rate by a bit over 15%. These weekly savings will add up and represent $300,000 a week less in spending. These savings are partially offset by slower projected sales, but the infusion of cash and the outlay of lump sums are greatly improved.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

I estimate that the company finished the week of August 23rd with about $59.2 million in cash, and that it will finish the year with $45 million in cash, which includes a $12.5 million milestone payment from United Therapeutics (UTHR). This provides a runway that can stretch into Q2 of next year. If we begin to consider that there should be two $12.5 million milestones in 2020, the runway seems to be in vastly better shape than it once was. MannKind actually has some breathing room that it previously did not possess. What is critical here is spending cash wisely. The removal of the overhang on cash runway is something that makes me more bullish on the cash situation because it avoids negative binary events related to a lack of cash.

Summary

While much of my cash runway concerns have been alleviated, they have, at least in part, been replaced with concerns on meeting the covenant established by MidCap. Realistically speaking, even if the debt payments were to increase by 2 points, the cash flow is still in a better place than it was. Since I do not feel that MidCap would fully punish MannKind on a miss, I think that there is some level of confidence that the added tranches would still be able to happen. That being said, the bear argument over the next several weeks is going to be those covenants. The uber-bears will speak to debt being called, but as stated, I see that as a low risk.

On the flip side, the next binary events are likely an announcement of a shipment to Brazil, and some news on the second molecule (undisclosed) related to United Therapeutics. Both of these have a positive bias.

I do not want to speculate too much, but if the undisclosed molecule is Adcirca, I want to caution investors to not put the cart before the horse. The big business decision United needs to make is whether or not the inhaled delivery delivers enough positive attributes to move forward from a business perspective. That decision is impacted by the generic pill market, projected erosion of market share to generics, whether an inhaled version slows down or stops that erosion, the price point of the inhaled version, and even whether paying MannKind $30 million in added milestones is worthwhile.

Adcirca's net sales in Q2 of 2018 were $109 million. The drug went generic in Q3 of 2028. Adcirca's net sales in Q2 of 2019 were just $29 million. Meanwhile, the cost of sales for Adcirca was $12.5 million, leaving gross profit at just $16.6 million. Generics continue to pound sales numbers on this drug.

The bottom line is that even if the attributes of inhaled Adcirca are great, it is feasible that United Therapeutics declines to move forward simply based on the business model and the most recent numbers. This is something I simply feel investors should be aware of and a critical reason why following the sector closely is prudent.

In closing, this is still a trader's equity. Some trade for pure profit and some trade to build a position. With the stock price hovering again at a bit above $1.00, I see it as a buy here with a mental stop at $0.95 and a trade on any gain above 15% to 20%. Some of the new uncertainties will cause a new and different overhang, but if the company can execute over Q3 and Q4, and ease those types of concerns, the level of risk will diminish. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in MannKind.