Hudson Technologies: Set To Rebound On Likely Amendment To Financial Covenants

As the prior November 30, 2018, amendment shows, an upward spike upon amendment news would likely be swift and easy to miss absent a prior long position.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) has been taking a beating lately. Although the 200-day moving average is $1.28, and despite a Q2 revenue beat, the price remains stagnant in mid-$0.30s land. The obstacle holding the stock down is uncertainty over whether the company's lenders will waive a default on financial covenants. Fortunately, Hudson has a good working history with its lenders and will likely be granted an amendment. This would send the stock soaring for a quick 257.14% return.

Amendment Is Likely

Anyone who has been familiar with this stock for the past year knows that it has had a tendency to jump on earnings news, even when the earnings were bad. The following table summarizes this tendency.

EPS Beat (Miss) By Revenue Beat (Miss) By Price Before Release High Day After Release Change Q1 2019 (May 1, 2019 AH) ($0.00) ($0.28 M) $1.32 $1.76 33.33% Q4 2018 (Mar. 6, 2019 AH) $0.24 $1.77 M $1.44 $1.75 21.53% Q3 2018 (Dec. 5, 2018 AH) ($0.27) ($23.27 M) $1.71 $1.94 13.45%

At first glance then, it seems weird that the Q2 2019 Earnings Report did not produce a spike. This is especially so since those earnings beat revenue estimates by $3.35 million. Granted, there was an EPS miss by ($0.31). But again, the table shows that a similar miss on the Q3 2018 earnings did not prevent a price jump of 13.45%. And that was with a revenue miss as opposed to Q2 2019's revenue beat. So, what accounts for Q2 2019's lack of fireworks?

The answer to this riddle concerns the company's default on its financial obligations. Hudson's Q2 2019 report revealed that it had "failed to comply with the financial covenants contained in its term loan facility and its revolving credit facility," and was "currently seeking a waiver and amendment from its lenders."

Indeed, the entire reason why Q3 2018 saw a price increase on horrible earnings was because that report noted that the company "entered into definitive amendments to its term loan and revolving loan credit facilities" after similar defaults last year. Stated otherwise, not even disappointing earnings seem to be able to hold this stock back after good loan news.

Fortunately, an amendment is likely. We draw this conclusion for two reasons. First, the company repeatedly received amendments on its loan obligations last year as follows:

What this shows is that the company shares an extremely good working relationship with its lenders. The lenders apparently recognize that Hudson is a safe bet (more on that later in the fundamentals discussion).

Our second reason for believing an amendment is likely has to do with comments made by President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Coleman. Specifically, during the Q2 2019 conference call, Mr. Coleman stated:

As such, the company does not believe the covenant default relates to a liquidity issue but relates to a leverage issue under the current covenant structure. We're working closely with our lenders to secure waiver and amendment to weigh the covenant defaults and we set the financial covenants under both the term-loan and revolving credit facility. The lenders do have the right to declare all amounts under these facilities to be immediately due and payable and there could be no assurances that the company will be able to pay any such waivers or amendment. We were at a similar position last year with our lenders and while there are no guarantees, we believe that the company, its advisors and the lenders and their advisors can reach an agreement on these matters.

Clearly, the insiders are confident. Given that they have history to support their confidence, the above statement is a good sign for investors.

Fundamentals Are Solid

Hudson's fundamentals are great for several reasons. First, despite several obstacles facing the refrigerant industry, the company nevertheless managed to beat Q2 revenue estimates. The two main hurdles concerned cool Q2 temperatures, and China's illegal imports in Europe.

As to temperatures, the company's sales depend largely on how hot the temperatures are across the United States. This is because the company supplies refrigerants, and people use more air conditioning when it is hot outside. Unfortunately, as noted on the earnings conference call, Q2 saw "cooler than average temperatures, particularly in the north and northeast regions of the US, where much of the comfort cooling air conditioning systems reside."

Regarding China, the country is skirting European environmental regulations by illegally importing hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants. The illegal HFCs are then sold at discounts on the black market. Not only does this increase the supply and drive down prices on legitimate refrigerants sold in Europe, but it also affects US companies that don't do business in Europe (like Hudson). This is because large US companies that do business overseas have to make up for their losses by dumping their supplies back here in the States. This drives down prices, thus leading to lower revenues for companies like Hudson.

Yet, despite both of these problems, Hudson nevertheless managed to beat Q2 revenue estimates. Indeed, Seeking Alpha indicates that the $56.01 million in revenues beat the $52.66 million estimate by 6.36%.

Second, it is worth mentioning the company's price to book. Modern analysts determine the significance of a company's price to book by comparing it to its historical price to book and its peers' median price to book. Essentially, a ratio lower than the historical and peer values indicates a bargain.

Historically, Hudson's price to book ratio of 0.33 is the lowest it has been in at least 10 years. What this means is that the current price hovering in the mid-$0.30s is due for a serious upward market correction. See the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, Seeking Alpha's Value Data shows that the sector median price to book is 2.15. So again, at a ratio of 0.33, this stock's current price is a bargain.

Third, the company's profit margins are set to increase. During the earnings conference call, CEO Kevin Zugibe mentioned that in addition to problems in Europe due to China, the company had to lower its prices due to stockpiles from the Aspen acquisition. However, the CEO noted that the stockpiles have been "dwindling." Accordingly, the company expects prices (and thus revenues) to increase.

This is in addition to the fact that the US has experienced warmer-than-usual temperatures so far in Q3. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that "the contiguous U.S. temperature-related energy demand during July was 85 percent above average. This should translate into a good revenue start for Q3.

Risks

This article covers a quick swing trade strategy. The success of our thesis depends on whether Hudson's lenders will grant a waiver and amendment. Since this question will most likely be resolved within days or weeks, we believe the only relevant risks to this strategy are those which are short-term. And the only short-term risk is whether the lenders will grant the relief.

For most stocks, we would usually mention something about the China-U.S. trade war. However, Hudson is based in the US and appears to do business exclusively in the US. So, it does not seem that any tweet or other nonsense related to the trade war would have any meaningful effect on the company, especially in the short term. Indeed, neither the Q2 transcript nor the official Q2 SEC Filing so much as even mention the words China, war or tweet.

While it is true that there is always the risk that the lenders might not approve Hudson's requested relief, the company has history and fundamentals on its side. Last year's waivers and amendments show a good working relationship built on trust with its lenders. This, coupled with the company's sales and anticipated margin growth, makes it exceedingly likely that the lenders will once again work with Hudson.

Long Considerations

Seeking Alpha caters mainly to long investors. Accordingly, although this article presents a swing trade strategy, we feel it would be appropriate to mention a few thoughts on how this stock shapes up as a long-term investment.

Fundamentals. Despite the negative impact of illegal Chinese imports, the company has experienced continuous annual revenue growth. In other words, despite having to deal with lower prices, which one expects to cause YoY revenue declines, the company has instead shown consistent revenue growth. The following table is illustrative.

2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenues $79.7M $105.5M $140.4M $166.5M Change 32.4% 33.1% 18.9%

Clearly, the company's revenues show that it is growing. The problem is China. Fortunately, the US Department of Commerce initiated an investigation into China's illegal dumping tactics on June 18, 2019. It is likely that the Department will determine that the pertinent Chinese companies have violated the Department's anti-dumping duty order on Chinese HFC blends.

The Department's order commencing the investigation makes it clear that in the likely event that the Department makes the above determination, it will then instruct US Customs and Border Protection to:

[S]uspend liquidation and require a cash deposit of estimated duties, at the applicable rate, for each unliquidated entry of the merchandise at issue, entered or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption on or after the date of initiation of the inquiry.

So, we believe the end result will be a crackdown on the illegal HFCs. This is all in addition to growing international efforts to curb the tactics. For these reasons, we agree with The Chemours Company's (NYSE:CC) CEO that the China situation is merely a "temporary headwind."

Downside. Again, the main downside to Hudson, as with any US refrigerant company, is the fact that China's illegal dumping of HFCs on the market is lowering prices, thus hurting revenues. As indicated by the company in its Q3 2017 earnings transcript, the illegal HFCs dumping showed signs of serious "global market disruption" around Q1 2017, which really hit in Q3 2017 with a "flood of Chinese refrigerants."

The following tables are illustrative. This first table shows that Hudson has not been able to run a profitable quarter since Q3 2017, when the illegal imports ramped up. The second table shows that, prior to 2018, Hudson was running a profitable company.

Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Net Income $2.1M ($5.2M) ($3.1M) ($30.6M) ($13.9M) ($8.1M) ($4M) ($13.8M)

2015 2016 2017 2018 Net Income $4.8M $10.6M $11.2M ($55.7M)

At first glance, the above two tables do not make Hudson seem like a good long-term investment. However, as mentioned earlier, efforts to crackdown on China are in motion, and Chemours' CEO sees the China problem as a mere "temporary headwind." Moreover, Hudson has been experiencing significant revenue growth despite the illegal dumping, as indicated earlier. Therefore, Hudson's potential in the event of a successful crackdown on the illegal dumping is huge (More on that later).

Why All The Defaults? Again, the culprit here is China. During the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, President and COO Brian Coleman stated that the default at that time was due to "a leverage ratio violation as a result of the price correction and inventory write-ups." Mr. Coleman later clarified that the price correction concerned "HFC prices specifically" (i.e., China).

Similarly, as we cited earlier, during the recent Q2 2019 earnings conference call, Mr. Coleman stated that the current default was once again due to a "leverage issue." CEO Kevin Zugibe clarified that the leverage issue was "primarily related to the lower price of R-22," which again is due to China's illegal dumping tactics.

In sum, the financial defaults are due to China. Once the China problem is dealt with, prices will jump, and the leverage issues will disappear.

How Huge Is The Potential Return? All of Hudson's problems revolve around China's illegal dumping tactics. Efforts are already in motion, both domestically and internationally, to crack down on the illegal tactics. At least one prominent player in the industry sees the situation as a mere "temporary headwind."

Once the China problem is dealt with, Hudson's profit potential will be huge. For instance, during the Q2 2018 conference call, the CEO suggested that, at that time, HFC pricing had dropped "approximately 40%." If the company had 40% more added on to its 2018 annual revenues of $166.5 million - or an extra $66.6 million - then its 2018 net income of ($55.7 million) would have instead been $10.9 million.

That would have been roughly the same net income as the company's annual net income for 2016. That figure was reported during the company's March 1, 2017, conference call for Q4 2016. The next day, the stock opened at $7.00 and closed at $7.29.

Given that the number of shares issued at the time (41.5 million) is very close to the number issued presently (42.6 million), it is fair to say that, once the China problem is dealt with, the stock will probably jump from its present price in the mid-$0.30s range back up to the $7.00 range. In other words, a long-term investment in this stock could yield a 2,233.33% return.

Surge From Amendment News Would Be Swift

Now back to our swing trade discussion. The last time that the company reported having received an amendment to its financial covenants was on November 30, 2018, after market close. That produced a swift gap-up. The stock closed on November 30, 2018, at $1.09, and then opened the next trading day at $1.55. Moreover, the stock reached a high that day of $2.14 for a total surge of 96.33%.

Source: TDAmeritrade ThinkOrSwim, Author

For these reasons, if all goes well, it will be an easy opportunity to miss if an investor is not already in a long position at the time of the amendment news. It is always a risk to gamble on what the news will be. But here, we think it is a smart gamble in light of the company's good history with its lenders, confident statements during the earnings conference call, and fundamentals.

As for when the news will break, we anticipate that it will be soon, as in days or weeks. This is because last year, as noted with links in the first section of this article (see bullet points), the company issued a press release noting it had obtained an interim waiver and amendment on August 14, 2018. That was just six days after its quarterly report.

The company released its recent Q2 2019 report on August 14, 2019. It is now more than six days later, so the news could break any day now.

Swing Trade Price Target

The chart below shows that, from March 6, 2019, until June 13, 2019, the stock traded at or above its 200-day moving average. The reason it slumped below the average in mid-June was because of the current financial default outlined in this article. Source: TDAmeritrade ThinkOrSwim, Author

Specifically, on June 19, 2019, Craig-Hallum downgraded Hudson to Hold from Buy. The stated reason for the downgrade was concerns that the company would default on its financial covenants (which we of course now know it did). So, since the concerns and eventual reality of the default were the market events that caused the price to slump below the 200-day moving average, one would expect that good amendment news would pump the stock back up to or above that average.

Right now, the stock price is stuck in the mid-$0.30s, and the 200-day moving average is $1.28. As such, we anticipate that good amendment news within the next few days or weeks will send the price surging from about $0.35 up to about $1.25 for a whopping 257.14% gain.

Conclusion

Within the next few days or weeks, the company will probably report news of a deal with its lenders to amend its financial covenants. This seems the most likely result because the company has a good track record of a working relationship built on trust with its lenders, the insiders seem very confident, and the fundamentals are undeniable.

In such event, investors can probably expect a price surge up to the stock's 200-day moving average. From the current price, that would net roughly a 257.14% gain. The window of opportunity for this gain will likely be small, in that the surge may happen fully within as little as one trading day following the news release. Swing traders who can stomach the risk for such a monstrous reward should buy now.

