Haverty's Comfortable 4% Yield Is Still A Buy

The tariff threat is largely mitigated or in the process of being so; the path to earnings growth is clear.

Haverty Furniture, A Great American Business

Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT) turned up on my radar late last spring. I was searching the Consumer Discretionary Sector for dividend growers and turned up names like Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD), and Dick's Sporting (DKS) as well. It was a buy then and it's still a buy now, perhaps more so than before.

I was, and am, focusing on U.S.-centric businesses (less than 50% of revenue is from abroad, in most cases less than 10%) in the consumer discretionary sector. Labor market health, rising wages, consumer trends, and earnings outlook led me to the Consumer Discretionary Sector. The impact of the trade war inspired my focus on domestic-only businesses.

I mentioned those other names because they all just reported better-than-expected earnings for the 2nd quarter, positive 2nd quarter EPS growth when the broader market is not, and/or raised their guidance proving my approach was sound.

The 2nd Quarter Results - Tariffs Hurt, But...

The headline results were not good. The company reported a 3.5% decline in YOY revenue and missed consensus by 1.2%. That's the bad news. The good news is that the declines in revenue are driven in large part by supply disruptions caused by the trade war and those disruptions are largely over.

From the 2Q press release:

"We began recovering in the second quarter from the supply chain disruption caused by the increased tariffs. Our inventory levels, particularly for our best-selling goods, returned to sustainable working amounts and our sales improved."

A lack of inventory kept many furniture buyers out of the market, but those that were buying spent more than was expected. The average ticket sale increased more than 5% YOY, proving consumers are ready to spend if the merchandise is right. Gross margins were also impacted by the tariffs, but those losses were offset by lower SG&A expense.

From the 2Q press release:

"Increased product costs resulting from tariffs and transportation charges have pressured our gross margins. We have been strategic in raising retail prices for those products imported from China and will continue to analyze the impact of those changes against promotional activity."

Tariff-related impacts are also being mitigated by the shifting of production facilities out of China. Haverty is not the only one to report that its suppliers and supply chain are relocating to other areas of Asia, Mexico, and even back to the U.S. This shift is especially important for Haverty as it affects several of their high-profit furniture lines.

From the 2Q press release:

"My recent visit to meet with our important Asian vendors confirms the rapid movement of furniture production from China to Vietnam. We are confident in the ability of our vendors to make this transition for several of our important product lines."

Share Repurchases Will Help Boost Results

The company says it bought back more than 1 million shares in the quarter and is planning on repurchasing up to another $17 million under the old and newly announced buyback plans. Shares repurchased in the 2nd quarter are about 5% of the then outstanding shares, another $17 million in repurchasing would take another 5% out of the market.

Looking forward, the outlook is good. The company is expecting solid revenue and earnings growth in the 3rd quarter both quarter-to-quarter and YOY. The quarter-to-quarter comparison has consensus revenue growth near 10% and EPS near 50%, the YOY comparison revenue is more down to earth, with revenue growth of 6% and EPS growth of only 30%.

It's A Great Dividend Payer, And The Distribution Just Went Up

My interest in Haverty is in its dividend, its ability to keep paying the dividend, and its ability to increase the dividend in the future. The company just increased the distribution with the latest earnings cycle and the odds are it will be increased again. The payout ratio is a cool 58% and backed up by solid financials. There is very little debt and the liabilities are primarily in the form of lease-holds on retail space.

The yield is over 4.0% at today's share prices, but I expect that is going to come down soon as share prices go up. The company also pays (or has been paying the last few years) a nice special dividend of $1.00 or about 5% of today's share prices. That's an effective 10% yield on a consumer products stock.

It's Not That Expensive

Haverty is not that expensive, not for the yield it isn't. The stock is trading about 15.5X forward earnings which is just below the broad market average and smack in the middle of the range for home furnishers/furniture companies. Basset (BSET) is the highest valued in that lot at 19X forward earnings.

When compared to other home-oriented consumer products companies like Target, Home Depot, and Lowe's (LOW), Haverty is just plain cheap. Those stocks all deliver solid dividends but none in the range of 4%, all of them trade at multiples above HVT. Target is the cheapest at 17X, but even it is more richly valued. Home Depot and Lowe's trade at 22X and 19X forward EPS, respectively.

Institutions Love It, You Should Too

The institutional ownership of this stock is pretty high, about 88%, and when added to insider holdings brings the total up to over 90%.

The Technical Outlook

Shares of HVT have been moving steadily higher off a recent bottom for over two months. The move regained and confirmed support at the $18 level, including the 30-day EMA. Price action looks bullish and is supported by the indicators, although there are reasons to be cautious with a new entry. The MACD momentum is very weak and does not show a lot of conviction in the move. At the same time, the stochastic is near overbought which sets up the possibility for a pullback to support and/or outright correction.

The weekly chart is more bullish but still not aggressively so. The momentum indications are stronger, higher prices are expected, but the stock is within a range, and resistance could cap gains at several points including $20 and $21.

The Bottom Line

Haverty pays a very nice 4% dividend, has a healthy and debt-free balance sheet, and revenue growth in its outlook. Its revenue stream is insulated from the trade war even if its supply chain isn't. The supply chain issue has been a problem, but even those are being worked out. The charts show some activity in the stock, investors are interested, but it may be possible to get a better price. Regardless, the stock is a buy at today's prices, in my opinion, if the stock does produce lower prices, I don't think they will last long. One possibility for lower prices is later this month after the stock goes ex-dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.