Tesla - China May Not Be Able To Shoulder The Heavy Future

The building of the Shanghai Gigafactory is on schedule, but the demand side will face a serious challenge.

Investment Thesis

China has become Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) second largest market globally. Our hypothetical analysis shows that in the coming 12 months, TSLA's outlook has targeted China as its largest growth resource. However, Mr. Musk may be disappointed.

China: Tesla's No.2 Market and The Hope for Future

In the 2019 Q2 earnings release, sales from China contributed $690 MM to TSLA's total revenue, or 11% globally. Although this is a bit down from the 17.2% from Q1, it still makes China the second largest market for TSLA, right after the United States:

Source: Revenue by Segments, TSLA's ERs

We built a scenario analysis on TSLA's production over the next 12 months based on the outlook from the investor letter:

All manufacturing equipment in Fremont has demonstrated capability of a 7,000 Model 3 vehicles per week run rate, which we continue to work to increase. Gigafactory Shanghai continues to take shape… This will be a simplified, more cost-effective version of our Model 3 line with capacity of 150,000 units per year… We are looking forward to starting production in China by the end of this year… We continue to target production of over 500,000 vehicles globally in the 12-month period ending June 30, 2020.

There are a couple of key assumptions we made here:

Based on 2019 Q2 results, the weekly production of Model 3 (from Fremont facility) is about 5,600 (13 weeks over the quarter). The 7,000 run rate quoted in the letter is considered to be maximum capacity, and we assume it will be achieved by the end of 2020 Q2.

Starting production Q4 this year, the 150,000 annual production capacity from the Shanghai gigafactory is assumed to be achieved by the end of Q2 2020, representing a 37,500 quarterly production. We assumed the production number gradually grows to that as shown in the following table.

We also assumed that Model 3 will take 80% of overall vehicle production number, which is what we have witnessed during the past two quarters.

With all these assumptions, we reached the following production projection for the next 12 months. To validate the number, the 12-month cumulative production by 2020Q2 will reach 510,000, which is just 2% over TSLA's outlook.

Source: Author's Projection

We consider this projection to be positive (as it aligns quite well with TSLA's own outlook), but not too aggressive (since all the assumptions are considered to be reasonable). Based on this projection, we then turn into the sales outlook. We also have to make some reasonable assumptions on the sales number:

We are assuming the inventory level doesn't change (meaning sales will be equal to production on a quarterly basis). This is a simplified assumption, but based on historical experiences, this assumption won't be off too much. After all, if the demand is not catching up, what's the point of increasing production?

We are assuming demand from the US for Model 3 will top at 50,000 per quarter, as suggested by historical data. Sales from Norway and the Netherlands are also assumed to top at 5,000 and 3,500 per quarter accordingly. For other regions, we assume the sales to be growing at the same rate of overall sales number.

These assumptions led to the following projections on future sales:

Source: Author's Projection

As shown in the table, the sales projected from Chinese market are actually quite close to the production number from the Shanghai Gigafactory. In other words, in order for TSLA to achieve its production/sales goal, China's domestic market will need to consume almost all the Shanghai factory production, which is equivalent to around 80,000 total sales in the coming 12 months.

A validation of our calculation is that TSLA's lease agreement with the Shanghai government implies that TSLA will need to generate $3.6 billion annual sales in order to meet the $323 million tax requirement or it will have to pay the difference. Assuming $45,000 average price for a Model 3, that represents at least 80,000 Model 3 for a year, which is quite close to our projection in the table above.

An Update on Manufacturing and Demand

TSLA's building of the Shanghai Gigafactory seems to be right on schedule, and the local government showed great support as well.

Recent drone videos show that Tesla already completed the majority of the giant building's exterior last month. As China's Global Times reported:

"Tesla's electric car Gigafactory in Shanghai received its first comprehensive acceptance certificate on Monday (Aug 19), within three days of making an application, which sets a new inspection and approval timing record for the local government."

We have little doubt on TSLA sticking to its manufacturing and production schedule. Our major concern comes from the demand side. Assume all the math checks out in our model, the quarterly sales in China will have to reach over 38,000 by Q2 2020, representing an over 300% YoY growth. Does China really have the capacity of consuming so many high-end EVs?

It's true that China has become the largest EV market in the world, and China's EV market is 3× bigger than the US EV market, with good potential in terms of penetration (the world-wide EV share within the auto industry is 2.2%, while China shows a record-breaking 4.3%).

Source: Electronics Weekly via Statista/Source: InsideEVs, CAAM

However, it will still be HARD to achieve TSLA's goal above. Here are some of our reasons:

First of all, selling more than 25,000 EVs quarterly will be almost impossible for any brand in China. The following chart shows the top 10 sales EV based in the first half of 2019. Apparently, there is no single EV that can achieve that number:

Source

Second, based on TSLA's domestic Model 3 pricing (a base price of 328,000 RMB; news said it may become lower when production goes up), we have to put Model 3 at premium EV models in the Chinese market. If we look at its main competitors with similar configuration and price, none of them were on the top 10 list of EV sales:

Source

Although the Chinese version of Model 3 sells for a lower price than its main competing models (such as NIO ES6, BYD Tang and even BMW i3 which has a much lower range), and according to an online survey from a third-party company, 45% of the participants said they are willing to purchase Model 3 at this price. We have to admit that major demand for EV in China comes from more economic models. There is simply not a big enough market for premium EVs to accommodate TSLA's Chinese dream.

Lastly, China's move to slash per car subsidies to manufacturers effective late June will bring further pressure on EV demand. With continuously slowing auto sales (monthly sales were down 12.1% to 1.8 million units in July, marking the 13th consecutive month of declines for the broader sector), EV sales saw their first monthly decline in nearly two years, dropping 4.7% to 80,000 units.

Conclusion

To conclude, we see TSLA's bet on China to be aggressive. Although the Chinese market still has sizable growth potential in the long run, TSLA's goal in China may face serious challenges due to the subsidies movement and limited demand in premium EVs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.