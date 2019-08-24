Crown Crafts, Inc. Delivers A Strong Quarter, But The Stock Continues To Underwhelm Investors

Tariffs remain an ongoing threat to CRWS's business and the next tranche set for September 1 will impact performance for the rest of the year.

Contrary to the company's performance, Crown Crafts, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWS) remains undervalued in the market. CRWS delivered better than expected FY2020 Q1 results, is debt-free, produces massive amounts of cash, yields over 6 percent dividends to shareholders, and has a solid management team. These are all indicators that the company is performing well on a business level and that the discounted share price is most likely because of larger market forces.

Over the long term, it is anticipated the market will correct in CRWS's favor, although how long into the future is entirely uncertain. In the short term, it could benefit CRWS shareholders if management considered shopping the company to potential buyers in order to create more immediate shareholder value. In any case, CRWS remains a substantial opportunity for investors willing to assume the inherent risks associated with micro-cap securities.

FY2020 Q1 Review

CRWS reported FY2020 Q1 earnings before the bell on August 14th. In the quarter, the company outperformed estimates on the top and bottom lines and expanded margins across the P&L. The firm continues to generate very strong cash flows from operations, reporting $8.7m in operating cash flows in the quarter alone. Also in the quarter, the company paid off its revolving debt balance and ended the quarter with $3.5m in cash. Additionally, CRWS's Board of Directors announced a regular dividend of 8¢ (32¢ annualized) per share payable later in the second quarter, making this dividend the 33rd consecutive regular quarterly dividend in a row. All-in-all, CRWS delivered a solid quarter.

Sentiment after the earnings release signaled investors were impressed by CRWS's performance as the shares traded nearly 5 percent higher in what turned out to be a very dismal day for the broader market. As of August 21, the stock is up nearly 31 percent from its May 14th 52-week low.

Prevalent Market Forces Pressuring CRWS

Ultimately, it appears risks associated with CRWS's market size and the threat of tariffs is keeping CRWS's price depressed. The company is a micro-cap stock with really no competitive advantage other than the know-how to source products and its well-established relationships with customers and third-party trademark licensors. But this has always been the company's profile. Therefore, the fact that it is currently trading at a substantial discount suggests that CRWS is just simply out of favor in the market; and just as the tide falls, it will most certainly rise again.

Tariffs, however, loom large, but not just over CRWS - rather the entire market. On September 1, when the new tranche of tariffs go into effect, CRWS will most definitely feel some impact on more of its products. Furthermore, the company may struggle passing the costs onto customers, which could in turn squeeze margins. By how much? That is tough to say. But so far, the company has been very successful at passing the costs along and right now there is no reason to believe CRWS's management will not continue succeeding at this endeavor.

Stock Continues to Underwhelm

Despite its recent climb, CRWS remains valued at a heavy discount considering EV/TTM EBITDA and TTM P/E multiples. However, the company is trading in line with its peers base on a TTM P/S multiple. Below is a table revealing the peer group used and the results derived from the market comps.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As it stands, the company has an enterprise value just over $46.3m and a TTM EBITDA of $9.6m (inclusive of an add-back for amortization of right-to-use assets), producing a mere 4.8x multiple. In comparison, peers are trading at a rough average of 10x EV/TTM EBITDA. This is quite a spread considering CRWS generated cash flow margins of 55 percent in Q1 and 45 percent on average over the last three years.

The company's TTM P/E also indicates the company is undervalued. Since mid-year 2015, CRWS trades on average at 13.4x TTM earnings. See chart below.

Source: CRWS historical P/E ratio data

Currently, the company trades at only 9.4x TTM P/E. And what's even more curious is CRWS's peers trade on average at 17.0x. If the company simply reverts to the mean, the upside for the stock price would be around 40 percent. And at 17.0x ( in line with peers), the upside is nearly 80 percent higher than CRWS's current market price.

Sales appears to be the driving force, at the moment, for CRWS's share price. The mean and median P/S ratio for the comp group are 0.8x and 0.6x, respectively. This implies a value range between $4.33 and $6.23 per share. CRWS has been trading in this range for well over a year now. Perhaps CRWS is more appropriately valued by its sales rather than its earnings, at least in the near term. It is anticipated, however, that the market will eventually return CRWS closer to a valuation based on its earnings. After all, the company has reported positive GAAP net income for more than 10 years.

Consider Selling the Company

Based on its current market multiples, it would behoove management to test the market and see if there is any interest from potential buyers. CRWS's cash generation alone would likely entice many financial and strategic buyers to take a least a close look at the financials. And a closer look would likely get the market to reconsider the current (under)valuation of the business. Also, by shopping the company, CRWS could end up with an offer for the whole company that would create instant shareholder value. In any case, it's a win.

In all likelihood, however, management will probably not pursue this option. The CEO, Randall E. Chestnut, has deep roots with the firm and receives a nice salary along with a substantial annual dividend based on his approximately 6.5 percent ownership stake in the company. With that said, Mr. Chestnut is 71 years old and retirement may be on the horizon. Therefore, this could be an excellent time to test the market.

Conclusion

In all, CRWS remains undervalued. The company continues to present a compelling upside and a quite respectable, if not dependable, dividend to ease shareholders' irritation while the stock price continues its underwhelming performance. Market metrics provide, although not absolute, justification that the company is undervalued and it may benefit management to shop the company to see if any interest avails itself. In any event, CRWS is a solid company, as it stands, and should be considered for investment at its current market price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.