OILX: Stay Long Crude Oil

It's been a pretty good year for holders of the ETRACS S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OILX) with shares up by over 19% on a year-to-date basis. Today witnessed some heat in prices with trade talks leading to a drop of about 1%, but overall returns have been strong in conjunction with larger moves in crude oil. It is my believe that in the coming weeks and months, OILX will continue to outperform due to instrument specific factors as well as larger crude themes.

The Instrument

If you've spent some time in the commodity ETF and ETN space, you've likely seen the amazing variety of instruments available to trade. OILX adds to the space in that it provides a total-return variant on a popular crude index, the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index.

The S&P GSCI Crude Index utilizes a methodology that gives exposure to both the Brent and WTI futures markets in a production-weighted capacity which means that when you hold OILX, you are generally tracking global crude trends with fairly broad exposure. Or at least, that's the idea.

The basic problem with the underlying methodology of the GSCI Crude Index is that it is faced with some key limitations in the crude markets. The GSCI Crude Index bills itself as an index which most closely tracks the crude oil markets, but it is limited in that the only real and substantial crude futures contracts are WTI and Brent. The problem here is that there are literally hundreds of different grades of crude which trade as a proxy to these main benchmarks and WTI and Brent represent the lighter and sweeter side of crude oil compared to something like a Mexican or Canadian barrel.

Another key problem with the underlying methodology is the fact that Brent and WTI are highly correlated. When I mean highly correlated, I mean very highly correlated. Numerically speaking, the weekly changes in Brent and WTI have a correlation coefficient of 91%, which means that as goes Brent or WTI, so goes the other.

If you're willing to step outside of these two key constraints and limitations, the S&P GSCI Crude Index does a pretty good job of capturing the outright price movements of crude oil, and if you approach it with this understanding, it makes sense to use the instrument to capture trends in oil.

When it comes to OILX specifically and the index it tracks, roll yield is a really big deal. Since the index is required to give an actual tradable return through time in the futures market, it is required to roll exposure across the futures curve to avoid expiry. This process results in roll yield and roll yield can be either positive or negative depending on the structure in the market.

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that investors earn due to the feature of futures markets where prices in the back of the curve tend to trade towards the front of the curve as time progresses. When a market is in backwardation (the front contracts are priced higher than the back contracts), roll yield on a long position is positive because the contracts established at lower prices will trade up in value as the month progresses towards expiry. When a market is in contango (front contract cheaper than back contracts), roll yield on a long position will be negative because the position established at higher prices will trade down towards prompt as time approaches expiry.

For holders of OILX, this is a very good thing right now because both Brent and WTI are in backwardation. We will discuss the fundamental reasons why this is the case in the next section, but as you can see in the following links, WTI is in about $0.15 per barrel in backwardation in the front months and Brent is in about $0.64 per barrel in backwardation in the front. This tangibly means that for holders of OILX if the price of crude just went sideways, returns of the ETN would generally be positive because the rolling methodology of the S&P GSCI Crude Index would tend to push up the value of shares.

In and of itself, roll yield can be a solid reason to invest in a commodity. However, roll is an even stronger indicator when combined with an understanding of the underlying fundamentals at work in crude oil.

Crude Fundamentals

Let's start our discussion of crude fundamentals with a look at North American data. To jump straight to the conclusion, crude markets are bullish right now because crude inventories are drawing down towards the five-year average at an incredible pace as seen over the last two months.

The reason why crude inventories are falling so quickly largely has to do with both demand and supply factors. On the demand side, inventories are falling because exports remain robust despite a narrowing Brent-WTI spread.

And on the supply side, inventories are falling because imports have simply collapsed this year.

The reason why we have seen such terribly weak imports rests solely in the court of OPEC as seen in the following chart.

OPEC has extended its cuts through March of 2020, which means that inventories are likely going to continue dropping against the five-year average and in all likelihood fall under it before the end of the year.

What is noteworthy about this relationship between the OPEC cuts and the United States stock draws is that this comes in the face of incredibly weak demand in 2019 as seen by most weeks coming in consistently under the five-year average.

We are already seeing weak runs, which means that the downside risk for crude oil demand in the form of runs remains fairly subdued. If we see demand recover towards more normal levels for the balance of the year, we could see crude stocks substantially fall beneath the five-year average, which is even more bullish for crude oil because as supply tightens, prices rise. In other words, stocks have been falling even with weak demand… imagine what would happen if we had an uptick in demand. The risk is to the upside for WTI.

In terms of Brent, the fundamentals are a lot simpler because it is a waterborne crude produced in the North Sea. The market for Brent is global and logistics in and out of the region are pretty straightforward - you put it on a ship and set sail. This means that global factors like OPEC cuts set the tempo for the market since that is the competitive barrel. As long as OPEC cuts remain, Brent is almost certainly going to remain in backwardation due to the call on Brent crude as the marginal barrel. This will keep Brent prices strong and maximize roll yield for OILX.

Conclusion

While OILX follows an imperfect methodology, it is currently sitting on two very bullish contracts - each of which are delivering positive roll yield. As long as OPEC cuts remain, the forces at work in the early part of this year will remain at work. In other words, stay long OILX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.