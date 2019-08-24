Peyto: Preparing For The Future

With the constant drop in stock price, the valuation is attractive considering the limited risks.

The company is preparing for the future by buying cheap land and avoiding Canadian gas spot prices.

Due to the limited capital program, free cash flow covered the dividend while allowing for net debt reduction.

During Q2, Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCPK:PEYUF) generated again a total positive netback in the context of depressed gas prices. And with a reduced capital program, free cash flow covered the dividend and allowed for a modest debt reduction.

In this challenging environment, management is preparing for the future. Besides its focus on increasing liquids production, the company is buying land and is avoiding AECO spot prices.

As the stock price keeps on dropping, the valuation is more and more attractive. And considering the limited risks, I'm confident in keeping my shares for many years while waiting for the commodity prices to improve.

Image source: Antheah via Pixabay (Peyto lake in Alberta)

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Profits despite depressed gas and NGL prices

Due to the reduced capital program, production dropped 11% during Q2 and reached 81,496 boe/d. But thanks to the focus on the liquids-rich Cardium play, liquids production actually increased.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

And, within liquids production, the highly-priced condensate and pentanes+ products almost doubled year over year, thanks to the new Cardium wells. In contrast, production of other natural gas liquids like butane and propane decreased.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Considering the realized prices, it's a fortunate outcome. Condensate and pentanes+ prices slightly decreased to C$73.20/bbl compared to last year. But other natural gas liquids prices plunged from C$32.21/bbl to C$5.63/bbl.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Total production volume decreased, and liquids prices were lower. But revenue from liquids stayed stable due to the higher production volume of condensate and pentanes+.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

With stable and low costs, the company generated a positive total netback. And despite a higher proportion of gas compared to Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) and Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF), Peyto realized a higher total netback.

Source: Author, based on company reports

With the reduced production and the low commodity prices, funds from operations declined 34% year over year to C$76 million. But with the reduced capex of C$34.1 million, free cash flow was positive. Thus, besides paying the C$9.9 million dividend, the company reduced net debt by C$32.2 million.

Even with the reduced net debt to C$1.16 billion, leverage increased because of the drop in funds from operations. The net debt to TTM funds from operations ratio is high at 2.98x.

Instead of paying a dividend, I'd prefer the company to further reduce its net debt and have more flexibility.

But during the earnings call, there was no announcement about a dividend cut. Management discussed the reduction of the debt and the expiration of some debt in 2020. The plan is to roll over the expiring debt or pay it down with the ample undrawn credit facility.

Thus, as long as commodity prices don't decrease further, I don't expect any dividend cut.

Preparing for the future

Peyto was late to diversify away from the depressed AECO gas prices. But it's catching up. With an extra 157 mmcf/d of Empress firm delivery service starting in November 2020, management announced:

Combined with synthetic transportation, via AECO to NYMEX basis deals, and existing AECO hedges, Peyto has increased total marketed gas volumes to 348 mmcf/d on average in 2020 and 441 mmcf/d in 2021, significantly reducing exposure to future AECO price volatility.

As a comparison, Peyto produced 422.3 mmcf/d during Q2 2019. Thus, assuming a flat production, the company will have virtually no exposure to AECO spot prices by 2021.

Source: Presentation August 2019

In case gas prices recover in Canada, Peyto will grow its production to get exposure to higher prices.

Besides marketing diversification, the company bought some more lands at a cheap price (C$39/acre on average in 2019). Management has been discussing this strategy for years. The goal is to acquire cheap land in a depressed environment.

And with AECO daily spot price below C$1/GJ during Q2, it's happening now. Since the beginning of the year, Peyto acquired 94 sections. The majority of these lands contain Cardium rights and are adjacent to Peyto's infrastructure. And management expects to acquire more land at a cheap price as leases expire.

Many producers have no choice but to give up their leases as they can't increase their capital program in this challenging environment.

Peyto had bought some cheap land in the Montney area last year, and we'll soon see if the strategy paid off. The first well is expected to be brought to production in a few months.

As a side note, cutting the dividend would provide more flexibility to buy cheap land. The CEO mentioned during the earnings call he had never seen such low prices over the last 20 years.

Cheap with limited risks

But the market doesn't seem to pay attention to the medium term. A few months ago, I wrote about Peyto's cheap valuation. Since then, the stock price dropped by about 44%.

Data by YCharts

Without any negative news from Peyto, the reasons for such a development are difficult to isolate. The market may take into account the drop in the U.S. gas prices, the geopolitical situation between China and the U.S., the lack of progress with Canadian infrastructure, etc.

In any case, despite its lower liquids production in proportion to the total production, the market values Peyto's flowing barrels at a small premium compared to Tourmaline and Painted Pony.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The reason for the premium is the higher total netback Peyto generates. Even in the context of depressed gas, propane, and butane prices, the total netback was C$0.8/boe after hedges compared to C$0.17/boe for Tourmaline. Painted Pony even generated a negative total netback.

In my previous article, I estimated Peyto would generate a free cash flow of C$197.7 million while holding production flat in 2020. The calculation assumed a capital efficiency of C$10,000/boe/d.

During this quarter, management announced a capital efficiency in the range of C$10,000/boe/d to C$12,000/boe/d. Thus, assuming a capital efficiency of C$11,000/boe/d, I now estimate the company will generate a free cash flow of C$178 million. My previous article details the calculation of the free cash flow estimate based on capital efficiency.

This free cash flow estimate assumes a netback of C$2/mcfe over the long term. As a comparison, the table below shows the netbacks the company realized since 2016, without hedges.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

This quarter is the first one Peyto generated a netback below C$2/mcfe. But the netback after hedges was C$1.97/mcfe.

With a stock price at C$3.21, the corresponding free cash flow yield exceeds 33%.

The main risk is a prolonged collapse of the condensate, NGL, and gas prices. But, despite its high leverage, the company doesn't face any debt wall. The maturities of the senior notes are spread over the next nine years.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

And the undrawn credit facility of C$770 million already covers the C$620 million the senior notes represent. Also, the credit facility, of which the company drew C$530 million, has a stated term date in October 2022, and it is reducing its net debt.

Thus, considering the limited risks, I'll stay patient and I'll keep my shares. The company is reporting profits and is - slowly - reducing its net debt in the current challenging environment. It can operate like this for many years until the situation improves.

Conclusion

With depressed gas, butane, and propane prices, Peyto generated a total positive netback, thanks to the condensate production from its Cardium wells. Besides, given the challenging oil and gas environment, the company is accumulating land at a cheap price. Management also announced further marketing diversification away from AECO spot prices.

Yet, the stock price keeps on dropping. The market now values the company at a 33%+ free cash flow yield, based on my 2020 estimates. Despite the high leverage due to reduced funds from operations during this quarter, the company doesn't face any debt wall. Thus, considering the limited risks, I'm happy to keep my shares while waiting for commodity prices to improve.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.