Ignore The Trade War And Buy Crude Oil

If you've been watching the crude markets this week, it's been pretty volatile with the front month contract moving within a $5 per barrel range. On Friday, President Trump and China progressed the trade war hostilities resulting in an immediate sell-off in crude oil. If you can take a step back from the trade dialog and economic worries and actually look at the fundamentals of the commodity, I think you'll agree with me: it's a great time to buy WTI.

Crude Fundamentals

When it comes to understanding where crude is probably headed, it's critical to start with the balance. The balance represents the melding of supply and demand and comprehensively shows where the market stands at any given point. As seen in the following five-year range of inventories, the crude balance is currently consolidating following a historic reduction in crude inventories.

Numerically speaking, the 40 million barrel reduction in stocks from June through early August was basically the largest draw ever seen in the history of North American data. This historic meltdown in stocks shows how vulnerable crude inventories are right now and I believe signal what is soon to come for the balance of the year.

The reason why I am so bullish the supply and demand balance is simply by looking through the four key inputs which make up supply and demand. Let's march through them and see what's afoot in crude.

Supply

On the supply side, production is obviously the largest constituent to the balance and production has gone several years with month after month growth.

While production has continued to grow, we need to keep in mind that the rate of growth is actually feared to slow. For example, if you look through the EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook, you'll see that production growth is expected to slow through 2020. The significance here is that to balance a market, you need growing production as a baseline since population in general increases. In other words, if growth is too slow, it will not keep up with rising demand and prices will likely adjust higher to incentivize extra growth. As production continues to grow at a slower rate, I expect prices to make this adjustment higher, resulting in all around higher prices for crude.

The other constituent of supply is imports, and imports have simply tanked this year. I've harped on this quite a bit in recent articles, so I'll go soft on this point today. But the basic takeaway here is that imports are incredibly weak against the five-year average due to ongoing OPEC supply cuts (which will go through March of 2020 at minimum).

As long as imports remain subdued and production growth is expected to continue to slow, the supply side remains strongly bullish for crude oil.

Demand

On the demand side, this has actually been a pretty weak year. As seen by refining utilization, most weeks this year have witnessed below-average runs.

This weakness in demand would ordinarily lead to the price of crude collapsing, but ongoing strength in exports as well as weakness in supply through OPEC cuts and slower growth means that the balance has remained fairly tight.

As just mentioned, exports have grown this year and remain a bright spot in the demand side of the balance.

Balance

Putting these variables together, we can say that crude oil is currently bullish due to the fact that supply is weaker than the weakness seen in demand. In a market like this, it's easy to just focus on one side of the equation and jump to a conclusion saying that crude is either bullish or bearish, but it's the interplay between supply and demand that forms inventories which inform prices.

Specifically, there is a direct relationship between the level of crude inventories versus the five-year average of inventories as well as the price of crude oil.

As crude stocks fall versus the five-year average of inventories, the price of crude rises. We are currently in an environment in which crude stocks are tanking versus the five-year average, and there's a very good chance that within a few weeks, we will be under the average and headed for the lower end of the five-year range. The "Economics 101" idea here is this: as inventories tighten, prices rise, and this relationship solidly exists in the data.

Another way I time the crude markets using inventories is to simply take the two-month change in crude stocks versus the two-month change in the five-year average. This relationship can be graphically seen below.

As you can see above, we are currently in a period in which crude inventories are strongly declining versus the five-year average. When crude oil falls versus the trend in the five-year average, prices tend to rise. When crude oil rises versus the trend in the five-year average, price tends to fall.

In the chart below, I have graphically converted this relationship into a simple positive or negative bar chart to show periods in which stocks are growing faster than the average or when they are falling faster than the average.

As you can see, this metric does a fairly good job at successfully calling the major trends in crude oil. There certainly are periods where crude prices moved very rapidly and the lagging fundamentals were unable to keep up, but for the most part, every major trend in crude oil has been successfully called by the relationship between crude inventory changes and changes in the five-year average of crude oil.

We are currently in an environment in which crude inventories are falling faster than the five-year average in stocks. This relationship has historically coincided with price rallies because as inventories fall, prices tend to rise. As long as OPEC cuts continue, supply growth slows, and exports stay elevated, we are likely to see tightness against the five-year average and crude prices continue to rise. It really is a great time to be long crude oil, despite what the tweets may say.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.