Parsley Energy: Excellent Capital Efficiency Performance Puts It In A Good Position

Parsley is still expected to burn over $150 million in 2019, but that will result in 15% oil production growth from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019.

This has allowed it to raise its oil production guidance by 4% and its total production guidance by 6% without increasing capex.

Parsley has improved its capital efficiency significantly since last year (target of 12% to 14% improvement now).

Parsley Energy (PE) delivered excellent results in Q2 2019. This has contributed to Parsley increasing its full-year production guidance by several percent while also reducing its cost guidance by $0.60 per BOE and keeping its capital expenditure budget approximately the same.

As a result, Parsley's cash burn is now expected to be just above $150 million, which is a good outcome given the relatively weak commodity prices (especially for natural gas and NGLs) and the 15% Q4 2018 to Q4 2019 oil production growth that Parsley expects.

Parsley should be in a good position going forward with its improving capital efficiency and moderating base decline rates.

Excellent Performance In Q2 2019

Parsley's Q2 2019 performance was excellent, with net oil production coming in at 86.6 MBo per day, above its expectations for 81 to 85 MBo per day. It also noted that its 2019 Upton County wells are outperforming its 2018 Upton County wells in terms of oil productivity so far and that it made an 8% improvement in drilled feet per operational day in Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019. Parsley has updated its capital efficiency target to a 12% to 14% year-over-year improvement now, from its original target of 8% to 10% improvement.

Source: Parsley Energy

This strong production performance (with Q1 2019 oil production also coming in above the top end of expectations) and improvements in efficiency have allowed Parsley to increase its oil production guidance by 4% at guidance midpoint, while its total production guidance has increased by 6%. Capital expenditures are expected to be roughly unchanged from previous expectations, with Parsley narrowing down its range closer to the midpoint of its previous guidance.

The higher production and improved efficiency have also resulted in Parsley's lease operating expense and cash G&A projections by a combined $0.60 per BOE.

Source: Parsley Energy

Parsley's guidance also suggests that Q4 2019 oil production should be slightly higher than Q3 2019 oil production at around 88.8 MBo per day and 88.5 MBo per day, respectively.

Parsley's 2019 Outlook

At current strip prices, Parsley would now be projected to deliver around $1.914 billion in oil and gas revenues, with its hedges having around negative $56 million in value.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 31,298,750 $54.50 $1,706 NGLs (Barrels) 10,188,063 $15.50 $158 Natural Gas [Mcf] 50,104,125 $1.00 $50 Hedge Value -$56 Total Revenue $1,858

As mentioned above, Parsley has managed to trim its expenses by around $0.60 per BOE. Due to Parsley's increased production, total expenses are only down slightly, though.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $182 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $124 Cash G&A $137 Cash Interest $123 Capital Expenditures $1,445 Total Expenses $2,011

Parsley is now projected to have $153 million in cash burn in 2019. This is a modest improvement from my previous projections from a couple months ago. The effect of Parsley's increased production and decreased costs is partially offset by some further declines in the expected prices for NGLs and natural gas.

Parsley's $1.445 billion capex budget is expected to result in around 15% oil production growth from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019 now.

Valuation And Leverage

With its increased production and reduced costs and cash burn, Parsley's year-end leverage is projected to be approximately 1.5x its 2019 unhedged EBITDAX at current strip price. This remains a manageable level, and in Parsley's case, its outspend has resulted in a significant increase in oil production.

Parsley is now valued (at $16.10 per share) at around 5.0x unhedged 2019 EBITDAX. A 6.0x multiple would now put its value at close to $21 per share, which seems reasonable given Parsley's strong results.

Conclusion

Parsley's performance in 2019 has been quite strong, as it is now projected to increase oil production by around 15% from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019 while keeping to its original capital expenditure budget. This has come at the cost of over $150 million in cash burn, which is not bad given the significant production increases as well as the relatively low prices for natural gas and NGLs.

Parsley's improving capital efficiency and moderating base decline rate puts it in a good position for 2020, and I believe that it should be worth over $20 based on a 6.0x multiple to unhedged EBITDAX.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.