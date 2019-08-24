Yield Curves: Another Record Streak Bites The Dust

It has been a while since the 10s2s curve was inverted. In fact, the streak that just ended was the longest on record going back to 1977, and it wasn't even close.

After the 3-month vs. 10-year US Treasury yield curve first inverted earlier this year, the market has shifted its focus to the 2-year vs. 10-year part of the curve which had yet to reach inverted levels. That was, until yesterday. While the 10s2s curve flirted with inverted territory for the last few days on an intraday basis, Thursday was the first time in more than a decade that the closing yield on the two-year US Treasury was above the yield on the 10-year. And with another closely watched part of the curve moving into inverted levels, recession fears increased.

As the chart above illustrates, it has been a while since the 10s2s curve was inverted. In fact, the streak that just ended was the longest on record going back to 1977, and it wasn't even close. Going back to 1977, there have only been three prior streaks where the 10s2s curve was inverted for more than 1,000 days, and never before had the curve been positively sloped for more than 2,000 days. The current streak, though? 3,054 days. It was fun while it lasted!

