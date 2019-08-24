Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Investors will find it hard to escape macro wildcards again in the week ahead as traders digest the sudden escalation of the U.S.-China trade war, the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium, currency drama, yield curve inversion and potential developments out of the G7 conference in France. Economic releases due out that could move the meter include a report on durable goods, crude inventories data, a read on consumer confidence and the second crack at Q2 GDP that arrives in from the Commerce Department. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are in the corporate spotlight, while there are a decent number of retailers due to spill earnings. Will the major indexes break their four-week losing streak? You tell us.

Notable earnings reports:: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) on August 27; Box (NYSE:BOX), Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on August 28; Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), Marvell Technologies (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) on August 29; Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) on August 30.

Go deeper: See Seeking Alpha's complete list of earnings reporters.

IPO watch: No pricings are scheduled during the week as things stay relatively quiet in the IPO market. IPO lockup periods expire on Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) on August 26 and Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) on August 27. IPO quiet period expirations arrive on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR), Kura Sushi (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) on August 26. There could also be confirmation from Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) that it will postpone plans to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The offering was expected to raise $10B to $15B.

Projected dividend changes: L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to $0.78 from $0.685, Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to $1.15 from $1.10, Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) to €1.45 vs €1.35 (final dividend).

Go deeper: Read the latest dividend analysis.

Apple watching: Will Apple (AAPL) officially announce the timing of its special event in September next week? The timing is about right. Focus on the event has increased amid the expectation Apple will launch three new iPhone models, including two Pro models to replace the iPhone XS and XS Max. A third phone is seen replacing the iPhone XR. All three phones are expected to have faster A13 processors, triple-camera systems, reverse wireless charging functionality and a new multi-angle Face ID sensor. Shares of Apple fell 4.6% on Friday on the tariff escalation and push from President Trump for U.S. companies to look for alternatives to manufacturing in China. Wedbush estimates that the China tariff situation is a $20 to $25 stock overhang on shares as it remains the "nightmare that will not go away" for investors.

Go deeper: Dig into the quant rating on Apple..

Spotlight on same-store sales: The retail sector is still churning out earnings reports at a steady pace. As always, the pace of same-store sales will be closely watched by analysts and investors. Consensus same-store sales estimates for next week's batch of reports include Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) +6.7%, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) +3.3%, Dollar General (DG) +2.4%, Best Buy (BBY) +2.1%, Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) +1.9%, Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) +1.2%, Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) +1.0%, Guess (NYSE:GES) +1.0%, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) +0.6%, PVH(NYSE:PVH) +0.0%, Tiffany (TIF) -1.1%, Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) -5.3%, Express (NYSE:EXPR) -6.7% and Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) -7.5%.

M&A tidbits: Shareholders at PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) vote on the merger with Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) on August 26 and shareholders at Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) vote on the HP Enterprises (HPE) deal on August 27. Stocks reportedly in play with private equity include Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG), Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD).

VMworld: The list of speakers at the huge IT event hosted by VMware (VMW) includes its CEO Pat Gelsinger, COO Sanjay Poonen and CTO Ray O'Farrell. The timing is interesting with VMware just announcing acquisitions of Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL).

Go deeper: Read the sell-side reaction to VMware's earnings report and buying binge.

FDA watch: FDA action dates arrive for Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSKYF) quizartinib for FLT3-ITD AML, Kyowa Hakko Kirin's istradefylline for Parkinson's disease, Intellipharmaceutics' (OTC:IPCI) refiled NDA for oxycodone ER and Nektar Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NKTR) NKTR-181 for low back pain.

Mobile World Conference: The conference running in Chicago from August 26-28 is attracting speakers from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Citigroup (NYSE:C). Hot topics are said to include 5G, digital wallets, cardless cash, voice-enabled commerce and connected cars.

Las Vegas: The Nevada Gaming Control Board is due to post revenue numbers for July sometimes during the week. The sector is coming off a strong month in June when Las Vegas Strip gaming win was up 18% and downtown Vegas win rose 13%. The baccarat tally and numbers from the sports books will catch some attention. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming (BYD0, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) could be active after the report is issued.

Data watch: Keep an eye on the RV sector with July numbers due out from the RV Industry Association. Shipments fell 10.3% in June and 13.2% in May. Another bad month could impact trading on Winnebago (NYSE:WGO), Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH).

Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit and Conference 2019: Companies due to appear in Chicago for one-on-one meetings with investors include Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM), Calix (NYSE:CALX), Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD), Photon Control (OTC:POCEF), Intervac (NASDAQ:IVAC), GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT), TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI), InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC), CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL), Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO), Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Business update: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) has a call with investors scheduled for August 26. The event could be a good opportunity to management to refocus attention on the retail and cryptocurrencies businesses. Shares of OSTK are down 36% over the last 52 weeks.

Barron's mentions: Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is profiled favorably with the stock breaking out after several years of sluggish sales trends. Nestle's plans include new products such as veggie burgers, pet food, and sauces for home cooking aimed at millennial customers. Ulta Beauty (ULTA) also catches the eye of the publication just ahead of its earnings report. Amid strong online sales grow, Ulta is said to attract strong traffic to its more than 1.1K locations for events, consultations and product launches. The opinion on 3M (NYSE:MMM) isn't quite as rosy. There is a warning that potential environmental liabilities could erode the premium valuation multiple 3M still enjoys. Just ahead of the football season, Barron's breaks down the future of the NFL on TV and the long-term media rights package soon to be negotiated. NFL ratings are still very high even as overall TV viewership faces challenges to give networks like CBS (NYSE:CBS), NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) and ESPN (NYSE:DIS) plenty of reason not to be left out. Also on the playing field, DirecTV (NYSE:T) could find out at the end of the current season that the NFL is opting out of the Sunday Ticket deal. Could Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) sweep in for a Sunday play?

Sources: CNBC, EDGAR, Reuters, Bloomberg, MacWorld