Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Jackson Hole wrap

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assured investors that the central bank will "act as appropriate" to extend the current economic expansion, though he gave no clues as to what the next move is likely to be. Powell stated that the central bank has seen further evidence of a global slowdown, notably in Germany and China. He also pointed to increased trade uncertainty and other geopolitical events like Brexit and the Hong Kong protests. Missing from the speech was any discussion on the inversion of the yield curve or probability of a recession. The speech drew immediate criticism from President Trump.

Tesla turns to LG Chem

Tesla (TSLA) reportedly plans to buy batteries from South Korea's LG Chem Ltd (OTCPK:LGCLF) for the electric vehicles it manufactures at its Shanghai plant. The LG Chem batteries are expected to be used initially in Model 3 cars. The move would mark a diversification of the key component away from Panasonic Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFY).

New twist to Apple-Samsung rivalry

Following a dinner with Tim Cook, President Trump said the CEO made a "good case" that it would be difficult for Apple (AAPL) to pay tariffs, when Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) does not face the same hurdle because much of its manufacturing is in South Korea. "I thought he made a very compelling argument, so I'm thinking about it," he told reporters. Apple's MacBook laptops and iPhones won't face additional tariffs until Dec. 15, but some of the company's other products, including its AirPods, Apple Watch and HomePod, will be subject to the levies on Sept. 1.

Social media battleground

Marking the first time the companies pointed to China as a source of disinformation campaigns, Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB) on Monday said they dismantled a state-backed social media operation that sought to undermine protests in Hong Kong. Twitter suspended nearly 1,000 active accounts, and removed approximately 200,000 before they were live, while updating policies to prohibit advertising from state-controlled entities going forward. The latest events come as social media companies fall under pressure to stem illicit political influence campaigns online, especially ahead of the U.S. election in November 2020.

Big Tech

Early in the week, Amazon (AMZN) raised seller fees by 3% for thousands of small and medium-sized businesses in France due to a new digital tax approved by the government that aims to level the playing field between Big Tech and local companies. The precedent-setting levy, described by the U.S. Trade Representative's Office as "unreasonable," was passed by the French State in July. Scrutiny? The DOJ separately confirmed that it was working with a group of more than a dozen U.S. state attorneys general as it moves forward with a broad investigation of Big Tech that includes reviews of previously approved acquisitions.

737 MAX flights targeted for Q4

Looking to put an end to its 737 MAX crisis, Boeing (BA) announced it would hire hundreds of temporary workers to assist with aircraft maintenance and customer delivery preparations of parked jets at Grant County International Airport in Washington state. The U.S. planemaker further reiterated plans to get the 737 MAX flying again commercially in "early fourth quarter" after it wins approval of reprogrammed software for its MCAS system.

'Recalibration' of policy stance

The widely watched 2-year/10-year U.S. yield curve flattened and then briefly inverted on Wednesday after the release of the Fed's meeting minutes. Officials cut rates as insurance against low inflation or a deeper decline in business investment driven by the trade war, reasons that look even sharper as the central bank moves toward its meeting in September. While policymakers were deeply divided over whether to cut interest rates, they were united in wanting to signal the Fed was not on a "pre-set course" for more easing.

Walmart sues Tesla

A day after unveiling a new solar panel rental program, Tesla (TSLA) faced some heat. Walmart (WMT) sued the company over solar panels atop seven of its stores which allegedly caught fire and highlighted the familial ties between Tesla and SolarCity as the underpinnings of a flawed merger that produced shoddy craftsmanship. When Tesla acquired SolarCity in 2016, the $2.6B deal was criticized by many as a bailout for Elon Musk, who was the biggest shareholder of both the electric carmaker and the solar panel distributor.

Zero interest

Negative yields may be taking their toll on investor demand, as the world's first 30-year bond offering a zero coupon struggled to find buyers on Wednesday. Germany sold only €824M of the notes maturing 2050, falling far short of its €2B target. A zero-coupon, 0% long-term bond is not without precedent - with the country selling 10-year, 0% paper in April 2015. Signals that the global bond rally may now be sputtering given that more than $16T of securities around the world have negative yields.

Ballooning U.S. deficit

The federal government will rack up $12.2T in deficits through 2029, according to a projection from the Congressional Budget Office, an $809B increase from its last projection in May. That will boost debt held by the public to 95% of gross domestic product, its highest since just after World War II. Fueling the increase from May’s projection is the bipartisan deal to raise spending caps, which would add $1.7T to the deficit over the course of the next decade.