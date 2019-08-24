New Age Beverages - Why It Is Still Not A Buy

I first wrote about New Age Beverages (NBEV) back in April 2015 when it was known as American Brewing and was 30 cents. I fell in love with the small beer company that had Neil Fallon as CEO, and suggested it as a speculative buy. As time passed, it became clear that Neil was great at making beer but not as CEO. While investing in American Brewing, I was introduced to Kevin Fickle of NUWA Corp. Over the years, I met with both Neil and Kevin to discuss growth strategies for American Brewing. While we did not ultimately forge a business partnership, I respected them both. As time passed, they both realized that Neil was not the right man to run American Brewing and ultimately sold the beer assets, bought a kombucha company, hired Brent Willis and formed New Age Beverages. While Brent has grown the company and has increased the stock price dramatically (it peaked at $9.99), the rise has not come without criticism for how Brent runs and promotes New Age. Is the criticism warranted? That is the thesis for this article. Initially, I was a bull on New Age, but I have seen the transformation of a conservative company into a questionable operation; some even say it is a scam in the making.

When I first met my wife, she told me that to prove my love for her I needed to “show her”, not just say it. The same analogy applies to New Age. Promise after promise made has not been a promise kept by Brent Willis (the current CEO). After more than a few claims that have not been executed as promised, it is now time to be shown results.

In the past year, there have been more than a few claims and questionable execution issues at NBEV.

Lowered Revenue forecast and Missed EBITDA

In April 2019 when discussing 2018 year-end results on the Q1 2019 company conference call, the 2019 sales and EBITDA predictions offered by Greg Gould (CFO) were $320 million in sales and $15 million in EBITDA.

Just two weeks ago when the Q2 2019 (six-month) results came out, sales were revised down to the “upper 200 million range” which translates to ~$270 to $300 million. Using the midpoint, we get $285 million. That is more than a 10% miss in revenues.

Regarding EBITDA, after six months, the EBITDA is (.357) million. Lack of sales in China, difficulties getting CBD drink approval in the USA and difficulties getting 7-11 and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to sell the drinks are the main culprits per management.

In just four months, the company was off substantially on both projections. How can this be? Management blames the China tariffs and delays in the USA approval of CBD drinks as major obstacles in the revenues miss. And these are both fair. Up to a point.

What is disconcerting is the lack of planning/predicting that occurred prior to these projections being made.

The China tariff issues have been well known since last year. So why was NBEV's management so aggressive with their forecasts? Did they expect domestic growth to compensate for the China slowdown? Was NBEV so naive as to think that the trade tariffs would not affect future growth of the company's products. With President Trump doubling down on his expectations that American companies find alternatives to Chinese products, the Chinese government is imposing more tariffs and restrictions on American products daily. Given the current political environment, New Age may wind up having "no business" in China in the future.

NBEV has also had issues properly forecasting/planning the demand for their products inside the United States. A year ago in the second half of 2018 management was talking about the imminent release of CBD beverages by NBEV. The US government approving CBD for drinks nationwide is still shrouded in a cloud of uncertainty, and there is no end in sight regarding "if or when" CBD drinks will be approved. Despite this uncertainty, NBEV unapologetically promised a CBD beverage in the beginning of 2019. We are now nearing the end of August 2019 and still no CBD drink from NBEV. Let me reemphasize this point. A full year later we are still waiting for New Age to make good on their promise of a CBD drink being sold in the United States.

What was once seen as a "market leading opportunity" of being first to market has come and gone. Companies such as CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) and Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) now have CBD infused drinks and other products in the marketplace despite no official approval from the US government. But not New Age Beverages. These delays have cost NBEV dearly.

There are no barriers to entry in the CBD drink market. Any company with an existing bottling facility and distribution network can join the CBD drink market. Just last week it was rumored that Arizona tea was going to enter the CBD drink market. As mentioned above... all talk no action. Not what shareholders want from the management of companies they invest in.

Did NBEV's management not understand the dynamics of the two markets they planned on entering and making them the largest revenue generators for the company? Clearly, there was no "plan B".

Transparency

New Age does not break out sales in a manner that allows investors to track their successes and failures.

What percentage of sales are in the USA and overseas by individual country?

What percentage of sales are by each product segment? Kombucha? Marley? Maverick? Premier Micronutrient? Xing? PMC? BWR?

New Age only breaks out sales by the New Age and Morinda segments. Without the full disclosure of subsequent product lines, one cannot ascertain where the growth and lack of growth is coming from.

Once again, I refer to the Q1 2019 conference call. Management offered a few select percentage specifics but only when they were advantageous and painted a rosy scenario. For example, Greg Gould stated: "Latin America was up 17% Indonesia was up 117% and Vietnam was up 103%."

Those all sound great; however, there are two problems:

Why did NBEV find it so important to report select country comparisons in Q1 2019 but then stopped doing so in Q2 2019? What are the sales associated with those increases? Going up 103% or 117% from $100 is different than from $100,000 or $1 million. Specifics are lacking.

Also, on the May 9, 2019 Q1 earnings conference call, it was stated that $10 million in sales was expected from the sales of Noni+Collagen for 2019. On May 16, 2019, New Age had a press release touting $600,000 revenue in the first 3 days of their Noni+Collagen in China. No follow-up information has been provided. Why not? Have there been no reorders? It is more than a little peculiar that after bragging about the initial sales the company has gone into hibernation.

Also, in that conference call, it was stated that the Health Sciences portfolio was expected to generate $4 million in 2019 revenues. Once again, no follow-up data. Why provide the data initially if there is no willingness to provide updates? The only logical explanation is that there is no good news to report. If revenues and reorders were strong, the Brent Willis PR machine typically sends out press releases touting them.

The Blame Game

The lack of success at 7-11 and Walmart is a failure by New Age. When reading Mr. Willis' Q2 2019 earnings call transcript comments about why sales are not stronger, you are reading excuses. Mr. Willis says the owners and franchisees are not selling due to a “distribution execution issue within their own systems”.

The reality of the situation is that every company that does business with 7-11 and WMT faces these challenges. This should have been anticipated when NBEV courted these companies.

The truth lies in the details. The one major detail that New Age is not addressing or admitting: NBEV products were introduced into these companies without the proper support from New Age.

Want proof? Look at Monster energy drinks. Or 5 hour energy drinks. Or Muscle Milk. Or Arizona tea. All of those drinks faced the same “execution issues” that New Age faces. Yet, they were able to overcome them. How? Strategically planned execution by those companies. Not by 7-11 or Walmart.

Franchisees want to make money. They are always looking for items in their stores that have sales and need to be re-ordered.

Companies such as those listed above that are now household names had product roll outs that were supported with:

Advertising

Marketing

In store sampling

Free product giveaways and volume discounts to the stores

Social media

All done on a mass scale. And at a cost of several millions of dollars. Not via a roll out at one gas station or convenience store at a time.

There are companies that specialize in mystery shops to guarantee execution of new product roll outs (Field Agent is just one that comes to mind). There are also companies that specifically implement new product roll outs on a mass scale to ensure success. Simply being added to a planogram does not necessarily promise success as NBEV has discovered.

Also, in the company's Q1 2019 earnings call, the CEO said the “early read at Walmart so far was great”. So what happened? How did we go from “great” to having planogram execution issues? Simply having the product on the shelf does not make the product sell.

Poor cost controls

Per Q2 2019 10-Q - On April 3, 2019, the company signed a lease for 156,000 sf of warehouse space at a base rent average of $66,000 a month.

What makes no sense is why the rush to spend $66,000 a month on the additional space?

Per the Q2 2019 10-Q, inventories actually decreased to 36,943 on June 30, 2019 from 37,148 on December 31, 2018. Of this, only $13,538 was finished goods compared to $23,703 on December 31st, 2018. There is no immediate need for 156,000 square feet of warehouse space.

In other words, $264,000 has been wasted in the last 4 months for warehouse space that was not needed. A much more logical approach would have been to sign on option to rent the warehouse. This could have been done for a fraction of the monies spent and saved NBEV over $200,000 and counting.

Stock Dilution

Another major issue is that the company announced on April 30,2019 that NBEV began on “at the market” (ATM) stock offering of up to $100 million of the company's common stock. As of June 30, 2019, $11.4 million was sold resulting in an additional 2.2 million shares being issued. At the current stock price, the remaining $88 million would result in 25 million more shares being sold. The share count would increase from 77 million to over 102 million shares. The dilution never ends.

NBEV has seen parabolic revenue growth over the past several years via acquisitions. Along with that growth, however, NBEV has witnessed increasing losses. NBEV has never generated profits in any quarter since inception.

Conclusion

There is no proof in the business plan as it stands that these losses will turn into profits in the foreseeable future. That scenario coupled with the delays in China trade and the US approval for CBD drinks give me no reason to think that NBEV should be bought at current levels.

It is my opinion that the current stock price of $3.35 still carries a price premium associated with the CBD drinks and China revenues that may never materialize. Prior to these two changes in the NBEV business model being announced, NBEV's stock was selling for $1.50.

It would not be unrealistic to expect the stock price to drop back to the sub $2.00 range until these issues are resolved.

