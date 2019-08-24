Seadrill: Slowly Fading

The strategy is to trade short term within the pattern and mainly based on the oil prices and their increased volatility.

It was Seadrill's fourth earnings report since the company re-emerged from bankruptcy. Revenues were $321 million, up 6.3% sequentially.

Image: The Jack-up West Castor (Courtesy Seadrill)

Investment Thesis

It is still fresh enough to remind all my readers that the new Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 2, 2018. The issue was that the company was buried under a huge debt load, and the idea was to restructure it to be able to better survive a challenging market environment with decreasing daily rates, smaller drilling contracts, and vanishing cash flow.

Unfortunately, the long-term shareholders lost nearly everything in the process, albeit they were still able to get a "minimal" stake in the new SDRL.

The new Seadrill was supposed to be well-capitalized to compete in this challenging market. SDRL has no debt maturity until June 2022 with satisfying liquidity that we will analyze later here.

However, after a year and a few specks of dust, SDRL continued to drop and reached an all-time low regularly. The reason is that oil prices are weakening with the economy dealing with a damaging trade war.

The restructuring took many months, but it seems that the debt issue was not solved appropriately. Yes, the company got some breathing room, but looking at the debt load, it is still huge that cannot be repaid or reduced. A move that a few analysts considered as a "kick in the can further down the road."

Furthermore, Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) is also showing signs of an imminent restructuring, and it doesn't look good for Seadrill.

The conclusion I have already developed in my preceding article is that Seadrill will have to renegotiate a new restructuring at some point in time, and it may be closer than many think.

Anton Dibowitz, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Today, our industry and the broader macro market are dealing with setback similar to what we faced in the fourth quarter of last year. As always, we remain focused on managing the factors that we control and being as prepared as we can for the factors that we don't. You've seen us reduce our senior secured notes with a tender offer and we continue to be focused on taking out the rest of this funding that was put in place as part of our restructuring. We have already taken a considerable amount of cost out of our business and we remain laser focused on continuing our work to run our business as efficiently as possible.

Seadrill indicated on Feb. 6, 2019, it entered into a 50/50 joint venture (Sonadrill) with an affiliate of Sonangol E.P. Also, recently the company formed a 50/50 JV called GulfDrill.

Besides these two new JVs, Seadrill has four other material investments in different companies shown below:

SDRL 1Q'19 presentation

Anton Dibowitz, the CEO, said:

We continued our track record of project execution with three new builds in our managed fleet, two for Sonangol and one for Northern Drilling, delivered successfully during the quarter. Following on our success with the Sonangol JV in Angola, which is progressing to plan, this quarter we established another significant drilling joint venture together with GDI in Qatar.

Seadrill - Financials 2Q'19: The Raw Numbers

Seadrill 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 364 348 249 292 302 321 Net Income in $ Million −181 −3700 −240 −360 −295 -206 EBITDA $ Million 43 −3470 13 82 -38 28 Adjusted EBITDA in $ million - - 46 73 72 69 EPS diluted in $/share −0,36 −7,35 −2,4 −3,62 −2,95 -2.03 Cash from operation in $ Million 4 −217 −59 33 −99 -85 CapEx in $ Million 32 17 10 17 6 21 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −28 −234 −69 16 −105 -106 Cash and short term investments $ Million - 0,930 1,694 1,599 1,902 1,469 Total Debt (including related party) in $ Billion - 1.24 7.29 7.18 6.92 6.86 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 504.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 101.5 Backlog 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 RIG Backlog in $ billion 2.5 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.0 1.9

Source: SDRL filing and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog

1 - Revenues were $321 million in 2Q'19

It was Seadrill's fourth earnings report since the company re-emerged from bankruptcy. Revenues were $321 million, up 6.3% sequentially. The reported loss was $206 million this quarter, or $2.03 per share.

Revenues were $19 million higher than the preceding quarter due to the increase in reimbursable revenues, which are driven by the delivery and operations preparations for Northern Drilling and Sonangol.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $69 million. It was higher than what the company guided, or $55 million, primarily due to the timing of maintenance expenditures. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA for 3Q'19 to be between $70 million and $75 million.

2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $106 million in 2Q'19

Yearly free cash flow is a loss of $264 million with a loss of $106 million in 2Q'19. It is a concerning trend that will not change anytime soon, unfortunately. The lack of free cash flow will put further pressure on the debt and may require more financing at the end of 2019.

3 - Debt Profile

Seadrill's debt (current and non-current and ship finance lease payment) stood at $6.86 billion. Cash is now $1.469 billion.

Please see the graph and comments below:

Source: SDRL Presentation

Stuart Jackson, the CFO, said in the conference call

We start our position with the cash position at $1.5 billion. We do have bank debt of $5.7 billion for bank loans that mature between 2022 and 2024. Amortization commences in 2020 but we do have an amortization conversion election for $500 million which allows us to defer amortization payments, so effectively amortization will start in 2021.

3 - Backlog as of August 20, 2019, was $1.9 billion

Seadrill was able to secure a few contracts indicated in its fleet status in 2Q' 2019.

Below, contract backlog per year. Total backlog remaining at the end of 2Q'19 was $450 million and now stands at an estimated $343 million (Fun Trading).

Below, contract backlog per category.

The company owns and operates about 55 rigs now.

Stuart Jackson said in the conference call:

[F]rom an operations perspective we had 35 rigs, of which 17 were working at the quarter end. Eight of those are floaters and nine jack-ups, with an economic utilization through the quarter of 96%.

What has changed since the last quarter?

Seadrill added approximately $160 million in its firm backlog and another $14 million through recent rig contracts with Saudi Aramco. On August 16, 2019, we learned that Seadrill and Gulf Drilling formed a 50/50 JV called GulfDrill.

Source: SDRL Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Seadrill released its second-quarter 2019 results, and they were not as bad as I was expecting, with a rising outlook for the third quarter with an Adjusted EBITDA between $70 million and $75 million.

Anton Dibowitz indicated again that he continues to see "increased tendering activity" with "a favorable shift in contract terms."

However, the not-so-bad news stops about here and is replaced by the stark reality of a business model bleeding cash regularly while waiting for an elusive always-pushed-to-tomorrow recovery.

One exciting deal that could become the "new normal" in the offshore drilling sector, in general, is the new 50/50 joint venture between the company and Gulf Drilling, which seems a reasonable compromise that could help offshore drilling companies to share some of the financial risks attached to the industry. I am still waiting for such a deal in the floaters segment, but it is a good start.

I have to be honest, Seadrill is in a precarious financial situation accentuated by the troubled Seadrill Partners, and the risk of filing a second restructuring down the road is high. Be cautious.

Technical Analysis - Short Term

SDRL is forming a descending channel pattern which is often considered bearish. Line resistance is now around $2.85, and line support is about $1.80.

The strategy is to trade short term within the pattern and mainly based on the oil prices and their increased volatility. When the market turns optimistic on oil, I recommend selling SDRL when the stock reaches resistance around $2.85, and wait for more bad news for oil to eventually buy back at new low that I see now below $2.

