U.S. IPO Week Ahead: August Lull To Close With Another Week Of IPO Filings

Despite the recent uptick in volatility, the IPO pipeline should continue to build this coming week, as companies prepare to go public following Labor Day.

Next week, we'll be releasing our annual report on which companies we expect to move forward in the coming months in our 2019 IPO Fall Preview.

Street research is expected this coming week on five recent IPOs: Dynatrace (DT; +49% from offer price), Kura Sushi USA (KRUS; +69%), Sundial Growers (SNDL; -26%), Borr Drilling (BORR; -46%), and AMTD International (HKIB; -13%).

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/22/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 33.7% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 16.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 10.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 5.9%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping (MEIT) and SoftBank Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY).

