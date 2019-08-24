Natural Gas: Selling Pressure To Be Limited With Signs Of Warming Temperatures Early September

Temperatures look to moderate/warm across the central and eastern U.S. in the 11-16 day time period as cool air mass retreats northward into Canada.

Thursday's EIA storage report in line with consensus, but bearish with another larger-than-average weekly injection (59 Bcf vs. 60 Bcf consensus vs. 51 Bcf avg.).

Natural gas prices negative for the week as demand scales back over the next 10 days amid cooler weather; September contract down nearly 5 cents (-$0.048) for the week.

Investment Thesis

Despite having some support from LNG feed gas demand and a decline in gas rigs, a bearish weather outlook (weak weather related demand) over the next 10 days gave way to declines in natural gas prices. However, declines next week could be limited, and we could in fact see prices move higher as forecast models trend warmer in the 11-16 day time period (early September). Expect for prices to remain rangebound with downside risk potentially decreasing and upside potential increasing.

Natural gas prices finish the week down overall as cool, bearish weather pattern takes hold over the central and eastern U.S. over the next 10 days

On Friday, natural gas prices finished yet another muted trading session (fourth of the week), with the front-month September natural gas futures contract down, or 0.7 cents ($0.007), to $2.152, the October contract lower 0.7 cents ($0.007) to $2.156, and the November contract down 1 cent ($0.010) to $2.212. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month September contract over the past seven days.

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 0.05% to $18.71.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower Friday 0.08% to $12.61 and higher 0.42% to $11.76, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower 0.20% to $175.70 and higher 0.51% to $33.73, respectively.

Thursday's EIA storage report in line with expectations and bearish with another larger-than-average build

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 59 BCF for the week ending August 16, which fell within the trading range of 50 BCF to 68 BCF, and lower than consensus estimates of 60 BCF. The build of 59 BCF for the week ending August 16 is compared to the 47 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 51 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 2,797 BCF vs. 2,428 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 2,900 BCF. That's 369 BCF higher than last year, but 103 BCF less than the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of August 12-16.

U.S. drilling rigs resume their decline

On Friday, Baker Hughes reported a decline of 19 U.S. drilling rigs from 935 to 916. This includes 16 oil rigs and 3 gas rigs. The 16 oil rig decline to 754 is the lowest since January 2018. Gas rigs declined to 162.

Downstream troughing to allow for cool, Canadian airmass to envelope the central and eastern U.S. over the next 10 days while the warmth/heat stays out West; potential warming trend in the 11-16 day

Overall, the weather pattern will be bearish over the next 10 days or into early September. Normal to cooler than normal temperatures will be the theme across the major natural gas consumption regions of the central and eastern U.S., while warmer/hotter than normal temperatures will be located over the western U.S. The epicenter for cooler than normal temperatures will be located over the central U.S. (especially the north-central U.S.). Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 3-8 day (August 26-31) temperature pattern.

Forecast models are hinting around at the potential for temperatures to moderate/warm across the central and eastern U.S. in the 11-16 day time period. Temperature anomalies look to average near normal levels to even warmer/hotter than normal across the central and eastern U.S. for the balance of this time period. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (September 2-7) temperature pattern.

Figure 6 below is a map from the 06z GFS ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (September 4-9) temperature pattern.

Overall, we are looking at normal to below normal cooling demand nationally over the next 10 days before seeing demand potentially increase in the 11-16 day time period (assuming the warming trend verifies). Warming trends will continue to be closely monitored over the weekend. Larger than normal injection can be expected for the last week of August, but the potential warmer weather for early September could cut into injection thus bringing the weekly build closer to normal levels than was projected before.

Final Trading Thoughts

The news over the past week on increased LNG feed gas demand and a continued decline in gas rigs help offset production some, but weather is still the primary driver. That said, the lack of support from a demand point of view regarding the weather pattern over the next 10 days has and could continue to result in natural gas prices sliding for the new week (though it would be limited). With the pattern trending warmer in the 11-16 day time period, selling pressure could be limited and prices could in fact trend higher next week as a result. That said, prices should remain rangebound through next week with the potential for downside risk decreasing and upside potential increasing.

Expect a price range between $2.05 and $2.25 over the next week for the front-month September futures contract, with UNG will trading between $16.50 and $20.50.

Figure 7 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 8 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Finally, Figure 9 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 9: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

