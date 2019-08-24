Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/22/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/22/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August, and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Unifi (UFI);

Horizon Global (HZN); and

W. R. Grace (GRA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Pedevco (PED);

Mosaic (MOS); and

Citizens Financial (CFG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD);

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB);

Codexis (CDXS);

Zendesk (ZEN);

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB);

RealPage (RP);

RingCentral (RNG);

Papa John's Intl (PZZA);

Anaplan (PLAN);

Procter & Gamble (PG);

Dorian LPG (LPG);

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE); and

Fiserv (FISV).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 40 North Latitude Fund BO W. R. Grace GRA B $6,892,370 2 Chatham Asset Mgt BO R.R. Donnelley & Sons RRD B $1,571,998 3 Koch Charles John DIR Citizens Financial CFG B $486,750 4 Nicols John J CEO, DIR Codexis CDXS B $266,000 5 Beebe Cheryl K DIR Mosaic MOS B $249,692 6 Kennedy John C DIR Horizon Global HZN B $240,093 7 Boswell Stephen T DIR ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB JB* $214,956 8 Langone Kenneth DIR Unifi UFI B $197,200 9 Riley Bryant R DIR Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises BW B $184,885 10 Kukes Simon G CEO, DIR, BO Pedevco PED B $181,458

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Shmunis Vladimir CEO, CB, BO RingCentral RNG AS $15,853,969 2 Winn Stephen T CB, CEO, BO RealPage RP AS $12,583,501 3 Taylor David S CB, CEO, DIR Procter & Gamble PG S $10,457,394 4 Svane Mikkel CB, CEO Zendesk ZEN S $7,704,120 5 Wedell Wedellsborg Johan DIR, BO Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB S $4,637,898 6 Schnatter John H BO Papa John's Intl PZZA S $4,279,600 7 Sprecher Jeffrey C CEO, DIR Intercontinental Exchange ICE AS $3,696,492 8 Bw BO Dorian LPG LPG S $3,001,000 9 Calderoni Frank CB, CEO Anaplan PLAN S $2,861,117 10 Yabuki Jeffery W CB, CEO Fiserv FISV AS $2,686,300

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

