Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/22/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/22/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will continue increasing in August, and stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Unifi (UFI);
  • Horizon Global (HZN); and
  • W. R. Grace (GRA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Pedevco (PED);
  • Mosaic (MOS); and
  • Citizens Financial (CFG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD);
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB);
  • Codexis (CDXS);
  • Zendesk (ZEN);
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • RingCentral (RNG);
  • Papa John's Intl (PZZA);
  • Anaplan (PLAN);
  • Procter & Gamble (PG);
  • Dorian LPG (LPG);
  • Intercontinental Exchange (ICE); and
  • Fiserv (FISV).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

40 North Latitude Fund

BO

W. R. Grace

GRA

B

$6,892,370

2

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

R.R. Donnelley & Sons

RRD

B

$1,571,998

3

Koch Charles John

DIR

Citizens Financial

CFG

B

$486,750

4

Nicols John J

CEO, DIR

Codexis

CDXS

B

$266,000

5

Beebe Cheryl K

DIR

Mosaic

MOS

B

$249,692

6

Kennedy John C

DIR

Horizon Global

HZN

B

$240,093

7

Boswell Stephen T

DIR

ConnectOne Bancorp

CNOB

JB*

$214,956

8

Langone Kenneth

DIR

Unifi

UFI

B

$197,200

9

Riley Bryant R

DIR

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

BW

B

$184,885

10

Kukes Simon G

CEO, DIR, BO

Pedevco

PED

B

$181,458

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Shmunis Vladimir

CEO, CB, BO

RingCentral

RNG

AS

$15,853,969

2

Winn Stephen T

CB, CEO, BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$12,583,501

3

Taylor David S

CB, CEO, DIR

Procter & Gamble

PG

S

$10,457,394

4

Svane Mikkel

CB, CEO

Zendesk

ZEN

S

$7,704,120

5

Wedell Wedellsborg Johan

DIR, BO

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

YMAB

S

$4,637,898

6

Schnatter John H

BO

Papa John's Intl

PZZA

S

$4,279,600

7

Sprecher Jeffrey C

CEO, DIR

Intercontinental Exchange

ICE

AS

$3,696,492

8

Bw

BO

Dorian LPG

LPG

S

$3,001,000

9

Calderoni Frank

CB, CEO

Anaplan

PLAN

S

$2,861,117

10

Yabuki Jeffery W

CB, CEO

Fiserv

FISV

AS

$2,686,300

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.