By The Book IV: The Large Cap Value Dividend Strategy For August

YCharts states it selects stocks daily based on the Large Cap Value screen. The list has one caveat: "what worked in the past is never guaranteed to work in the future."

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Large Cap Value dividend dogs showed 13.51% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-priced dogs ruled this Large Cap Value dividend pack.

All 38 Large Cap Value stocks tracked by YCharts showed dividends >2.5% as of 8/22/19. Top-ten ranged 6.46%-10.54% by yield and ranged 40.22%-82.17% by broker price-target-upsides.

The Large Cap Value Ranking looks at the price of a stock relative to various measurements that determine intrinsic firm value. Only the largest 10% of companies comprise this portfolio.

A previous series of articles looked at (1, 2, & 3) billionaire and hedge fund holdings beginning with 50 Kiplinger stocks selected from individual holdings of high net worth notables as penned by James Brumley, an author for Kiplinger.

Then (4) we surveyed Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) collection of dividend dogs, followed by (5) a survey of 61 Solid Goldman Sachs dividend holdings, and then (6) looked at the dogs of BlackRock, the world's biggest manager of fund holdings, went on to (7) survey Soros Fund holdings, and finished with a look at (8) Neuberger Berman equities, and (9) Renaissance-Medallion dividend stocks.

This new series, submitted over several late summer weeks, looks at five essential published investment strategies named for Ben Graham, Growth at a Reasonable Price, Peter Lynch, Large Cap Value, and Dividend Power.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated 42.1% To 87.1% Net Gains For Ten Top Large Cap Value Dividend Dogs By August 2020

Five of ten top Large Cap Value stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for Large Cap Value selected dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 22, 2020 were:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) was projected to net $871.13, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% more than the market as a whole.

ING Groep NV (ING) was projected to net $786.79, based on a median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 29% more than the market as a whole.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) was projected to net $698.67, based on the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 70% more than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) was projected to net $643.53, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 55% more than the market as a whole.

PetroChina Co. Ltd. (PTR) was projected to net $532.38 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from five brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 21% over the market as a whole.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was projected to net $524.70, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 48% more than the market as a whole.

Telefonica SA (TEF) netted $515.55 based on the median of estimates from three analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 33% less than the market as a whole.

Carnival PLC (CUK) was projected to net $459.55, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 6% more than the market as a whole.

Total SA (TOT) was projected to net $451.80, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% less than the market as a whole.

BP PLC (BP) was projected to net $421.04, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 59.05% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 28% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The Large Cap Value Selections For August 2019

How did this collection of 38 Large Cap Value dogs come to be?

The ranking was created by YCharts putting together complementary strategies found during their research. It is essentially a value ranking, which looks at the price of a stock relative to a number of measurements that determine intrinsic firm value. Only the largest 10% of companies based on market cap are allowed in this portfolio.

38 Large Cap Value Selections By Target Gains

38 Large Cap Value Selections By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Large Cap Value Stocks By Yield

Top ten Large Cap Value stocks selected 8/22/19 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top dog by yield was one of six energy sector representatives, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. [1]. The other five energy dogs placed second, third, fifth, seventh, and eighth places: Ecopetrol SA (EC) [2]; Energy Transfer LP [3]; Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) [5]; BP PLC [7]; Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) [8].

Financial services large cap value stocks placed fifth and tenth by yield in ING Groep NV [5], and UBS Group AG (UBS) [10]. One communication services firm placed sixth, Telefonica SA [6], and a consumer cyclical representative was ninth, Ford Motor Co. (F) [9], to complete the large cap value selected top ten dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten August Large Cap Value Dogs Showed 38.3%-82.66% Upsides While (31) No Downsiders Emerged

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 13.51% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Large Cap Value Dividend Stocks To 2020

Ten top Large Cap Value dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Large Cap Value dividend dogs of 8/22/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Large Cap Value Dogs (32) Delivering 52.53% Vs. (33) 48.28% Net Gains by All Ten Come August 2020

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the Large Cap Value kennel dogs by dividend yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.51% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced selection, ING Groep NV, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 78.88%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Large Cap Value dividend dogs as of August 22 were: Telefonica SA; Ford Motor Co.; ING Groep NV; UBS Group AG; Energy Transfer LP, with prices ranging from $6.59 to $13.68.

Five higher-priced Large Cap Value dividend dogs as of August 225 were: Ecopetrol SA; BP PLC; Occidental Petroleum Corp.; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., whose prices ranged from $15.86 to $48.91.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your By The Investment Style Book Picks stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.