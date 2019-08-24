Market Volatility Bulletin: SPX Falls As Narrative Falls Into Disrepair

VIX9D is printing above spot VIX and the entire term structure, but not at panic levels.

Stocks were pretty mellow just after Jay Powell spoke, and then Trump + Trade broke into the mix.

Market Intro

After starting out pretty even-keeled, US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) shot into pandemonium after a series of outraged tweets from the President.

No sector was spared a loss of less than 1% in magnitude. Utilities (XLU) held up best (down about 1%), while the energy sector (XLE) plunged nearly 3.5%.

Spot VIX jumped up 3 full vol points on a close-close basis, finishing the day below its highs of 21.

Thoughts on Volatility

Regardless of your thoughts on Donald Trump, he certainly amped up volatility on Friday. His methods are indisputably unconventional. And while this may be some combination of funny, disconcerting, or perhaps long overdue, the fact is that it throws a new risk factor into play that is unlikely to go away anytime soon.

That's a good take on matters from Mohamed El-Erian. I don't so much agree that liquidity took an adverse hit. QT looks set to finish off in September. Fed Funds Futures moved markedly to the lower end of projected rate range after Powell's statement.

Fundamentals, around the world and to a lesser degree in the US, have been deteriorating. While I might argue that negative rates are overdone, it's fair to say that the global economy is looking pretty darn wobbly.

The SPX is not so far off its all-time high (about 6.5%). Thus far, equities appear to be unconcerned about the trials facing corporations. I do believe that, for now, there's reason to accept that there is a floor set for volatility...

Everything is bound to happen sooner or later. Markets are fantastic at generating surprises, but the stronger case to be made seems to be that we'll see a continuation of Friday's action taken into next week.

That's not the end of the bull market. But it could lift vol markets into the upper range of the last three months, perhaps north of 24 on spot VIX.

Term Structure

The term structure is quite flat. There is really only about 1 vol point between the low contract (December - what else is new) and the high contract (the M1).

VIX futures got quite the lift over the past week; the lion's share of the movement occurred today.

While the real action of the day occurred at or after 11 AM, markets were certainly keyed up for a meaningful move, as gravity was placed on Chair Powell's speech.

Here's a five-day of the VIX9D index. Nine-day vol looked to be moving into a trend of greater calm. We indeed saw spot make it below 16 as recently as Thursday.

Now this index perches above the entire term structure. This positioning anticipates greater movement over the next couple weeks, but I'll hasten to add that the premium of VIX9D over spot is by no means giant.

So far in 2019, volatility markets have behaved in an orderly fashion, and they appear to be gearing up for more of the same.

The last five days ultimately accrued benefits to the long-vol position (VXX, UVXY).

For those who take the view that short-vol (SVXY, ZIV) will reassert itself, I'd personally hold off on that buy order at least until we see spot get closer to the upper end of its range since early August (15-24).

Even then, I think there are a lot of issues that markets have to work through, now that tariffs, missiles, and tweets are firing unpredictably. None of these factors matter unless markets say they matter, and right now apparently, they do take a toll on risk assets.

So I'd give some thought to spreads that sell puts on SVXY if you're inclined to go long the shares. Perhaps allow for some time decay to work off, and perhaps some vega as well. Something to consider (assuming, of course, that you are inclined to get short vol here).

Wrap Up

For a more detailed take on Chair Powell's remarks, please click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.