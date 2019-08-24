BlackLine: A FinTech With 26% Revenue Growth

Essentially, all revenues come from one solution, meaning there is little cross-selling going on.

BlackLine, Inc. (BL) is one of the few digital transformation enablers that provide SaaS financial close management and accounting automation. BlackLine’s scalable platform also provides apps for account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

The company is identified as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions, along with fellow competitors Workiva (WK) and Oracle (ORCL).

BlackLine has a lot going for it, including partnerships with SAP SE (SAP) and NetSuite, and also a recently announced 5-tiered partner program. The stock price is fairly valued by my estimation. The company has positive free cash flow and revenue growth of 26% for the most recent twelve months.

Despite all of the positive attributes I have uncovered for this stock, I have decided to give BlackLine a neutral rating. There are several reasons for this decision, listed below.

The first reason is that although the company has a very sticky product with a 97% renewal rate, the dollar-based net retention rate has been in decline for the last couple of years.

I believe that the decline is due to a lack of cross-selling. According to the annual report, BlackLine offers:

"...nine core cloud-based products, including Transaction Matching, Account Reconciliations, Consolidation Integrity Manager, Daily Reconciliations, Journal Entry, Variance Analysis, Task Management, Compliance, and Insights. Customers typically purchase these products in packages that we refer to as solutions, but they have the option to purchase these products individually. Current solutions include Balance Sheet Integrity, Close Process Management, Accounting Process Automation, Finance Transformation, Intercompany Hub and Smart Close."

However, the following risk statement is made in the same report:

"We currently derive and expect to continue to derive substantially all of our revenues from our Close Process Management solution. As such, the continued growth in market demand for this solution is critical to our continued success.”

Since all revenue is coming from one and only one solution, it appears that there is very little cross-selling going on. Therefore, the dollar-based net retention rate of 108%, reasonable by most standards, is primarily the result of a very sticky product with 97% renewal plus customer growth as fees are scaled according to use.

The second reason for giving a neutral rating is the failure to meet the Rule of 40. Although the free cash flow margin is positive and rising, the revenue growth rate is falling. If the growth rate doesn’t at least stabilize, BlackLine likely won’t meet the Rule of 40 in future years.

The third reason for the neutral rating is that the current market volatility is forcing me to be more conservative with my assessments. Trade wars and Federal Reserve folly are becoming more intense as we progress through the summer and the likelihood of a market correction is high heading into September. BlackLine's stock has a Beta of nearly 1.5, meaning that the stock price could fall significantly faster than the S&P 500 index in the event of a market correction.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, BlackLine is slightly above the trendline, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is modestly higher than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that BlackLine is fairly valued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

BlackLine’s revenue grew by 26% for the most recent 12 months, down from 47% in 2017.

Free Cash Flow Margin

BlackLine’s free cash flow margin TTM has been slowly rising from -5% in 2017 to +6.6% for the most recent 12-month period.

Rule Of 40 Applied To BlackLine

BlackLine's YoY revenue growth was 26%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing 12 months was 6.6%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 26% + 6.6% = 32.6%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out below 40%, I conclude that the company has work to do to bring growth and profitability into balance.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. Unfortunately, the company is in fact burning cash, but the good news is that it is not as extreme as some companies I have analyzed.

In the case of BlackLine, the SG&A expense is 82% of the total revenues. This means that BlackLine is spending nearly as much on SG&A as it is on revenue intake.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

The operating margin is smack on the trendline, suggesting that cash burn is similar to its peers.

Competition

As I mentioned earlier, BlackLine is identified as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions.

What is interesting, however, is that BlackLine's management does not identify Workiva as a competitor in the company reports or earnings call transcripts. Instead, management only identifies Trintech and Oracle Hyperion:

"The market for accounting and financial software and services is highly competitive and rapidly evolving. Our competitors vary in size and in the breadth and scope of the products and services they offer. We often compete with other vendors of financial automation software such as Trintech. We also compete with large, well-established, enterprise application software vendors, such as Oracle, whose Hyperion software contains components that compete with our platform."

Note that Gartner gives Workiva a higher score for completeness of vision. BlackLine's management would have investors believe that their product is the only one out there other than manually-operated spreadsheets.

Summary

BlackLine provides cloud-based financial close management and accounting automation solutions and is identified as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions, along with Workiva and Oracle. The company has an ongoing partnership with SAP and interfaces with many other ERP platforms. While I believe that the company is fairly valued relative to its peers, I have three concerns.

The first concern is the falling dollar-based net retention rate. While it is still at an acceptable 108%, I wouldn't want to see it fall much lower. In any case, it appears that there is not much cross-selling going on as all revenue is essentially being generated by the Close Process Management solution. This gives me hesitation as BlackLine should be working closely with customers to come up with new applications that the customers are actually interested in.

The second concern is that BlackLine comes up short on the Rule of 40 and will probably come up short in future years unless the company can reverse the declining revenue growth.

The third concern is more general in nature. The current market conditions are quite volatile, making me be more conservative in my ratings. BlackLine has a Beta of nearly 1.5 meaning that the stock could fall significantly more than the S&P 500 in the event of a market correction.

For these reasons, I am giving BlackLine a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.