Elanco: Greater Risks And Rewards Following The Bayer Deal

I am turning more upbeat here, not to be confused with a positive stance on the shares.

Everything changes following the deal with Bayer which pushes up both risks (high leverage) and potential rewards.

Elanco (ELAN) has seen an eventful year. Late September of 2018, the company was spun-off from Eli Lilly (LLY) into a pure play on animal health. When I reviewed the prospects for the company at the time, I concluded that the valuation of the entire sector (including Elanco) was too high to consider as attractive. That has changed for the good at this moment in time, not to be confused with a positive thesis.

The Old Thesis

While Elanco was just a relatively small business within Eli Lilly, the company is a large player as a standalone animal health business. Its activities include disease prevention, therapeutics, protein & health as well as other animal food. While the business generates half of its sales from North America, it has a large presence across other major geographic regions as well, and a diversified product line-up.

Elanco went public at $24 per share late September, with pricing up substantially from the preliminary offering range of $20-23 per share. Shares jumped to $36 per share on their opening day which valued the 356 million shares at $12.8 billion. Including $2.2 billion in net debt, I found the $15 billion valuation quite a lot for a business with flattish sales of $2.9 billion in recent years. The flattish sales trends seen over 2015, 2016 and 2017 meant that the company was underperforming its peers. Adjusted EBITDA of $499 million resulted in quite a high leverage ratio of 4.4 times.

With adjusted operating earnings seen at $362 million, I ended up with earnings potential of just $0.55 per share on the back of $100 million in interest expenses and a 20-25% tax rate. Even if I assumed 20% margins on $3 billion in sales, which more or less coincided with ambitions of management, I saw earnings per share barely surpassing the $1 per share mark.

Trends Ever Since

In December of last year, the company announced preliminary 2018 results and outlined a guidance for 2019. Revenues for 2018 were seen at $3.05-$3.08 billion with adjusted earnings per share seen at $1.14-$1.16 per share, as the company guided for 2019 sales of $3.10-$3.16 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.02-$1.12 per share. The decline in earnings amidst slightly higher sales is attributed to costs incurred as a standalone business.

The good news is that organic growth accelerated to mid-single digits in 2018 as adjusted earnings totaled $1.18 per share.

In April, the company acquired Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) in a deal worth a couple of hundred million dollars. In May, the 2% organic growth revenue number for the first quarter was not that impressive in my book as the company reiterated its adjusted earnings guidance despite intensifying currency headwinds. Halfway August, second-quarter results revealed a modest acceleration in comparable sales growth numbers to 3%.

The company ended Q2 with $385 million in cash and equivalents, while gross totaled totals $2.41 billion, for a net debt load just above the $2.0 billion mark. With adjusted EBITDA trending at around $700 million a year based on the numbers for the first half of the year, leverage ratios are improving rapidly.

Despite the improving sales numbers and reduction in leverage, shares have been trading flat at best and exchanged hands at $33 by the end of July, as investors were digesting elevated expectations and costs incurred as a standalone company.

The Mega Deal

Following some well telegraphed rumours, it became official on the 20th of August that Elanco would acquire the Animal Health Business of Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) which needs the money following the expensive and ill-timed acquisition of Monsanto. Investors in Elanco have real doubts on the deal as shares fell from $30 to $28 upon the deal announcement, even as the purchase price was quite a bit lower than previously rumored price tags.

The deal values Bayer's activities at $7.6 billion as the deal includes a $5.3 billion cash component while Bayer will hold $2.3 billion in the form of Elanco's shares, or approximately 68 million shares. Note that this was based on an average price of $33, as the value of the stake has dropped to $1.9 billion based on the current share price around $28 per share.

The Animal Health business of Bayer generates about $1.7 billion in sales and reports much higher gross margins than Elanco. In terms of EBITDA margins, the picture is more or less the same, although EBITDA margins of 23% reported by the Bayer unit are two percentage points higher than Elanco. Based on the purchase price, the business is valued at 4.5 times sales. This compares to a 4.2 times multiple for Elanco based on a share price of $30 per share.

Net debt of Elanco of $2.0 billion will jump to about $7.3 billion. With EBITDA of Elanco running at $700 million and Bayer posting EBITDA near $400 million, leverage ratios are very high at 6.6 times. The company reports a 5 time leverage ratio, but this is based on the inclusion of synergies which are seen at $275-$300 million. That is quite an ambitious synergy target with combined sales less than $5 billion. This suggests that margins will jump 5-6% across the revenue base of both companies.

It is very clear that investors are voting with their feet. With 367 million shares outstanding ahead of the deal and Bayer being granted about 68 million shares, I end up with a pro-forma share count of 435 million shares. These are down over $2 per share in response to the deal announcement. This means that about a billion in value has gone up into smoke in response to a $7.6 billion deal.

About Accretion?

Elanco is currently reporting adjusted earnings at around $1.07 per share based on a share count of 367 million. That suggests that adjusted earnings currently trend around $393 million in dollar terms. Assuming that Bayer's animal business has D&A charges equal to 10% of sales (as is the case for Elanco), it will contribute 13% EBIT margins, or about $220 million in EBIT. With the cash component calling for a $5.3 billion payment, it is evident that incremental interest expenses are very high. A 5% cost of debt results in incremental interest costs of $265 million, greater than the EBIT contribution of the activities. Given the higher share count, the deal is most certainly dilutive.

Including $275-$300 million in synergies, the net EBIT contribution from the deal runs at around half a billion. Incremental interest costs of around 5% on a $5.3 billion cash payment works down to $265 million, still leaving nearly $250 million in incremental earnings before taxes. With a diluted shares count of 435 million shares, that lays down a road map for earnings of $1.50 per share in the years to come.

If that is realistic and will be achieved, shares more or less trade at a market multiple. The issue remains that leverage stands at 5 times if synergies are included with leverage ratios approaching 7 times if we do not account for synergies. Those are very elevated leverage ratios by all means, even for a stable player in a growing end market.

Caution, Turning More Upbeat

It is very clear that appeal for Elanco is improving as the company has seen organic growth in its first year since the spin-off, while shares are down about 20% from the levels around the IPO a year ago. Continued growth, lower valuations and reduced debt (ahead of the Bayer deal) is appealing.

The situation has changed in its entirety following the Bayer deal as the deal structure, with Bayer desperately needing cash, means that leverage is perhaps a bit higher than is advisable and remains a multi-year concern, yet earnings per share power could improve meaningfully as well.

While I am attracted to lower valuations at this point in time, I am still wary of the elevated debt load and hence am not a buyer yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.