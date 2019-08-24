Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 25

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Atrion Corp.
|
(ATRI)
|
9/13
|
9/30
|
1.35
|
1.55
|
14.81%
|
0.82%
|
17
|
Community Bank System
|
(CBU)
|
9/13
|
10/10
|
0.38
|
0.41
|
7.89%
|
2.73%
|
28
|
L3Harris Technologies Inc
|
(LHX)
|
9/3
|
9/18
|
0.685
|
0.75
|
9.49%
|
1.44%
|
18
|
Altria Group Inc.
|
(MO)
|
9/13
|
10/10
|
0.8
|
0.84
|
5.00%
|
7.24%
|
50
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday August 26 (Ex-Div 8/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Parker-Hannifin Corp.
|
(PH)
|
9/13
|
0.88
|
No Change
|
158.03
|
2.23%
|
63
|
Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc.
|
(RBA)
|
9/18
|
0.2
|
Increase
|
39.09
|
2.05%
|
19
Tuesday August 27 (Ex-Div 8/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Maxim Integrated Products
|
(MXIM)
|
9/13
|
0.48
|
Increase
|
52.15
|
3.68%
|
18
|
NextEra Energy Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
9/16
|
1.25
|
No Change
|
221.9
|
2.25%
|
25
|
Weyco Group Inc.
|
(WEYS)
|
9/30
|
0.24
|
No Change
|
23.38
|
4.11%
|
38
Wednesday August 28 (Ex-Div 8/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Analog Devices Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
9/11
|
0.54
|
No Change
|
104.17
|
2.07%
|
17
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP
|
(BEP)
|
9/30
|
0.515
|
No Change
|
36.52
|
5.64%
|
10
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
|
(BIP)
|
9/30
|
0.5025
|
No Change
|
45.77
|
4.39%
|
12
|
Badger Meter Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
9/13
|
0.17
|
Increase
|
49.8
|
1.37%
|
27
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers
|
(CFR)
|
9/13
|
0.71
|
No Change
|
81.91
|
3.47%
|
26
|
Costco Wholesale
|
(COST)
|
9/13
|
0.65
|
No Change
|
274.01
|
0.95%
|
16
|
CSX Corp.
|
(CSX)
|
9/13
|
0.24
|
No Change
|
64.62
|
1.49%
|
15
|
Dover Corp.
|
(DOV)
|
9/16
|
0.49
|
Increase
|
88.1
|
2.22%
|
64
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
9/13
|
0.58
|
No Change
|
76.8
|
3.02%
|
13
|
Evergy Inc
|
(EVRG)
|
9/20
|
0.475
|
No Change
|
64.49
|
2.95%
|
14
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
9/19
|
0.72
|
No Change
|
269.61
|
1.07%
|
21
|
Flowers Foods
|
(FLO)
|
9/13
|
0.19
|
No Change
|
23
|
3.30%
|
18
|
Hubbell Inc.
|
(HUBB)
|
9/16
|
0.84
|
No Change
|
123.73
|
2.72%
|
11
|
Meredith Corp.
|
(MDP)
|
9/13
|
0.575
|
No Change
|
42.46
|
5.42%
|
26
|
NACCO Industries
|
(NC)
|
9/13
|
0.19
|
No Change
|
48.86
|
1.56%
|
34
|
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
9/11
|
0.37
|
No Change
|
40.11
|
3.69%
|
19
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
9/17
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
46.34
|
1.81%
|
17
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
9/20
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
89.79
|
1.02%
|
44
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
9/13
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
92.11
|
1.09%
|
51
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
9/16
|
0.22
|
No Change
|
66.51
|
1.32%
|
47
|
Union Pacific
|
(UNP)
|
9/30
|
0.97
|
Increase
|
159.98
|
2.43%
|
13
Thursday August 29 (Ex-Div 8/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cass Information Systems Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
9/13
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
48.35
|
2.15%
|
17
|
Connecticut Water Service
|
(CTWS)
|
9/17
|
0.3275
|
No Change
|
69.67
|
1.88%
|
50
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
9/13
|
0.57
|
Increase
|
63.25
|
3.60%
|
16
|
Linde Plc
|
(LIN)
|
9/17
|
0.875
|
No Change
|
184.26
|
1.90%
|
26
|
Lockheed Martin
|
(LMT)
|
9/27
|
2.2
|
No Change
|
376.89
|
2.33%
|
16
|
McDonald's Corp.
|
(MCD)
|
9/17
|
1.16
|
No Change
|
214.66
|
2.16%
|
43
|
McKesson Corp.
|
(MCK)
|
10/1
|
0.41
|
Increase
|
144.85
|
1.13%
|
12
|
MGE Energy Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
9/15
|
0.3525
|
Increase
|
74.99
|
1.88%
|
44
|
Nike Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
9/30
|
0.22
|
No Change
|
80.44
|
1.09%
|
17
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
9/16
|
0.61
|
No Change
|
77.55
|
3.15%
|
24
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
9/17
|
0.11
|
No Change
|
29.51
|
1.49%
|
16
|
Stanley Black & Decker
|
(SWK)
|
9/17
|
0.69
|
Increase
|
131.1
|
2.11%
|
52
|
Wendy's Company
|
(WEN)
|
9/17
|
0.1
|
No Change
|
21.08
|
1.90%
|
10
Friday August 30 (Ex-Div 9/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arrow Financial Corp.
|
(AROW)
|
9/13
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
31.23
|
3.33%
|
25
|
L3Harris Technologies Inc
|
(LHX)
|
9/18
|
0.75
|
Increase
|
208.89
|
1.44%
|
18
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AmerisourceBergen Corp.
|
(ABC)
|
9/3
|
0.4
|
1.92%
|
Aflac Inc.
|
(AFL)
|
9/3
|
0.27
|
2.23%
|
Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
8/30
|
0.31
|
2.41%
|
American States Water
|
(AWR)
|
9/3
|
0.305
|
1.39%
|
Bunge Limited
|
(BG)
|
9/3
|
0.5
|
3.76%
|
Black Hills Corp.
|
(BKH)
|
9/1
|
0.505
|
2.64%
|
BOK Financial Corp.
|
(BOKF)
|
8/27
|
0.5
|
2.65%
|
Church & Dwight
|
(CHD)
|
9/3
|
0.2275
|
1.16%
|
Chemed Corp.
|
(CHE)
|
9/3
|
0.32
|
0.30%
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
9/3
|
1.311
|
3.69%
|
CMS Energy Corp.
|
(CMS)
|
8/30
|
0.3825
|
2.48%
|
Columbia Sportswear Co.
|
(COLM)
|
8/29
|
0.24
|
1.03%
|
Carlisle Companies
|
(CSL)
|
9/3
|
0.5
|
1.46%
|
Donaldson Company
|
(DCI)
|
8/29
|
0.21
|
1.83%
|
Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
9/3
|
0.16
|
2.38%
|
Enbridge Inc.
|
(ENB)
|
9/1
|
0.738 CAD
|
6.79%
|
W.W. Grainger Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
9/1
|
1.44
|
2.17%
|
Helmerich & Payne Inc.
|
(HP)
|
9/3
|
0.71
|
7.66%
|
Hawkins Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
8/30
|
0.23
|
2.12%
|
Invesco Limited
|
(IVZ)
|
9/3
|
0.31
|
7.94%
|
Kroger Company
|
(KR)
|
9/1
|
0.16
|
2.75%
|
Lindsay Corp.
|
(LNN)
|
8/30
|
0.31
|
1.44%
|
Landstar System Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
8/30
|
0.185
|
0.71%
|
Middlesex Water Co.
|
(MSEX)
|
9/3
|
0.24
|
1.61%
|
Oil-Dri Corp. of America
|
(ODC)
|
8/30
|
0.25
|
3.49%
|
Reinsurance Group of America Inc.
|
(RGA)
|
8/29
|
0.7
|
1.90%
|
J.M. Smucker Co.
|
(SJM)
|
9/3
|
0.88
|
3.17%
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
9/3
|
0.3
|
1.84%
|
Standard Motor Products Inc.
|
(SMP)
|
9/3
|
0.23
|
2.09%
|
Simon Property Group Inc.
|
(SPG)
|
8/30
|
2.1
|
5.75%
|
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
9/3
|
0.545
|
2.51%
|
Sensient Technologies Corp.
|
(SXT)
|
9/3
|
0.36
|
2.29%
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
9/3
|
0.25
|
0.57%
|
WEC Energy Group Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
9/1
|
0.59
|
2.55%
|
Winmark Corp.
|
(WINA)
|
9/3
|
0.25
|
0.61%
|
Williams-Sonoma Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
8/30
|
0.48
|
2.85%
|
Aqua America Inc.
|
(WTR)
|
9/1
|
0.2343
|
2.16%
|
Xilinx Inc.
|
(XLNX)
|
8/27
|
0.37
|
1.47%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.