Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 25

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Atrion Corp.

(ATRI)

9/13

9/30

1.35

1.55

14.81%

0.82%

17

Community Bank System

(CBU)

9/13

10/10

0.38

0.41

7.89%

2.73%

28

L3Harris Technologies Inc

(LHX)

9/3

9/18

0.685

0.75

9.49%

1.44%

18

Altria Group Inc.

(MO)

9/13

10/10

0.8

0.84

5.00%

7.24%

50

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 26 (Ex-Div 8/27)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

(PH)

9/13

0.88

No Change

158.03

2.23%

63

Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc.

(RBA)

9/18

0.2

Increase

39.09

2.05%

19

Tuesday August 27 (Ex-Div 8/28)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Maxim Integrated Products

(MXIM)

9/13

0.48

Increase

52.15

3.68%

18

NextEra Energy Inc.

(NEE)

9/16

1.25

No Change

221.9

2.25%

25

Weyco Group Inc.

(WEYS)

9/30

0.24

No Change

23.38

4.11%

38

Wednesday August 28 (Ex-Div 8/29)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Analog Devices Inc.

(ADI)

9/11

0.54

No Change

104.17

2.07%

17

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP

(BEP)

9/30

0.515

No Change

36.52

5.64%

10

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

(BIP)

9/30

0.5025

No Change

45.77

4.39%

12

Badger Meter Inc.

(BMI)

9/13

0.17

Increase

49.8

1.37%

27

Cullen/Frost Bankers

(CFR)

9/13

0.71

No Change

81.91

3.47%

26

Costco Wholesale

(COST)

9/13

0.65

No Change

274.01

0.95%

16

CSX Corp.

(CSX)

9/13

0.24

No Change

64.62

1.49%

15

Dover Corp.

(DOV)

9/16

0.49

Increase

88.1

2.22%

64

Evercore Inc.

(EVR)

9/13

0.58

No Change

76.8

3.02%

13

Evergy Inc

(EVRG)

9/20

0.475

No Change

64.49

2.95%

14

FactSet Research Systems Inc.

(FDS)

9/19

0.72

No Change

269.61

1.07%

21

Flowers Foods

(FLO)

9/13

0.19

No Change

23

3.30%

18

Hubbell Inc.

(HUBB)

9/16

0.84

No Change

123.73

2.72%

11

Meredith Corp.

(MDP)

9/13

0.575

No Change

42.46

5.42%

26

NACCO Industries

(NC)

9/13

0.19

No Change

48.86

1.56%

34

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

(NUS)

9/11

0.37

No Change

40.11

3.69%

19

Perrigo Company plc

(PRGO)

9/17

0.21

No Change

46.34

1.81%

17

RLI Corp.

(RLI)

9/20

0.23

No Change

89.79

1.02%

44

Stepan Company

(SCL)

9/13

0.25

No Change

92.11

1.09%

51

Tennant Company

(TNC)

9/16

0.22

No Change

66.51

1.32%

47

Union Pacific

(UNP)

9/30

0.97

Increase

159.98

2.43%

13

Thursday August 29 (Ex-Div 8/30)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Cass Information Systems Inc.

(CASS)

9/13

0.26

No Change

48.35

2.15%

17

Connecticut Water Service

(CTWS)

9/17

0.3275

No Change

69.67

1.88%

50

Kellogg Company

(K)

9/13

0.57

Increase

63.25

3.60%

16

Linde Plc

(LIN)

9/17

0.875

No Change

184.26

1.90%

26

Lockheed Martin

(LMT)

9/27

2.2

No Change

376.89

2.33%

16

McDonald's Corp.

(MCD)

9/17

1.16

No Change

214.66

2.16%

43

McKesson Corp.

(MCK)

10/1

0.41

Increase

144.85

1.13%

12

MGE Energy Inc.

(MGEE)

9/15

0.3525

Increase

74.99

1.88%

44

Nike Inc.

(NKE)

9/30

0.22

No Change

80.44

1.09%

17

Polaris Inc.

(PII)

9/16

0.61

No Change

77.55

3.15%

24

Silgan Holdings Inc.

(SLGN)

9/17

0.11

No Change

29.51

1.49%

16

Stanley Black & Decker

(SWK)

9/17

0.69

Increase

131.1

2.11%

52

Wendy's Company

(WEN)

9/17

0.1

No Change

21.08

1.90%

10

Friday August 30 (Ex-Div 9/3)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Arrow Financial Corp.

(AROW)

9/13

0.26

No Change

31.23

3.33%

25

L3Harris Technologies Inc

(LHX)

9/18

0.75

Increase

208.89

1.44%

18

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

(ABC)

9/3

0.4

1.92%

Aflac Inc.

(AFL)

9/3

0.27

2.23%

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.

(AIT)

8/30

0.31

2.41%

American States Water

(AWR)

9/3

0.305

1.39%

Bunge Limited

(BG)

9/3

0.5

3.76%

Black Hills Corp.

(BKH)

9/1

0.505

2.64%

BOK Financial Corp.

(BOKF)

8/27

0.5

2.65%

Church & Dwight

(CHD)

9/3

0.2275

1.16%

Chemed Corp.

(CHE)

9/3

0.32

0.30%

Cummins Inc.

(CMI)

9/3

1.311

3.69%

CMS Energy Corp.

(CMS)

8/30

0.3825

2.48%

Columbia Sportswear Co.

(COLM)

8/29

0.24

1.03%

Carlisle Companies

(CSL)

9/3

0.5

1.46%

Donaldson Company

(DCI)

8/29

0.21

1.83%

Enterprise Bancorp Inc.

(EBTC)

9/3

0.16

2.38%

Enbridge Inc.

(ENB)

9/1

0.738 CAD

6.79%

W.W. Grainger Inc.

(GWW)

9/1

1.44

2.17%

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

(HP)

9/3

0.71

7.66%

Hawkins Inc.

(HWKN)

8/30

0.23

2.12%

Invesco Limited

(IVZ)

9/3

0.31

7.94%

Kroger Company

(KR)

9/1

0.16

2.75%

Lindsay Corp.

(LNN)

8/30

0.31

1.44%

Landstar System Inc.

(LSTR)

8/30

0.185

0.71%

Middlesex Water Co.

(MSEX)

9/3

0.24

1.61%

Oil-Dri Corp. of America

(ODC)

8/30

0.25

3.49%

Reinsurance Group of America Inc.

(RGA)

8/29

0.7

1.90%

J.M. Smucker Co.

(SJM)

9/3

0.88

3.17%

SJW Group

(SJW)

9/3

0.3

1.84%

Standard Motor Products Inc.

(SMP)

9/3

0.23

2.09%

Simon Property Group Inc.

(SPG)

8/30

2.1

5.75%

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.

(SWX)

9/3

0.545

2.51%

Sensient Technologies Corp.

(SXT)

9/3

0.36

2.29%

Visa Inc.

(V)

9/3

0.25

0.57%

WEC Energy Group Inc.

(WEC)

9/1

0.59

2.55%

Winmark Corp.

(WINA)

9/3

0.25

0.61%

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

(WSM)

8/30

0.48

2.85%

Aqua America Inc.

(WTR)

9/1

0.2343

2.16%

Xilinx Inc.

(XLNX)

8/27

0.37

1.47%

