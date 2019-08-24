Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 25

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 9/13 9/30 1.35 1.55 14.81% 0.82% 17 Community Bank System (CBU) 9/13 10/10 0.38 0.41 7.89% 2.73% 28 L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) 9/3 9/18 0.685 0.75 9.49% 1.44% 18 Altria Group Inc. (MO) 9/13 10/10 0.8 0.84 5.00% 7.24% 50

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 26 (Ex-Div 8/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) 9/13 0.88 No Change 158.03 2.23% 63 Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) 9/18 0.2 Increase 39.09 2.05% 19

Tuesday August 27 (Ex-Div 8/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) 9/13 0.48 Increase 52.15 3.68% 18 NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) 9/16 1.25 No Change 221.9 2.25% 25 Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 9/30 0.24 No Change 23.38 4.11% 38

Wednesday August 28 (Ex-Div 8/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 9/11 0.54 No Change 104.17 2.07% 17 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 9/30 0.515 No Change 36.52 5.64% 10 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 9/30 0.5025 No Change 45.77 4.39% 12 Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 9/13 0.17 Increase 49.8 1.37% 27 Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 9/13 0.71 No Change 81.91 3.47% 26 Costco Wholesale (COST) 9/13 0.65 No Change 274.01 0.95% 16 CSX Corp. (CSX) 9/13 0.24 No Change 64.62 1.49% 15 Dover Corp. (DOV) 9/16 0.49 Increase 88.1 2.22% 64 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 9/13 0.58 No Change 76.8 3.02% 13 Evergy Inc (EVRG) 9/20 0.475 No Change 64.49 2.95% 14 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 9/19 0.72 No Change 269.61 1.07% 21 Flowers Foods (FLO) 9/13 0.19 No Change 23 3.30% 18 Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) 9/16 0.84 No Change 123.73 2.72% 11 Meredith Corp. (MDP) 9/13 0.575 No Change 42.46 5.42% 26 NACCO Industries (NC) 9/13 0.19 No Change 48.86 1.56% 34 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 9/11 0.37 No Change 40.11 3.69% 19 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 9/17 0.21 No Change 46.34 1.81% 17 RLI Corp. (RLI) 9/20 0.23 No Change 89.79 1.02% 44 Stepan Company (SCL) 9/13 0.25 No Change 92.11 1.09% 51 Tennant Company (TNC) 9/16 0.22 No Change 66.51 1.32% 47 Union Pacific (UNP) 9/30 0.97 Increase 159.98 2.43% 13

Thursday August 29 (Ex-Div 8/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) 9/13 0.26 No Change 48.35 2.15% 17 Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) 9/17 0.3275 No Change 69.67 1.88% 50 Kellogg Company (K) 9/13 0.57 Increase 63.25 3.60% 16 Linde Plc (LIN) 9/17 0.875 No Change 184.26 1.90% 26 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 9/27 2.2 No Change 376.89 2.33% 16 McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 9/17 1.16 No Change 214.66 2.16% 43 McKesson Corp. (MCK) 10/1 0.41 Increase 144.85 1.13% 12 MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 9/15 0.3525 Increase 74.99 1.88% 44 Nike Inc. (NKE) 9/30 0.22 No Change 80.44 1.09% 17 Polaris Inc. (PII) 9/16 0.61 No Change 77.55 3.15% 24 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 9/17 0.11 No Change 29.51 1.49% 16 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 9/17 0.69 Increase 131.1 2.11% 52 Wendy's Company (WEN) 9/17 0.1 No Change 21.08 1.90% 10

Friday August 30 (Ex-Div 9/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 9/13 0.26 No Change 31.23 3.33% 25 L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) 9/18 0.75 Increase 208.89 1.44% 18

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) 9/3 0.4 1.92% Aflac Inc. (AFL) 9/3 0.27 2.23% Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) 8/30 0.31 2.41% American States Water (AWR) 9/3 0.305 1.39% Bunge Limited (BG) 9/3 0.5 3.76% Black Hills Corp. (BKH) 9/1 0.505 2.64% BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) 8/27 0.5 2.65% Church & Dwight (CHD) 9/3 0.2275 1.16% Chemed Corp. (CHE) 9/3 0.32 0.30% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 9/3 1.311 3.69% CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 8/30 0.3825 2.48% Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) 8/29 0.24 1.03% Carlisle Companies (CSL) 9/3 0.5 1.46% Donaldson Company (DCI) 8/29 0.21 1.83% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 9/3 0.16 2.38% Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 9/1 0.738 CAD 6.79% W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) 9/1 1.44 2.17% Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) 9/3 0.71 7.66% Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) 8/30 0.23 2.12% Invesco Limited (IVZ) 9/3 0.31 7.94% Kroger Company (KR) 9/1 0.16 2.75% Lindsay Corp. (LNN) 8/30 0.31 1.44% Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 8/30 0.185 0.71% Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) 9/3 0.24 1.61% Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 8/30 0.25 3.49% Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) 8/29 0.7 1.90% J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) 9/3 0.88 3.17% SJW Group (SJW) 9/3 0.3 1.84% Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) 9/3 0.23 2.09% Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) 8/30 2.1 5.75% Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) 9/3 0.545 2.51% Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) 9/3 0.36 2.29% Visa Inc. (V) 9/3 0.25 0.57% WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) 9/1 0.59 2.55% Winmark Corp. (WINA) 9/3 0.25 0.61% Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) 8/30 0.48 2.85% Aqua America Inc. (WTR) 9/1 0.2343 2.16% Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) 8/27 0.37 1.47%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

